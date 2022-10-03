ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

Bears Made The Right Decision Parting With Allen Robinson

When the Chicago Bears parted ways with wide receiver Allen Robinson, many fans thought it was a big problem. But as the 2022 NFL season continues, Robinson has been little more than another body on the field for the Los Angeles Rams. Allen Robinson With The Chicago Bears. Over four...
Yardbarker

Dez Bryant goes off about Packers rookie WR Romeo Doubs

The Green Bay Packers seemingly have a bright future at the wide receiver position. Early returns show that Romeo Doubs can make an immediate impact on a contending team, even as a rookie. Additionally, Christian Watson continues to show glimpses that he can be a real weapon on this offense. His sheer speed and size will create significant problems for any secondary. Once Watson and Aaron Rodgers get on the same page, he will be a very dangerous part of this offense. Dez Bryant chimed in on what he thinks of one of the two Packers’ rookie WRs, and he did not hold back.
CBS Chicago

3 Things to Watch: Bears vs. Vikings this Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bears are looking for a couple of firsts this weekend when they visit the Vikings. They're looking for their first road win of the season and their first division win against a Minnesota team that's already 2-0 in the NFC North.Looking Down Field(s)Thing number one is probably not going to change until we see consistency under center, and that's the play of Justin Fields. He was better last week, posting season highs in completions, passing yards, and rushing yards. But those numbers were pedestrian. Unfortunately, the six sacks he took were not, and he's now been...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Amid the losses, Pirates believe end of overhaul is in sight

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates believe they are nearing the end of their top-to-bottom rebuild despite another 100-loss season. Manager Derek Shelton says the arrival of young players like rookie shortstop Oneil Cruz and pitchers Roansy Contreras and Julio Ortiz show that the overhauled minor league system is better.
