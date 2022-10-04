“I was desperate and I wanted guys to like me” – Paige Spiranac unveils reasons for her failed love life

Read full article on original website
Related
William Shatner Revealed What Going To Space Was Really Like, And It Doesn't Sound Like Too Much Fun
"We got out of our harnesses and began to float around. The other folks went straight into somersaults and enjoying all the effects of weightlessness. I wanted no part in that."
'I feared what it meant for the rest of my life': Chris Fountain reveals he was left speaking 'like a child' after suffering terrifying mini-stroke caused by blood clot in his brain
Former Coronation Street star Chris Fountain says he lost the ability to speak and 'feared for his life' after suffering a mini-stroke two months ago. The actor was admitted to Hackney's Homerton University Hospital following the incident in August, after which he was left speaking 'like a toddler.'. Fountain, 35,...
Alicia Keys Does Barbiecore with Balmain Pumps at JR Ridinger’s Celebration of Life
Alicia Keys brought Barbiecore inspiration with a formal spin to mogul JR Ridinger’s celebration of life in Miami. While arriving to the occasion with husband Swizz Beatz, Keys wore a black two-piece ensemble. The Grammy Award-winning musician donned a crop top with matching trousers for the occasion, which fit into the all-black ensembles traditionally worn at similar events. For an additional pop of color, she layered the two with a bright pink silk blazer, which included a boxy silhouette and pointed lapels. Keys completed her ensemble with a bold red lip, as well as gold hoop earrings. Beatz coordinated with her...
IN THIS ARTICLE
People Swear By These "One-Ingredient Wonder" Popcorn Toppings, And After Trying 16 Of Them Myself, I'm Entirely Hooked
"It adds a new rich layer of flavor — like getting fresh, movie theater popcorn hot with butter, but BETTER. It almost adds a caramelized quality to the flavor. It's hard to put into words, but I can guarantee that it's delicious. I don't think I can settle for plain buttered popcorn ever again."
Comments / 0