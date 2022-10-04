Those behind the discovery of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s lost ship have downplayed the prospect of raising it from under the sea.Endurance became stuck in ice and sank in the Weddell Sea off the coast of Antarctica in 1915 and was lost until it was located by a mission vessel launched in February this year, a month after the 100th anniversary of Sir Ernest’s death.The Endurance22 Expedition director of exploration, Mensun Bound, had said he was planning to look more closely at the wreck and that raising it was being considered amid concerns it could eventually decay.However, on Friday afternoon, The...

