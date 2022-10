Think the postseason City Series was a mere exhibition? Think again. Chicago’s answer to the World Series (in those many years neither team from the city played in the Fall Classic) was fiercely-fought, with the winners taking home money that rivaled or surpassed MLB’s. This postseason, Game 1 of the City Series opened to a 19-inning, 2-2 draw. Both starters, Ted Blankenship (White Sox) and Grover Cleveland Alexander (Cubs), went the distance.

