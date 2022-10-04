ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, MT

Fairfield Sun Times

Smoke from a prescribed burn will be visible from around the Flathead Valley

KALISPELL, Mont. - Smoke from a prescribed burn directly adjacent to the Whitefish Mountain Resort Monday will be highly visible from around the Flathead Valley. The Tally Lake Ranger District is planning the burn for Monday, Oct. 10, dependent on current and expected weather, fuel moisture, and smoke dispersion. A...
WHITEFISH, MT
Lake County Leader

1 killed in plane crash into Flathead River

The pilot of a small airplane was killed after the aircraft clipped some power lines and crashed into the Flathead River on Sunday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration’s initial crash report indicates. According to the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office, the crashed happened at about 8:45 a.m., east of the Perma bridge along Montana 200 between Paradise and Dixon. The pilot was the lone occupant of the plane, the FAA report states. The Plains-Paradise rural fire department’s water rescue team responded to the scene and pulled the pilot from the river, along with a Good Samaritan who assisted in the rescue effort. The plane’s pilot was transported to Logan Health Medical Center in Kalispell. According to the FAA report, the plane was a fixed-wing single-engine Scoda Aeronautica Super Petrel LC. The plane was registered out of Missoula County. Personnel from Sanders County Sheriff's Office, Tribal Law Enforcement, Tribal Fish Wildlife and Game, Plains-Paradise Rural Fire District, Plains Community Ambulance, Hot Springs Fire and EMS, Dixon QRU, Mission Valley Power, Montana State Fish Wildlife and Parks responded. This crash is under investigation by the NTSB.
SANDERS COUNTY, MT
mtpr.org

Wildlife officials relocate two grizzlies from the Bitterroot Valley

State wildlife officials say two grizzly bears were trapped and removed from the Bitterroot Valley this week. The two sub-adult grizzlies were captured between Florence and Lolo, radio collared and relocated to the neighboring Sapphire Mountains. The pair had spent time in the area since early August when they first...
FLORENCE, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Gas Explosion at Frugals Restaurant in Missoula Tuesday Night

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - (UPDATED: 3:59pm 10/5/22) At about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, there was a gas explosion inside Frugals Drive-In restaurant located on Brooks. KGVO News spoke to Fire Investigator Jamie Porter with the Missoula City Fire Department, who described what happened inside the restaurant that had closed for the night.
MISSOULA, MT
Lake County Leader

Steven Yurosko

Steven Yurosko, 67, died June 15, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Polson. Arrangements are under the care of Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
POLSON, MT
yourbigsky.com

5 must-see places in Montana

Montana is an incredible place with amazing scenery and beautiful spots to explore. Yourbigsky.com lists some of the surreal areas in the state that are a must-see. Here are five places to check out:. The Rimrocks. One of Billings’s most beloved tourist attractions is the Rimrocks, or “the rims” for...
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Wintery Montana Rockies Blast? Hold On The Farmers Almanac says

The National Weather service recently called a "Tripple dip" for the third year of La Nina winters. The Montana Winter begins this year on Tuesday, December 21st, 2022. The Winter Solstice is the longest night of the year and the shortest day of the year. Here is a look at Montana’s Winter Weather according to the Farmers' Almanac!
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

New To Missoula? The God Awful Reserve Street Smell Explained

Let's get into this once and for all. If you are new to Missoula, there is a good chance you are wondering what that smell is right off the Reserve street bridge. There are so many positive things that make Missoula unique. I mean why else would the entire state of California up and move here? For the natives, however, we forget about some of the other "unique" Missoula things, or we have just gotten used to them. One of which is the god-awful smell right by the Walmart on North Reserve street. I get so tired of newcomers asking what the smell is I've honestly just started making up answers to entertain myself but to avoid confusion I'll just get the honest answer out there now.
MISSOULA, MT
Lake County Leader

Town Pump challenge helps Polson food pantry

It has been an incredible two and a half years. Thanks to the dedication and flexibility of our volunteers, the Polson Loaves & Fish Pantry, Inc. was able to stay open throughout the pandemic. The support from our community and outside our community has been constant and generous. We all thank you. The past months have brought new challenges. As prices on everything have risen, more and more of our neighbors are needing help. This summer our storage room looked like Mother Hubbard’s cupboard, due to supply chain issues. This has eased considerably as we have been able to purchase...
POLSON, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Logan Health renames award after Winslow Nichols

Beginning this school year, Logan Health will be renaming their Today’s Achievers, Tomorrow’s Leaders program after Winslow Nichols, one of the program’s first award winners. Winslow, who was chosen as the winner in February of 2020 while a junior at Columbia Falls High School, tragically died on June 7 this year in a climbing accident on Mount Brown in Glacier National Park.
KALISPELL, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Police Arrest Man for His 7th DUI

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 1, 2022, at approximately 10:55 a.m., a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputy observed a black Ford F150 make a northbound turn onto Old Highway 93 South from Brooks Street. The driver made a wide right turn and veered over the center yellow line. The driver then came to an almost complete stop in the roadway after the turn even though there were no obstructions in the way.
MISSOULA, MT
Lake County Leader

Lake County Leader

