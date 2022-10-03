ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Burrell, PA

wtae.com

Mario Lemieux Foundation donates $5 million for new cancer research institute in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The Mario Lemieux Foundation is teaming up with the UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation to bring a new cancer research institute to Pittsburgh. Named for Lemieux, the pediatric cancer research institute will be established at Children's Hospital. This is made possible by a $5 million gift from the Lemieux Foundation. UPMC and the Children's Hospital Foundation matched that donation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

BHS Adds New Heart Doctor

A new heart doctor has joined the Butler Health System. Dr. Avinash Linganna is the newest member of the BHS Heart team specializing in non-invasive cardiology. He will be seeing patients at the Butler and Ellwood City locations. Dr. Linganna attended Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia and completed...
BUTLER, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Mt. Lebanon student wins award

Sofia Vujevich of Mt. Lebanon received an award by the National Hispanic Recognition Program. The program identifies talented and ambitious Hispanic students. A senior at Mt. Lebanon High School, she takes several AP classes and maintains a high GPA. She is the daughter of Dr. Justin and Lisa Vujevich.
MOUNT LEBANON, PA
kidsburgh.org

‘Frozen’ ticket giveaway! Enter to win 4 tickets for the Oct. 12 show at Pittsburgh’s Benedum Center

Photo above by Deen van Meer. We know many Pittsburgh-area kids love the story of Anna, Elsa and their animated friends. So with the national touring company of Broadway’s “Frozen” coming to Pittsburgh live on stage, we thought it would be fun to share four tickets to the show with our community of readers. Welcome to our “Frozen” ticket giveaway!
Tribune-Review

Westmoreland Land Trust invites public to explore site of proposed nature and art park

The Westmoreland Land Trust will hold visitor days Saturday and Sunday, when it will invite the public to explore one of its newest properties, the Schwarz Farm in Hempfield. Those attending between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day will have the opportunity to take an SUV tour of the 96-acre site while also viewing its barn and farmhouse. The farm is located at 504 Beech Hills Road, about 3 miles north of Greensburg.
GREENSBURG, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Local teacher reinstated after refusing to use preferred pronouns, district policy suspended

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — More than 400 people packed into the auditorium at South Side Area School District in Beaver County Wednesday evening. The majority were there in support of biology and anatomy teacher Daren Cusato. Cusato was suspended last week after refusing to refer to transgender students by their preferred pronouns, citing religious beliefs.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh engineer to appear on Jeopardy

Jacqueline Liao, an engineer from Pittsburgh, will appear as a contestant Tuesday on Jeopardy. Liao will appear on an episode with host Ken Jennings, who shares hosting duties with Mayim Bialik. Jeopardy airs at 7:30 p.m. on WPXI. 2,554-pound pumpkin breaks national record A New York farmer has a ton...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. wedding venue that receive noise complaints will have new requirements for 2023

Remember the popular Pennsylvania wedding venue that ended weddings earlier than planned because of noise complaints made by neighbors?. Well, according to WPXI, Allegheny County Parks will have new requirements for 2023 weddings at Hartwood Acres, including a 10 p.m. end time. The venue is amending their contracts after neighbors complained throughout the summer about the loud music coming from the popular North Hills venue.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
chathamcommunique.com

Charming and hidden gems to visit in Shadyside

Just north of Chatham’s Shadyside Campus, the neighborhood of Shadyside offers a plethora of hidden gems overlooked by residents. Here are a few of the best secret spots for students to go and explore. 1. Pittsburgh Tattoo Museum. Tattoo history expert Nick Ackman, who has been tattooing since 1999,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

New Credit Union Proposed Across Butler Senior High

A regional credit union is planning to construct a new facility across New Castle Road from the Butler Senior High School. Following a presentation by representatives the Top Tier Federal Credit Union, the Butler Township Planning Commission approved land development plans for 170 New Castle Road. Top Tier was known as Clarion Credit Union until a name change in August and has three branches with two more in the planning stages.
BUTLER, PA
pinjnews.org

‘A significant history of fraud and deception:’ Allegheny County Jail doctor disciplined by medical licensing boards across the country

UPDATE, October 5, 2022: After learning of PINJ’s investigation and subsequent story, Dan Laurent, vice president of corporate communications of Allegheny Health Network, informed the newsroom that Wilson Bernales has been suspended pending assessment of his qualifications and state license. “As you have noted, Dr. Wilson Bernales is a...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
sopghreporter.com

Next Fresh Fridays includes pet food distribution

Fresh Fridays on the Hilltop, the free monthly produce distribution of the Hilltop Alliance, has resumed an in-person hybrid "shopper" style with a distribution on October 14 at the St. John Vianney Church parking lot at Climax and Allen streets in Allentown. In addition, Fresh Fridays will offer pet food...
PITTSBURGH, PA
theincline.com

🍝 October 2022 Pittsburgh restaurant roundup

Fall is here, and so are some new Pittsburgh restaurants! Even if life behind the scenes has been tough for restaurateurs, our food scene keeps diversifying. In the past weeks, ownership has changed in time-tested establishments and a favorite local brewery closed its doors. Read on for the latest in Pittsburgh eats.
PITTSBURGH, PA

