Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Russia-backed forces claim gains near Bakhmut in east Ukraine
Russian forces said Friday they had captured ground in Donetsk in east Ukraine, their first claim of new gains since a Kyiv counter-offensive rattled Moscow's war effort. Separatist forces in the war-battered Donetsk region said they had retaken a series of villages near the Ukraine-controlled industrial town of Bakhmut, which has been under Russian shelling for weeks.
nationalinterest.org
This Could Be How Turkey Attacks Greece in 2023
Erdogan needs an excuse either to postpone elections or to distract Turks with nationalism. A conflict with Greece checks both boxes. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is no fool. He understands the deep trouble in which he finds himself. His interest rate gamble failed; Turkey is nearly bankrupt. Inflation approaches 100 percent and Turkey’s currency is in freefall. Turks are unhappy. Meanwhile, elections loom. For years, such elections did not matter. Turkey’s opposition leaders are lazy, uncharismatic, or in prison. Erdogan controlled the media and mechanisms enough that he could push things his way without too many questions, at least from inside Turkey.
Poland accuses Russia of exaggerated environmental claims in canal row
Poland has accused Russia of using exaggerated environmental concerns to try to stop the construction of a canal project in a row over access to the Baltic Sea. Russian news outlets have spent at least the past five years claiming the Vistula Spit canal will damage an EU-protected nature park. The canal cuts across a Polish section of the Vistula Spit, giving the country direct access to the Baltic Sea. Previously, all marine access was through the Russia-controlled Pilawa strait in the exclave of Kaliningrad.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Large fire reported on key bridge linking Russia to Crimea
KHARKIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian state-backed media reported Saturday that a fire broke out on the bridge linking mainland Russia with the Russian-controlled Crimean Peninsula, hours after powerful blasts rocked the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. RIA-Novosti and the Tass news agency quoted local Russian official Oleg...
nationalinterest.org
America Should Fear China’s H-20 and H-6 Bomber Duo
While waiting for large numbers of its emerging H-20 stealth bomber to arrive, China has been consistently upgrading its legacy H-6 bomber to a degree that continues to generate U.S. concern. While waiting for large numbers of its emerging H-20 stealth bomber to arrive, China has been consistently upgrading its...
nationalinterest.org
Ethiopia, Tigray Rebels to Hold Peace Talks in South Africa
Since 2021, the war has primarily remained a stalemate, but fighting has continued, and the United Nations has described the associated humanitarian crisis as the world’s worst. The government of Ethiopia and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the separatist group fighting for the independence of Ethiopia’s northern Tigray...
nationalinterest.org
U.S. and South Korea Fire Back at North Korea With Missile Drills
Both sides fired a pair of ATACMS short-range ballistic missiles as part of the Wednesday launch. The United States and South Korea conducted missile drills off the coast of the Korean Peninsula on Wednesday in response to North Korea’s test launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) the day before.
RELATED PEOPLE
nationalinterest.org
How Will the 20th National Congress Change China?
Although Xi Jinping has consolidated his power and crushed domestic dissent, China is shifting further inward toward totalitarianism and fast losing its carefully built competitive edge. It may be a forgone conclusion that Chinese president Xi Jinping will be coronated for the third time since he assumed power in 2013...
Football corruption and the remarkable road to Qatar’s World Cup
With the surrounding noise on human rights, worker deaths, image laundering and the rest, it is easy to forget what Qatar 2022 is really all about, the founding message at the very heart of this global festival of football. Which is, of course, corruption. Committee members living high on someone...
FIFA・
nationalinterest.org
How Biden Can Stand With the Iranian People
With the prospect of reform non-existent, the Iranian protests offer Washington a chance to do well by doing good. “These men have not slept for nights.” That’s what Gholam Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, the chief of the Islamic Republic’s judiciary, said about Iran’s security forces in a recently leaked video. Despite seeking a quick end to protests rocking the country, the Islamic Republic’s repressive apparatus is yet to win the war of wills against its own people. In another clip, Brig. Gen. Hossein Ashtari, the commander of Iran’s Law-Enforcement Forces (LEF), is seen attempting to boost the morale of his officers by saying that they should “not have a shred of doubt” about the task that lies ahead of them. Already, 133 Iranians have been reportedly killed and over 3,000 have been arrested in demonstrations that have mushroomed across the entire country. But protests continue.
nationalinterest.org
America Needs an Asian Chip Alliance, Not Decoupling
The best method to strengthen and secure the supply chain is a coordinated approach with allies and partners that avoids completely excluding China, so long as it refrains from destabilizing behaviors such as invading Taiwan. A pandemic-induced semiconductor supply chain snarl caused global production jams in a wide array of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nationalinterest.org
Suicide Bomber Attacks Taliban Ministry in the Heart of Kabul
The attack on the Afghan Interior Ministry comes less than a week after a suicide attack on a Hazara school in Kabul killed fifty-three people. A suicide bomber targeted the Interior Ministry of Afghanistan headquarters on Wednesday afternoon, killing four employees and marking the latest act of violence against the country’s Taliban-led government since its conquest of Afghanistan in August 2021.
nationalinterest.org
Can China's H-20 Stealth Bomber Strike the United States Undetected?
The new H-20 bomber reportedly has a range of up to 7,500 miles, making it possible for a single sortie from mainland China to reach targets over the United States without needing to refuel. China’s emerging “B-2 copycat” H-20 stealth bomber is expected to introduce an entirely new array of...
nationalinterest.org
United States Rips ‘Shortsighted’ OPEC+ Oil Production Cut
Biden told reporters on Thursday that his administration is “looking at what alternatives we may have” to bring down oil prices. The Biden administration pushed back at OPEC+ after the oil producer group decided earlier this week to cut production by two million barrels per day from November, the Wall Street Journal reported.
nationalinterest.org
Malaysia’s Third Way on the China Challenge
Key states in Southeast Asia are seeking to manage China’s rise and negotiate with Beijing terms for coexistence, which include offering room for China’s expression of strength. Two dominant mindsets in East Asia undergird the making of national strategies to cope with a more powerful China: deliberative and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nationalinterest.org
Is China’s H-20 Bomber a Copy of the Air Force’s Crown Jewel?
Many of the H-20 bomber's design features seem to resemble features from the American B-2. Although much is still not known about China’s new H-20 stealth bomber platform, its existence was cited in the Pentagon’s 2018 and 2019 “China Military Power” reports. The 2019 report specifies that the new H-20 will likely have a range of “at least 8,500km” and “employ both conventional and nuclear weaponry.”
nationalinterest.org
Why North Korea’s Next Nuclear Test Matters
Following the launch of a long-range North Korean missile that flew over Japanese territory, concerns are rising that Pyongyang will soon carry out its seventh nuclear test. Such a provocation would come as part of a cumulative six-month North Korean military campaign that has included dozens of missile tests and increasingly hostile rhetoric aimed at the United States and its allies in the Western Pacific.
nationalinterest.org
Crisis on the Peninsula: North Korea Fires Even More Missiles
The launches bring the total number of missile tests by North Korea this year to twenty-four, which is the largest total since Kim Jong-un came to power in 2012. Just days after firing a ballistic missile over Japan, North Korea has once again fired missiles. According to the Yonhap News...
Comments / 1