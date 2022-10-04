ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The Real Reason Salley Carson Isn't On 'Bachelor in Paradise'—Yet

By Carole Glines
Parade
Parade
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U6Q0S_0iL3M8NP00

On tonight's Bachelor in Paradise, a lone suitcase arrived with more questions than answers—and its drama-loving owner no where in sight!

Here's everything we know so far about Salley Carson and whether or not she's joining season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Who is Salley Carson?

Salley Carson was one of the ladies on Clayton Echard’s Bachelor season. She packed her bags and self-eliminated from season 26 before the ladies even stepped out of the limo.

But on Monday night's Bachelor in Paradise, Lace found luggage marked “Salley” in the hotel and didn’t know who—or where—she was. Wells, the Paradise bartender, told the women a long saga of how Salley had been invited on Paradise but hadn’t showed up.

The gals laughed about items in Salley’s suitcase, including a vibrator!

Is Salley Carson joining Bachelor in Paradise?

Wells explained that Salley had agreed to be on the show but kept stalling a producer who showed up in her city trying to get her on the flight to Mexico.

Salley locked the producer in the trunk of her car so she could talk to her fiancé privately, then said he’d told her he no longer loved her and she should appear on Paradise.

But at the airport, although Salley’s suitcase wound up on the plane to Mexico, she decided not to board after a phone call with her fiancé.

Wells said Salley had since again decided to participate in Paradise, but it was unclear if or when she would make it.

How old is Salley Carson?

Salley Carson was born Jan. 21, 1995. She is 27 years old.

Where is Salley Carson from?

Salley grew up in Charlottesville, Virginia and graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2017. She then attended Medical Sales College.

What does Salley Carson do?

ABC describes Salley as a "real-life Meredith Grey looking for her McDreamy." In reality, she's Associate Navigation and Robotics Consultant at Medtronic, a medical device company, in Richmond, Virginia, according to Linkedin. She "keeps a tight circle of friends that she likes to have dinner and drinks with but is a career-focused girl who is usually in bed by 11 p.m." Officially she lists her occupation as "previously engaged."

Who was Salley Carson engaged to?

In 2021, Salley was engaged to Aaron Buchholz, a neurosurgeon from Virginia. They planned to marry on Sept. 26, 2021, but the couple broke up about a month before The Bachelor was filmed. In Clayton's premiere episode, she said she called off the engagement due to a “lack of trust,”

Did Salley hook up with Justin at Stagecoach?

Who knows? Kira warned Genevieve that Salley had previously connected with Justin at the Stagecoach festival. We do know from their Instagram feeds that Salley and Justin were both at the festival, a know breeding ground for Bachelor Nation connections.

That sent Genevieve into another tailspin: “I wish America could feel what I feel right now….my head is spinning.

Meanwhile, mischievous Kira stole Salley’s vibrator for herself!

We'll have to keep watch to see if and when Salley shows up and what kind of relationship, if any, she and Justin really have.

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Bachelor in Paradise preview: Brandon leaves one beach beauty breathless

The last time Bachelor Nation saw Brandon Jones in Mexico, he was getting his heart crushed by Michelle in the season 18 finale of The Bachelorette. The boy must be a glutton for punishment, rose lovers, because as you'll see in this sneak preview of Tuesday's premiere of Bachelor in Paradise, Brandon is back — but this time there's at least one beauty on the beach who is ready to give him her rose.
TV & VIDEOS
StyleCaster

Gabby Windey’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Made as the Bachelorette vs. Her Real Job

As Bachelor Nation’s newest leading lady (one of which, anyways), it makes sense why fans want to know what Gabby Windey’s net worth is and how much she makes as The Bachelorette. Gabby, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, is one of two leads on The Bachelorette season 19, along with Rachel Recchia, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida. Gabby and Rachel were both contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his winner. Gabby and...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
The List

The Tragic Death Of Days Of Our Lives' Lexie Carver

Longtime "Days of Our Lives" viewers will remember Lexie Carver and her very interesting life. Lexie was first introduced in Salem in July 1987, with Cyndi James Gossett portraying the character, per Soaps in Depth. Later, Angelique De Windt stepped into the role, as well as Shellye Broughton. Finally, in 1993, Renée Jones took over and spent decades as Lexie.
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Says Kody Brown Is ‘No Longer Acting as My Husband’ Amid RV Moving Drama: First Look

Not seeing eye to eye! Sister Wives‘ Janelle Brown and Kody Brown can’t stop arguing over the logistics of her RV being on their family land. “We should’ve never bought the RV because we’re going to be moving it all the time,” Kody, 53, says in Us Weekly’s exclusive clip from the Sunday, October 9, episode of the TLC series. “I’m struggling because I’m not optimistic about how this is going to come together.”
RELATIONSHIPS
The List

Alexis Mitchell On Getting Married At First Sight - Exclusive Interview

Getting married is a huge decision for anyone, but it's a much bigger leap of faith when you don't know the person you're meeting at the end of the aisle. That's exactly what the couples on Lifetime's "Married At Frist Sight" signed on for. A team of experts selects cast members and their future partners, and the couples don't meet or even see each other until the moment of their wedding.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Bachelor In Paradise#Medtronic#Robotics#Suitcase
Popculture

'Married at First Sight' Star Reveals Breakup

Another Married at First Sight star is still looking for love. Personal trailer Seb Guilhaus, who starred in the seventh season of Married at First Sight Australia, revealed earlier this month that he broke up with girlfriend Ania Kilic after one year of dating. Gilhaus married Elizabeth Sobinoff at the end of his season, but they split after 14 months together.
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Lisa Rinna Alleges Crystal Kung Minkoff Left Out Details of Her Involvement in Aspen Drama

She said, she said. As more details surrounding Kathy Hilton’s alleged Aspen, Colorado, meltdown come to light, Lisa Rinna is calling out costar Crystal Kung Minkoff for not telling the entire truth. “Crystal was helping me take KH out of the caribou club," the Rinna Beauty founder, 59, captioned a since-deleted Instagram Story post on […]
ASPEN, CO
In Touch Weekly

Are ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Stars Debbie and Tony Still Together? Relationship Update

After 13 years as a widow, 90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Johnson has kickstarted her road to romance on the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. Not only did she return to the franchise with a complete makeover, but the mom of one has seemingly found a new international love interest in a man named Tony. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Debbie and Tony’s current relationship status.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
The Bachelor
NewsBreak
Celebrities
bravotv.com

Tom Schwartz Makes a Jaw-Dropping Reveal About Katie Maloney in Winter House Season 2

The Vanderpump Rules cast member will stop by the Vermont house to hang with the crew this October, and he’s packed plenty of his own drama. Amid the many relationship bombshells and dramas set to go down in Season 2 of Winter House, Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz is also stopping by, and he packed up some of his own relationship baggage for the trip.
TV SERIES
Reality Tea

The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day”

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars is in full swing, and although she and her partner are kind of killing it, former Bachelorette Gabby Windey has opened up about how she really feels about the competition. Spoiler alert: She wants to quit. In an interview with E! News, the nurse-turned-reality star admitted she’s ready to […] The post The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day” appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SHOWS
Parade

Parade

55K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy