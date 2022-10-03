Read full article on original website
Over 55,000 Properties In Cook County Tax Sale, Many Under $1,000TaxBuzzCook County, IL
Illinois Welcomes 80 More Migrants to its State With Open ArmsTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Bears' Jaylon Johnson wears Packers cheesehead to pay off bet: 'This is terrible'
Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson was disgusted at having to wear a Green Bay Packers cheesehead after losing a bet to Lauren Sesselmann, a Canadian soccer player.
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers says potential Lambeau Field name change is 'definitely possible’
Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers, is the second-oldest stadium in the NFL behind Chicago’s Soldier Field. In August, the Cincinnati Bengals renamed their home venue Paycor Stadium. Could iconic Lambeau Field, opened in 1957, get a name change, too?. When the topic of selling naming rights...
Questions Answered: A Goodbye to Once Promising Viking, Tonga Mania, Bears in Week 5
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the October 4th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
Yardbarker
Bears Made The Right Decision Parting With Allen Robinson
When the Chicago Bears parted ways with wide receiver Allen Robinson, many fans thought it was a big problem. But as the 2022 NFL season continues, Robinson has been little more than another body on the field for the Los Angeles Rams. Allen Robinson With The Chicago Bears. Over four...
Yardbarker
Dez Bryant goes off about Packers rookie WR Romeo Doubs
The Green Bay Packers seemingly have a bright future at the wide receiver position. Early returns show that Romeo Doubs can make an immediate impact on a contending team, even as a rookie. Additionally, Christian Watson continues to show glimpses that he can be a real weapon on this offense. His sheer speed and size will create significant problems for any secondary. Once Watson and Aaron Rodgers get on the same page, he will be a very dangerous part of this offense. Dez Bryant chimed in on what he thinks of one of the two Packers’ rookie WRs, and he did not hold back.
3 Things to Watch: Bears vs. Vikings this Sunday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bears are looking for a couple of firsts this weekend when they visit the Vikings. They're looking for their first road win of the season and their first division win against a Minnesota team that's already 2-0 in the NFC North.Looking Down Field(s)Thing number one is probably not going to change until we see consistency under center, and that's the play of Justin Fields. He was better last week, posting season highs in completions, passing yards, and rushing yards. But those numbers were pedestrian. Unfortunately, the six sacks he took were not, and he's now been...
Darnell Mooney Trusting ‘Process' as Bears' Offense Searches for Answers
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Darnell Mooney finally broke out during the Bears’ 20-12 Week 4 loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. But Mooney’s four-catch, 94-yard performance didn’t help the Bears’ anemic passing attack find the end zone. Replacement kicker Michael Badgley’s four...
Vikings Have ‘Get Right’ Opportunity Against Bears
The Minnesota Vikings are 3-1 on the season and leading the NFC North division thanks to a commanding victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. While all that is true, they’ve hardly looked the part of a team in complete sync thus far. Chicago coming to town allows them an opportunity to change that.
Jerry Vainisi, former Bears general manager, dies at 80
The Chicago Bears announced the death of former general manager Jerry Vainisi on Wednesday at the age of 80. He was in that position when the Bears won Super Bowl XX during the 1985 season.
Amid the losses, Pirates believe end of overhaul is in sight
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates believe they are nearing the end of their top-to-bottom rebuild despite another 100-loss season. Manager Derek Shelton says the arrival of young players like rookie shortstop Oneil Cruz and pitchers Roansy Contreras and Julio Ortiz show that the overhauled minor league system is better.
Reds set record-low attendance in Great American Ball Park history during 100-loss season
Whether it was the offseason teardown, the 3-22 start to the season or team president Phil Castellini scoffing at fan criticism before the home opener, it all contributed to the Cincinnati Reds’ record-low attendance in Great American Ball Park history. The Reds drew 1,387,947 fans across 79 home dates...
