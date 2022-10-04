ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

‘Creepy’: Four star signs shared by the world’s worst criminals

By News.com.au
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RHRD7_0iL3SQic00

If you are one of these four-star signs, you might just be a serial killer in the making.

Astrology believers around the world are losing their minds over this list, which features the names of some of history’s most feared and famous criminals next to their zodiac signs.

People with Pisces, Sagittarius, Gemini or Virgo star signs appear to be more likely than the general population to become a serial killer.

“These are the zodiac signs of the most famous serial killers,” TikTok user Lauren Skirvin, who made a now viral video about the subject, explained.

“For those of you that don’t believe in astrology, how can you explain how there is only four signs included in this long list.

“That’s wild. The next craziest part, is that there is one sign from each element. For fire signs, it’s Sagittarius, for air signs it’s Gemini, for water signs it’s Pisces, and for earth signs it’s Virgo.”

While all four star signs have connections to some of history’s most famous killers, it seems one zodiac sign has risen up above the rest to be the most deadly.

Virgo is theorised to be the deadliest sign, followed by Gemini, with killer Jeffrey Dahmer – centre of the popular Netflix series Dahmer – being that sign.

The third is Pisces, with feared criminals like ‘Killer Clown’ John Wayne Gacy and the ‘Night Stalker’ Richard Ramirez having that in common.

Sagittarius is the fourth most dangerous sign, with infamous characters like serial rapist and murderer Ted Bundy, killer Ed Kemper and one of the 1999 Columbine school shooters, Dylan Klebold, sharing this sign.

“Virgo shows up the most, that’s crazy,” Lauren says.

“You know that their crime scenes are immaculate though. And they’re perfectionists, so no stone is left unturned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0plYQY_0iL3SQic00
Lauren Skirvin breaks down what some of the evilest figures in history have in common.
TikTok / Lauren Skirvin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SJ75R_0iL3SQic00
She listed some of the most famous serial killers next to their star signs.
TikTok / Lauren Skirvin

“Gemini is the next most frequent, not surprising to anybody. Jeffrey Dahmer is a Gemini.

“Pisces is not surprising either, they let things build up and then explode.

“Sagittarius is the most surprising. But they are impulsive and chaotic, if you mix that with mental health issues, and I can see that happening.’”

According to Lauren, the most shocking thing about the list was one zodiac sign that wasn’t on it – but she added an interesting theory.

“The most surprising thing about this list is that Scorpio is not on it,” she said.

“However, a name missing from this list is the Zodiac killer, which a team of code breakers decided was Gary Frances Post, who is a Scorpio.

“We don’t know if that’s true or not. But have you ever seen a Scorpio pop off? It’s so frightening.”

Another interesting factor that people came to realise after seeing this list, is that the four star signs mentioned are all “mutable signs”, which means they fall at the end of each season and share a few similar traits, according to astrologists.

NOTORIOUS SERIAL KILLERS AND THEIR STAR SIGNS

VIRGO: 20 August – 22 September

Ed Gein
Richard Biegenwald
Terry Blair
Dean Carter
Andrew Cunanan
Albert DeSalvo
Henry Lee Lucas
Paul Bernardo
Gerald Stano
Marybeth Tinning
Rodney Alcala.
‘Grim Sleeper’ Lonnie Franklin Jr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xd5iS_0iL3SQic00
Serial killer Ed Gein following his arrest and confession.
Bettmann Archive

GEMINI: 20 May – 21 June

Jeffrey Dahmer
‘Son of Sam’ David Berkowitz
Mary Bell
Kenneth Bianci
Richard Chase
Danny Rolling
Arthur Shawcross
Catherine Birnie
Robert Lee Yates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zbPLo_0iL3SQic00
Jeffrey Dahmer during his sentencing trial. Dahmer was sentenced to 15 life terms in prison.
Curt Borgwardt


PISCES: 19 February – 20 March

John Wayne Gacy
Richard ‘The Night Stalker’ Ramirez
Donald Henry Gaskins
Randy Steven Kraft
Dennis Radar ‘BTK killer’
Eric Edgar Cooke
Aileen Wuornos
Delphine LaLaurie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bcfrk_0iL3SQic00
John Wayne Gacy posed for the above Des Plaines Police Department mug shot in December 1978.
Getty Images

SAGITTARIUS: 22 November – 21 December
Ted Bundy
Dylan Klebold
Ed Kemper
Rosemary West
Dennis Nilson

