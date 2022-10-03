The Westmoreland Land Trust will hold visitor days Saturday and Sunday, when it will invite the public to explore one of its newest properties, the Schwarz Farm in Hempfield. Those attending between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day will have the opportunity to take an SUV tour of the 96-acre site while also viewing its barn and farmhouse. The farm is located at 504 Beech Hills Road, about 3 miles north of Greensburg.

