Deland, FL

fox35orlando.com

2 Florida men accused of stealing 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil from restaurant

PALM COAST, Fla. - Two Florida men were arrested in Flagler County after a deputy sheriff caught the duo stealing used cooking oil from a local restaurant. Rui Gen Lin, 48, of St. Johns and Rong Chen, 41, of Gainesville, were arrested Thursday morning for stealing $5,000 worth of cooking oil from Woody's Bar-B-Que off State Road 100 and I-95 in Palm Coast, deputies said.
click orlando

Forecasters watching 2 waves in Atlantic for possible tropical development

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic could develop further over the next few days. In the eastern tropical Atlantic, an elongated area of low pressure off the African coast is located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. [TRENDING: Orlando suffers major water main...
Deland, FL
Deland, FL
Outsider.com

Alligators, Sharks Spotted by Rescue Crews in Florida Streets Following Hurricane Ian

Adding more stress, Alligators and sharks were spotted in Florida as rescue crews searched through the destruction that Hurricane Ian left behind. Fox 35 reports that the Edgewater Police Department and the National Guard evacuated 75 people from their houses on Friday (September 30th). Crews then worked to drain the water, clear trees, and restore power post Hurricane Ian.
fox35orlando.com

Daytona Beach shopping plaza torn apart by Hurricane Ian

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A South Atlantic avenue Daytona Beach plaza was nearly torn to shreds after Hurricane Ian ripped through the coastal city Thursday morning. Gov. Ron DeSantis will give an update at 8:45 a.m. Friday on recovery efforts in Florida. You can watch in the live player above.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Daytona Beach bears brunt from Hurricane Ian, photos and videos show

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Pictures and videos from Hurricane Ian's aftermath show the devastating circumstances many people in Florida are now left with. Although Ian didn't make landfall in Daytona Beach, the community was greatly affected. Popular fishing pier — Sunglow pier — nearly collapsed as Ian bought high wind...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Here's how SNAP recipients can replace spoiled or damaged food

TAMPA, Fla — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance recipients who suffered losses or damage of food items due to Hurricane Ian can now request to have them replaced. The Department of Children and Families (DCF) was approved to issue a mass replacement for those who did not receive an early release of benefits in Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Okeechobee, Orange, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole or Volusia counties.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

Catastrophic Loss: Dunes All But Gone Along Flagler’s 18-Mile Shore, Leaving A1A and Properties Dangerously Exposed

Along Flagler County’s 18 miles of shorelines, the dunes are all but gone. Inland, Flagler County and its cities fared relatively very well compared to feared flooding and other damage from Hurricane Ian, and especially compared to the devastation and loss of life counties in its path suffered. Twenty-seven people were killed as a direct result of the storm in the state at last count, none in Flagler, where the storm’s effects were limited to 14 to 20 inches of rain and tropical storm-force winds. Roughly 100 homes were flooded in Flagler Beach, a quarter the number during Hurricane Irma.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

