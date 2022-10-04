Read full article on original website
Queen Latifah & Son Rebel, 3, Seen In 1st Photos As They Hold Hands On Shopping Trip
Queen Latifah was photographed for the first time in public with her son Rebel! The Equalizer star, 52, was beaming in Los Angeles on Saturday (October 8) as she enjoyed a sunny afternoon of retail therapy with the adorable toddler she shares with her longtime partner Eboni Nichols. Dressed in an ultra casual ensemble of a tee, shorts, sneakers and a baseball cap, Latifah looked to be on cloud nine as she held the hand of Rebel, who was too cute in his monster truck shirt.
People Swear By These "One-Ingredient Wonder" Popcorn Toppings, And After Trying 16 Of Them Myself, I'm Entirely Hooked
"It adds a new rich layer of flavor — like getting fresh, movie theater popcorn hot with butter, but BETTER. It almost adds a caramelized quality to the flavor. It's hard to put into words, but I can guarantee that it's delicious. I don't think I can settle for plain buttered popcorn ever again."
Paris Hilton hilariously reacts to TikToker’s story of robbing her in 2007
Paris Hilton has seemingly made friends with a TikTok user who allegedly stole from her in 2007. The socialite hilariously dueted a “One Thing About Me” challenge video with AsapSCIENCE influencer Greg Brown, who explained how he once took off with Hilton’s sunglasses after a wild night out. “One thing about me is that I once robbed Paris Hilton and I hope she never sees this cause I could go to jail,” Brown said in his TikTok video, to the tune of Nick Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl.” “It was 2007. I was at an MIA concert, the musician. It was great I...
