Humboldt County, CA

Humboldt County still above the $6 gas average

EUREKA, Calif. — While gas continues to have a slight decrease across the state, it still remains above the $6 per gallon average. According to the AAA gas map for the state, the state remains at an average of $6.39 a gallon. Humboldt County is no different. The county...
County of Humboldt offices closed on Monday

EUREKA, Calif. — The County of Humboldt Offices will be closed next Monday, Oct. 10, while they undergo mandatory training. Humboldt County employees will have an all-hands training day, focusing on subjects like diversity, equity, inclusion, workplace safety, and sexual harassment. The Humboldt County Superior Court will remain open...
Some Humboldt County sample ballots containing error in Measure Q wording

FERNDALE, Calif. — Some Humboldt county voters should keep an eye on their sample ballots for an error in one of the measures. The error is in the impartial analysis of Measure Q, a Ferndale United School District bond. It reads, "an annual tax obligation of 21 dollars under this measure" when it should read, "an annual tax obligation of "210 dollars under this measure".
Eureka City Manager reacts to school board opposing one-way project

EUREKA, Calif. — On Thursday's night Eureka City Schools board meeting, Eureka City Manager Miles Slattery provided trustees with a presentation on one-way project options near Washington Elementary School. Trustees questioned the safety of the plan for students and proceeded to oppose the project as a whole. "They've made...
Suspect arrested after assaulting police with paintballs in Hoopa

HOOPA, Calif. — A man was arrested in Hoopa on Oct. 2 after assaulting a police officer with paintballs and barricading himself in his home, according to the Hoopa Valley Tribal Police. The following is from a press release from the HVTP. On October 2, 2022, Officers responded to...
C.A.P.E. annual Halloween Costume Drive returns

EUREKA, Calif. — In honor of Halloween, the Community Access Project for Eureka (C.A.P.E.) is beginning its Halloween Costume Drive. The drive is a benefit for children in need and is accepting Halloween costumes from now until Oct. 26. C.A.P.E. is looking for new costumes for children ages 0...
