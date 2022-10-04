Read full article on original website
Fairfield Sun Times
Smoke from a prescribed burn will be visible from around the Flathead Valley
KALISPELL, Mont. - Smoke from a prescribed burn directly adjacent to the Whitefish Mountain Resort Monday will be highly visible from around the Flathead Valley. The Tally Lake Ranger District is planning the burn for Monday, Oct. 10, dependent on current and expected weather, fuel moisture, and smoke dispersion. A...
NBCMontana
'Extensive' repairs needed before Missoula's Northside Pedestrian Bridge can reopen
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula city officials say extensive repairs are needed on the Northside Pedestrian Bridge. Officials closed the bridge last week over safety concerns when "significant fractures were discovered in the bridge decking and supports." Now, the city says they expect to start work in early 2023. The...
Beartracks Bridge dedication to close downtown Missoula roads
The official dedication of the Beartracks Bridge means there will be some changes for drivers making their way around downtown Missoula.
From the Milk to the Missouri, Canada to Great Falls
I got to catch up with a number of great Montana lawmakers this week as I travelled from Billings, to Great Falls, to Whitefish, Columbia Falls, and Kalispell. In Great Falls alone we caught up with lawmakers from HD 22, 23, 24, 25, and 26- maybe more. Before we kicked...
Missoula Fire Department holding training exercise on Mount Jumbo
The Missoula Fire Department will be conducting a training exercise in the Mount Jumbo area on Thursday.
Florida requests Missoula crew members prolong stay for hurricane recovery
The state of Florida has requested that a team of Missoula city and county emergency responders prolong their stay to continue helping in the recovery of Hurricane Ian.
1 killed in plane crash into Flathead River
The pilot of a small airplane was killed after the aircraft clipped some power lines and crashed into the Flathead River on Sunday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration’s initial crash report indicates. According to the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office, the crashed happened at about 8:45 a.m., east of the Perma bridge along Montana 200 between Paradise and Dixon. The pilot was the lone occupant of the plane, the FAA report states. The Plains-Paradise rural fire department’s water rescue team responded to the scene and pulled the pilot from the river, along with a Good Samaritan who assisted in the rescue effort. The plane’s pilot was transported to Logan Health Medical Center in Kalispell. According to the FAA report, the plane was a fixed-wing single-engine Scoda Aeronautica Super Petrel LC. The plane was registered out of Missoula County. Personnel from Sanders County Sheriff's Office, Tribal Law Enforcement, Tribal Fish Wildlife and Game, Plains-Paradise Rural Fire District, Plains Community Ambulance, Hot Springs Fire and EMS, Dixon QRU, Mission Valley Power, Montana State Fish Wildlife and Parks responded. This crash is under investigation by the NTSB.
mtpr.org
Wildlife officials relocate two grizzlies from the Bitterroot Valley
State wildlife officials say two grizzly bears were trapped and removed from the Bitterroot Valley this week. The two sub-adult grizzlies were captured between Florence and Lolo, radio collared and relocated to the neighboring Sapphire Mountains. The pair had spent time in the area since early August when they first...
Gas Explosion at Frugals Restaurant in Missoula Tuesday Night
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - (UPDATED: 3:59pm 10/5/22) At about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, there was a gas explosion inside Frugals Drive-In restaurant located on Brooks. KGVO News spoke to Fire Investigator Jamie Porter with the Missoula City Fire Department, who described what happened inside the restaurant that had closed for the night.
Pilot passes away after plane crashes into Flathead River
A plane crashed into the Flathead River east of Perma Bridge on Sunday morning after authorities say the aircraft struck power lines in the area.
Community discusses rise in homelessness in Flathead County
Community leaders, business owners and first responders met in Kalispell Thursday morning at the Flathead Warming Center to have a real conversation about homelessness in Flathead County.
Public meeting planned to discuss Missoula Emergency Winter Shelter
Officials are offering a chance for people to hear from City of Missoula officials in regard to the Emergency Winter Shelter.
Steven Yurosko
Steven Yurosko, 67, died June 15, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Polson. Arrangements are under the care of Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
yourbigsky.com
5 must-see places in Montana
Montana is an incredible place with amazing scenery and beautiful spots to explore. Yourbigsky.com lists some of the surreal areas in the state that are a must-see. Here are five places to check out:. The Rimrocks. One of Billings’s most beloved tourist attractions is the Rimrocks, or “the rims” for...
Wintery Montana Rockies Blast? Hold On The Farmers Almanac says
The National Weather service recently called a "Tripple dip" for the third year of La Nina winters. The Montana Winter begins this year on Tuesday, December 21st, 2022. The Winter Solstice is the longest night of the year and the shortest day of the year. Here is a look at Montana’s Winter Weather according to the Farmers' Almanac!
New To Missoula? The God Awful Reserve Street Smell Explained
Let's get into this once and for all. If you are new to Missoula, there is a good chance you are wondering what that smell is right off the Reserve street bridge. There are so many positive things that make Missoula unique. I mean why else would the entire state of California up and move here? For the natives, however, we forget about some of the other "unique" Missoula things, or we have just gotten used to them. One of which is the god-awful smell right by the Walmart on North Reserve street. I get so tired of newcomers asking what the smell is I've honestly just started making up answers to entertain myself but to avoid confusion I'll just get the honest answer out there now.
Town Pump challenge helps Polson food pantry
It has been an incredible two and a half years. Thanks to the dedication and flexibility of our volunteers, the Polson Loaves & Fish Pantry, Inc. was able to stay open throughout the pandemic. The support from our community and outside our community has been constant and generous. We all thank you. The past months have brought new challenges. As prices on everything have risen, more and more of our neighbors are needing help. This summer our storage room looked like Mother Hubbard’s cupboard, due to supply chain issues. This has eased considerably as we have been able to purchase...
Whitefish Pilot
Logan Health renames award after Winslow Nichols
Beginning this school year, Logan Health will be renaming their Today’s Achievers, Tomorrow’s Leaders program after Winslow Nichols, one of the program’s first award winners. Winslow, who was chosen as the winner in February of 2020 while a junior at Columbia Falls High School, tragically died on June 7 this year in a climbing accident on Mount Brown in Glacier National Park.
Missoula Police Arrest Man for His 7th DUI
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 1, 2022, at approximately 10:55 a.m., a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputy observed a black Ford F150 make a northbound turn onto Old Highway 93 South from Brooks Street. The driver made a wide right turn and veered over the center yellow line. The driver then came to an almost complete stop in the roadway after the turn even though there were no obstructions in the way.
U.S. Air Force fighter jets take to the skies over Bigfork
Two U.S. Air Force fighter jets flew over Bigfork's football field on Friday marking the first flyover in over a decade for a high school event.
Lake County Leader
