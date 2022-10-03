Read full article on original website
WAMU
It’s not good when voting rights cases make it to the Supreme court, author says
The Supreme Court heard arguments in a case that could have consequences for voting rights. NPR’s Rachel Martin talks to Ari Berman, reporter at Mother Jones magazine and author of Give Us the Ballot.
WAMU
Idaho’s Supreme Court will hear challenges to restrictive abortion laws
After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Idaho’s trigger ban prohibited nearly all abortions. Idaho’s Supreme Court on Thursday takes up challenges to three of the state’s abortion laws.
WAMU
Courts have blocked a number of the anti-LGBTQ laws from going into effect
This year has seen a record number of anti-LGBTQ laws enacted, many targeting transgender youth. But courts have blocked a number of those laws from going into effect.
WAMU
Biden to pardon simple federal marijuana possession convictions
President Biden on Thursday announced that he is taking executive action to pardon people convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law and D.C. statute. The pardons will be done through an administration process to be developed by the Justice Department, senior administration officials told reporters on a briefing call, and will cover citizens and lawful permanent residents.
