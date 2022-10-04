Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
72-Yr Old Florida Man Dies While Draining His Pool During Hurricane IanPool MagazineDeltona, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrmond Beach, FL
72 Year Old Man Dies Going Out into Hurricane Ian To Drain His PoolTyler Mc.Deltona, FL
Chickens at the Oviedo LibraryJoAnn RyanOviedo, FL
(Possibly) Don't drive down Chuluota Road in Chuluota, FloridaEvie M.Chuluota, FL
fox35orlando.com
2 Florida men accused of stealing 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil from restaurant
PALM COAST, Fla. - Two Florida men were arrested in Flagler County after a deputy sheriff caught the duo stealing used cooking oil from a local restaurant. Rui Gen Lin, 48, of St. Johns and Rong Chen, 41, of Gainesville, were arrested Thursday morning for stealing $5,000 worth of cooking oil from Woody's Bar-B-Que off State Road 100 and I-95 in Palm Coast, deputies said.
click orlando
Forecasters watching 2 waves in Atlantic for possible tropical development
ORLANDO, Fla. – Two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic could develop further over the next few days. In the eastern tropical Atlantic, an elongated area of low pressure off the African coast is located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. [TRENDING: Orlando suffers major water main...
WESH
Volusia County resort, marina forced to close because of flood damage
DELAND, Fla. — Houses and businesses in Volusia County, specifically near Hontoon Island and west DeLand, are surrounded by floodwaters. Just about everywhere you look on Hontoon and River Ridge roads, people have suffered so much. "We didn't expect to see it come up this high at all. It...
WESH
Daytona Beach Shores plaza in shambles, forcing business to temporarily shutter
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — So many areas of Volusia County have been impacted by the storm, including the business community. While recovery won't be easy, most are determined to come back as quickly as possible. Dozens of businesses in Daytona Beach and Daytona Beach Shores were hit hard by...
Alligators, Sharks Spotted by Rescue Crews in Florida Streets Following Hurricane Ian
Adding more stress, Alligators and sharks were spotted in Florida as rescue crews searched through the destruction that Hurricane Ian left behind. Fox 35 reports that the Edgewater Police Department and the National Guard evacuated 75 people from their houses on Friday (September 30th). Crews then worked to drain the water, clear trees, and restore power post Hurricane Ian.
fox35orlando.com
Woman visiting Florida killed after being pulled into ocean by storm surge wave from Hurricane Ian
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A woman from Kentucky visiting family in Florida was killed after being pulled into the ocean by a big wave during Hurricane Ian this week. She is the third storm-related fatality in Volusia County. Authorities say the victim, whose age was not immediately known, was killed...
Woman swept into Atlantic Ocean by Hurricane Ian storm surge, report says
A 68-year-old woman died after she was swept into the Atlantic Ocean by powerful storm surges during the height of Hurricane Ian's wrath in Volusia County, reports said.
fox35orlando.com
Alligators, sharks spotted in Florida streets as neighbors band together in Hurricane Ian recovery
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The City of Edgewater is in recovery mode right now. The Edgewater Police Department and National Guard evacuated 75 people from their homes Friday. Crews worked to drain water, clear trees, and restore power. But it isn’t just the flooding the community has to worry about,...
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach shopping plaza torn apart by Hurricane Ian
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A South Atlantic avenue Daytona Beach plaza was nearly torn to shreds after Hurricane Ian ripped through the coastal city Thursday morning. Gov. Ron DeSantis will give an update at 8:45 a.m. Friday on recovery efforts in Florida. You can watch in the live player above.
disneydining.com
More Evacuation Orders Issued Near Disney World Days After Hurricane Ian’s Departure
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm with near-Category 5 wind speeds, bringing with it a deluge of rain, spawning tornadoes, and wreaking havoc on every area in its path with catastrophic flooding. But the danger isn’t over yet. Officials in Osceola County...
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach bears brunt from Hurricane Ian, photos and videos show
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Pictures and videos from Hurricane Ian's aftermath show the devastating circumstances many people in Florida are now left with. Although Ian didn't make landfall in Daytona Beach, the community was greatly affected. Popular fishing pier — Sunglow pier — nearly collapsed as Ian bought high wind...
Hurricane Ian Leaves Caskets, Human Remains Exposed at Florida Cemetery in Storm’s Aftermath
After Hurricane Ian ripped through the sunshine state, it destroyed homes, decimated businesses, and even took power away from over two million people. While the storm has had a tragic effect on the living, it’s also affected the deceased. According to reports, human remains of those laid to rest...
click orlando
WATCH: Drone video shows damage to Flagler Beach pier caused by Ian
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Flagler County was battered by Ian causing damage across the area and ripping away a portion of Flagler Beach’s historic pier. The pier, which has stood since 1928, has survived several hurricanes but not without some scars and Ian is no exception. Drone video...
WESH
‘There goes that roof’: High winds tear roof off Daytona Beach building
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A video shared with WESH 2 News Thursday morning shows high winds tearing the roof off of a building in Daytona Beach as Ian continues to bring heavy rain and damaging winds to Florida. Watch the video above to see the moment the roof was...
Here's how SNAP recipients can replace spoiled or damaged food
TAMPA, Fla — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance recipients who suffered losses or damage of food items due to Hurricane Ian can now request to have them replaced. The Department of Children and Families (DCF) was approved to issue a mass replacement for those who did not receive an early release of benefits in Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Okeechobee, Orange, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole or Volusia counties.
flaglerlive.com
Catastrophic Loss: Dunes All But Gone Along Flagler’s 18-Mile Shore, Leaving A1A and Properties Dangerously Exposed
Along Flagler County’s 18 miles of shorelines, the dunes are all but gone. Inland, Flagler County and its cities fared relatively very well compared to feared flooding and other damage from Hurricane Ian, and especially compared to the devastation and loss of life counties in its path suffered. Twenty-seven people were killed as a direct result of the storm in the state at last count, none in Flagler, where the storm’s effects were limited to 14 to 20 inches of rain and tropical storm-force winds. Roughly 100 homes were flooded in Flagler Beach, a quarter the number during Hurricane Irma.
fox35orlando.com
Florida deputies seek info after several puppies abandoned in Flagler County neighborhood
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance after an adult male dog and several male puppies were found abandoned in the Huntington Village residential area. Photos shared online show the brown and black puppies in a storage container. Deputies said the Granada...
WESH
Officials: Hurricane damage causing Volusia County houses to fall into ocean
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County leaders gave an update on assisting residents impacted by Hurricane Ian. The hurricane brought flooding to different areas of the county. County officials spoke Saturday afternoon on recovery efforts. "There's many people that are really suffering. The damage is significant. There's homes on...
