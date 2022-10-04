CLEVELAND, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) -- Maddie O'Farrell (Haslett, Mich.-Lansing Catholic), a member of the Eastern Michigan University soccer program, has been selected as this week's Mid-American Conference Female Scholar-Athlete of the Week, the league office announced Oct. 5. O'Farrell, along with Charlie Sharp of Western Michigan University's men's soccer team, were selected for this week's academic accolades following outstanding performances on the pitch.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO