Pastor of the New Mount Zion Baptist Church, Harlem. President, Empire Baptist Missionary Convention of New York. Councilwoman, State Assemblywoman, Activist, and most important, Christian — Inez E Dickens. As her pastor, I know Inez and what a joy it is. This woman, my congregant, renders great service to the community she loves dearly.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO