Odessa man charged after girlfriend says she was assaulted yet again
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend for the second time. Gery Castaneda, 27, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family. According to an affidavit, on September 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to an apartment building […]
Midland man accused of kidnapping, holding woman in hotel for two weeks
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly kidnapped a woman and kept her inside a hotel for two weeks by threatening to kill her if she tried to escape. Juan Dominguez, 24, has been charged with Kidnapping, Assault, Interfering With a 911 Call, and Evading Arrest. According to […]
cbs7.com
Nimitz 6th grader arrested after threatening to shoot up school
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to ECISD, a Nimitz 6th grader was arrested this afternoon after he was heard saying he would shoot up the school. The 6th grader has been charged with a Class A Misdemeanor of Threat or Exhibition of Weapon on School Grounds or Bus. ECISD would...
Teen in custody accused of assaulting infants, nurses at ORMC
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A teenager is in police custody after the Odessa Police Department said he forced his way into an Odessa hospital and assaulted newborn patients and some staff members. On October 3, officers responded to Odessa Regional Medical Center to investigate a disturbance after staff called 911. At the scene, investigators found 18-year-old […]
Man who hit OPD officer with stolen vehicle sentenced to 60 years
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was sentenced earlier this week after an Ector County Jury found him guilty of assaulting a police officer and evading arrest. Robert Franco will spend the next 60 years behind bars, according to Ector County District Attorney Dusty Gallivan. According to the Odessa Police Department, on June 23, […]
cbs7.com
Odessa man sentenced to 60 years after hitting a police officer with his vehicle
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Wednesday afternoon District Attorney Dusty Gallivan announced that Roberto Franco has been sentenced to 60 years in jail for Aggravated Assault of a Public Servant and Evading Arrest. According to the District Attorney’s office, Franco’s sentence was enhanced due to four prior felony convictions.
Midland women stabbed during fight that left apartment trashed
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested late last month after investigators said she allegedly stabbed another woman during a fight that left their apartment trashed. Leslie Lozano, 20, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on September 30, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to […]
Midland man assaults employee, tries to bite officer, affidavit says
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he assaulted a police officer who responded after a woman called 911 for help. Samuel Vizcaino, 48, has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Assault of a Peace Officer, and Resisting Arrest. According to an affidavit, on October 1, officers with the […]
Midland man accused of assaulting pregnant partner
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last month after he allegedly assaulted the mother of his child. Jayden Thompson, 23, has been charged with assaulting a pregnant woman. According to court documents, on September 30, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the victim’s home after she called 911. The victim […]
Odessa Drone Drama
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Monday, Natasha Sims and her children were enjoying time in their backyard in central Odessa when she says a drone flew over them about 6 feet from the ground. “If you’re in my yard, you’re invited. You can’t get to it. You can’t even see my yard from the street,” […]
Woman stabs man who wouldn’t give her money for food, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend because he refused to give her money for food. Tiffany Rios, 35, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on September 30, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment building […]
cbs7.com
Churches gather for Healing Parade
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This morning churches from around the Permian Basin met in Odessa for a healing parade. They marched starting at 8th and Grant, ending at the Ector County Courthouse. Their mission for today was all about gathering to pray for Odessa, the mayor, first responders and the...
MCSO deputy involved in shooting of teen no billed by grand jury
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — A Midland County Sheriff's Deputy has been no billed by a grand jury for shooting and killing a 14-year-old boy, according to a spokesperson for the department. A "no bill" means the grand jury did not think there was enough evidence to take the case...
Man assaults common law wife after night of drinking, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his common law wife after a night of drinking. Rory Couch, 44, has been charged with Assault, Resisting Arrest, and Public Intoxication. According to an affidavit, on September 28, an officer with the Odessa Police Department responded to […]
Midland man accused of threatening wife with butter knife
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last month after investigators said he allegedly threatened his wife with a butter knife during an argument. Stevie Ray Johnson, 50, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to court documents, on September 28, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to […]
yourbasin.com
Midland mom and daughter followed
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – One Midland mother and her daughter walking around their neighborhood say follow your gut if something doesn’t feel right. We spoke to a mother and daughter who do not want to reveal their identties, both say they were targeted Thurdsay night. She says her...
Man brandishes gun during road rage incident, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after he allegedly pointed a gun at another driver in what was described as a fit of “road rage”. 22-year-old Gregory James Morris has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Carry of a Weapon by a Felon, and Reckless Driving. According to […]
Man shot after pointing gun at Odessa police officers
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A man was shot after pointing a gun at police officers, Odessa Police Department said in a press release. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, at approximately 11:30 p.m., OPD officers responded to 610 E. 96th St. for a disturbance call. During the course of the investigation, the responding officers made contact […]
cbs7.com
Midland Reporter Telegram’s old printing press.
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Thriving United bought the old Midland Reporter Telegram building but, that building comes with a very heavy guest. The original press from the early sixties still sits in the same place, weighs several tons, and stands three stories.It would take several big rigs to haul it away. But, the plans are to keep it right where it is, and get it started again, which could lead to reviving some old technology.
cbs7.com
MMH receives accreditation from American Academy of Sleep Medicine
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Memorial Hospital Diagnostic Sleep Center recently received program accreditation from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM). “The American Academy of Sleep Medicine congratulates Midland Memorial Hospital on meeting the high standards required to earn accreditation as a sleep disorders center,” said Dr. Jennifer Martin, AASM president. “Midland Memorial Hospital is an important resource for the local community and will provide the highest quality care for people who have sleep disorders. Sleep is essential to health, and the effective treatment of sleep disorders can be lifechanging.”
