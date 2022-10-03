Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Popular wholesale store chain opening first location in Indiana this weekKristen WaltersNoblesville, IN
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
wtae.com
Mario Lemieux Foundation donates $5 million for new cancer research institute in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — The Mario Lemieux Foundation is teaming up with the UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation to bring a new cancer research institute to Pittsburgh. Named for Lemieux, the pediatric cancer research institute will be established at Children's Hospital. This is made possible by a $5 million gift from the Lemieux Foundation. UPMC and the Children's Hospital Foundation matched that donation.
Longtime Pittsburgh 'Soul Show' returns to airwaves this weekend
WYEP’s loss is WZUM’s gain. WZUM, an independent nonprofit jazz radio station, announced it will begin airing the “Soul Show,” with its longtime host Mike Canton returning to the airwaves and producing the show as well. The “Soul Show” will be broadcast Saturdays from 2-5 p.m.,...
butlerradio.com
BHS Adds New Heart Doctor
A new heart doctor has joined the Butler Health System. Dr. Avinash Linganna is the newest member of the BHS Heart team specializing in non-invasive cardiology. He will be seeing patients at the Butler and Ellwood City locations. Dr. Linganna attended Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia and completed...
Mt. Lebanon student wins award
Sofia Vujevich of Mt. Lebanon received an award by the National Hispanic Recognition Program. The program identifies talented and ambitious Hispanic students. A senior at Mt. Lebanon High School, she takes several AP classes and maintains a high GPA. She is the daughter of Dr. Justin and Lisa Vujevich.
nextpittsburgh.com
North Park hosting all-day party with free activities and lots of beer
Allegheny County’s largest park will be hopping all day and into the night on Saturday, Oct. 15, when the Allegheny County Parks Foundation hosts two of its signature events at North Park. Park ‘til Dark is a full day of free family fun, while later that evening, Pour at the Park adds adult recreation.
kidsburgh.org
‘Frozen’ ticket giveaway! Enter to win 4 tickets for the Oct. 12 show at Pittsburgh’s Benedum Center
Photo above by Deen van Meer. We know many Pittsburgh-area kids love the story of Anna, Elsa and their animated friends. So with the national touring company of Broadway’s “Frozen” coming to Pittsburgh live on stage, we thought it would be fun to share four tickets to the show with our community of readers. Welcome to our “Frozen” ticket giveaway!
Westmoreland Land Trust invites public to explore site of proposed nature and art park
The Westmoreland Land Trust will hold visitor days Saturday and Sunday, when it will invite the public to explore one of its newest properties, the Schwarz Farm in Hempfield. Those attending between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day will have the opportunity to take an SUV tour of the 96-acre site while also viewing its barn and farmhouse. The farm is located at 504 Beech Hills Road, about 3 miles north of Greensburg.
Four Pittsburgh private schools got top marks in Niche’s 2023 rankings
PITTSBURGH — This year once again, Shady Side Academy, based in Fox Chapel, has topped the list of the best private schools in Pittsburgh, according to Niche’s 2023 rankings. And like last year, the Strip District-based company rounded out the top three in its ranking with the Winchester...
Local teacher reinstated after refusing to use preferred pronouns, district policy suspended
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — More than 400 people packed into the auditorium at South Side Area School District in Beaver County Wednesday evening. The majority were there in support of biology and anatomy teacher Daren Cusato. Cusato was suspended last week after refusing to refer to transgender students by their preferred pronouns, citing religious beliefs.
Nearly 3,000 Allegheny County students are known to lack homes. A nonprofit says there are far more.
A small percentage of students are living on the streets, while nearly 30% are in shelters. There are 2,836 children and youth in Allegheny County known to be experiencing houselessness. Leaders of the Homeless Children’s Education Fund say they believe that number is likely much higher, however, because the pandemic exacerbated housing instability.
Pittsburgh engineer to appear on Jeopardy
Jacqueline Liao, an engineer from Pittsburgh, will appear as a contestant Tuesday on Jeopardy. Liao will appear on an episode with host Ken Jennings, who shares hosting duties with Mayim Bialik. Jeopardy airs at 7:30 p.m. on WPXI. 2,554-pound pumpkin breaks national record A New York farmer has a ton...
Sherwood Nursery in Washington County feeling the impact of inflation
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Fall is one of the busiest times of the year for Sherwood Nursery, which has been family-owned and operated in Washington County for more than half a century. Even though they have the most loyal customers, who have been coming for decades, a lot of...
Pa. wedding venue that receive noise complaints will have new requirements for 2023
Remember the popular Pennsylvania wedding venue that ended weddings earlier than planned because of noise complaints made by neighbors?. Well, according to WPXI, Allegheny County Parks will have new requirements for 2023 weddings at Hartwood Acres, including a 10 p.m. end time. The venue is amending their contracts after neighbors complained throughout the summer about the loud music coming from the popular North Hills venue.
chathamcommunique.com
Charming and hidden gems to visit in Shadyside
Just north of Chatham’s Shadyside Campus, the neighborhood of Shadyside offers a plethora of hidden gems overlooked by residents. Here are a few of the best secret spots for students to go and explore. 1. Pittsburgh Tattoo Museum. Tattoo history expert Nick Ackman, who has been tattooing since 1999,...
butlerradio.com
New Credit Union Proposed Across Butler Senior High
A regional credit union is planning to construct a new facility across New Castle Road from the Butler Senior High School. Following a presentation by representatives the Top Tier Federal Credit Union, the Butler Township Planning Commission approved land development plans for 170 New Castle Road. Top Tier was known as Clarion Credit Union until a name change in August and has three branches with two more in the planning stages.
This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
pinjnews.org
‘A significant history of fraud and deception:’ Allegheny County Jail doctor disciplined by medical licensing boards across the country
UPDATE, October 5, 2022: After learning of PINJ’s investigation and subsequent story, Dan Laurent, vice president of corporate communications of Allegheny Health Network, informed the newsroom that Wilson Bernales has been suspended pending assessment of his qualifications and state license. “As you have noted, Dr. Wilson Bernales is a...
Concerned resident in Hazelwood to Mayor Gainey: ‘Stand up for our kids’
PITTSBURGH — It was a packed house Wednesday as the Pittsburgh mayor’s office and Department of Mobility and Infrastructure discussed traffic and roadway safety in the city’s Hazelwood neighborhood. “I don’t want none of these babies to be hurt, injured or anything else,” Mayor Ed Gainey told...
sopghreporter.com
Next Fresh Fridays includes pet food distribution
Fresh Fridays on the Hilltop, the free monthly produce distribution of the Hilltop Alliance, has resumed an in-person hybrid "shopper" style with a distribution on October 14 at the St. John Vianney Church parking lot at Climax and Allen streets in Allentown. In addition, Fresh Fridays will offer pet food...
theincline.com
🍝 October 2022 Pittsburgh restaurant roundup
Fall is here, and so are some new Pittsburgh restaurants! Even if life behind the scenes has been tough for restaurateurs, our food scene keeps diversifying. In the past weeks, ownership has changed in time-tested establishments and a favorite local brewery closed its doors. Read on for the latest in Pittsburgh eats.
