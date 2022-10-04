ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

The Independent

Unidentifiable creature spotted feeding on dead sheep in Peak District

A camper has claimed to have captured footage of a “big cat” feeding on a “dead sheep” in the Peak District.Josh Williams, 17, captured video of an unidentified animal in a field near Jacob’s Ladder on Monday, 26 September.The teenager said he was “convinced” the creature was a big cat and looked like a panther. It has not been confirmed what kind of animal it was.“[thought] it was feeding on something like a dead animal – most likely a sheep,” Williams said.“The jet black silhouette stuck out amongst its surroundings like a sore thumb.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Black Panther: Wakanda Forever official trailerWoman finds kittens nesting in car's front bumperPrincess Kate speaks of 'shock to the system’ that is motherhood
Maya Devi

507-year-old creature may be the world’s oldest living being

In 2006 a team of researchers from Bangor University went to an island for exploration, where they discovered an old clam, Ming. Its scientific name is Arctica Islandica, commonly known as Quahog. They were curious to know its age, so they opened up and counted the growth rings along the clam’s hinge ligament. They were mesmerized to know that the clam was 405 years old. But sadly, Ming died as soon as they opened it up.
natureworldnews.com

Strong Earthquakes in California Came After Magnetic Field Changes, Study Shows

Researchers who have been studying medium-sized to large strong earthquakes in California have found that the local magnetic field changes 2-3 days before an earthquake. Seismologists hope that their method can be improved so that it can eventually be used to forecast earthquakes after William Heavlin and his team discovered that the magnetic field change in signal is weak but statistically significant in a study.
iheart.com

VIDEO: Giant Space Slingshot In Action

SpinLaunch completed its tenth Suborbital Accelerator Flight Test, successfully launching payloads from NASA, Airbus U.S., Cornell University, and Outpost. The Flight Test demonstrated that SpinLaunch partners’ standard satellite components are inherently compatible with the company’s launch environment - as all payloads were pre-tested to high-g loads, flown on the Suborbital Accelerator and recovered successfully.
Science
natureworldnews.com

Climate Change is Changing Landslides in a "Surprising Way," Says NASA

According to a NASA research, landslides are unexpectedly impacted by climatic extremes. Extremely dry periods broken by storms that dump a lot of rain or snow in a short period of time are becoming increasingly common due to climate change. While wetter and drier episodes may have some predictable consequences,...
Daily Mail

Moment giant 'slingshot' hurls payloads 25,000 feet above Earth's surface: Colossal accelerator with an arm that spins 5,000 miles per hour is set to launch satellites into orbit by 2026

The moment a massive slingshot-like accelerator that hurls payloads into the stratosphere with more force than a rocket launch has paved the way for a unique method to send satellites into low Earth orbit - and the feat could happen by 2026. The suborbital accelerator, which stands four feet taller...
The Independent

Raising of Shackleton’s lost ship from under sea downplayed by discoverers

Those behind the discovery of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s lost ship have downplayed the prospect of raising it from under the sea.Endurance became stuck in ice and sank in the Weddell Sea off the coast of Antarctica in 1915 and was lost until it was located by a mission vessel launched in February this year, a month after the 100th anniversary of Sir Ernest’s death.The Endurance22 Expedition director of exploration, Mensun Bound, had said he was planning to look more closely at the wreck and that raising it was being considered amid concerns it could eventually decay.However, on Friday afternoon, The...
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Observe Seasonal Change in Antarctic Ice Sheet Movement [Research]

Scientists unveiled new observations about the seasonal change in the Antarctic ice sheet movement. Many reports have raised concerns over Antarctic ice melting, especially the warming of water underneath. Scientists and environmentalists associated the unexpected melting of ice with climate change or environmental pollution. The melting of ice can result...
tatler.com

What is the ‘incurable addiction’ of high society?

Dressed in their finest tweeds and vintage waders, 14 men and women pose for a photograph. Behind them, the glorious river Alness. You could be forgiven for thinking this was a shoot, apart from one critical detail: the lady taking the pictures (me) had not been threatened with a lawsuit should any of them find their way to the internet.
natureworldnews.com

Conservationists Starting to Worry as Big Butterfly Sightings are Surprisingly Low Despite Previous Predictions

UK environmentalists have expressed concern about the "worryingly low" and steady drop in butterfly sightings. The number of sightings over the 13-year history of the Big Butterfly Count was the lowest this year. Shocking Numbers. The wildlife organization Butterfly Conservation says it anticipated better results from this year's mild weather...
