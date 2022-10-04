Read full article on original website
Related
murfreesborotn.gov
Core Basic
New Class! Core Basic Mondays & Fridays • 2:15-3:00 pm This class focuses on internal core stability, balance and range of motion. The purpose is to train the internal core (center of gravity) and improve balance and stability. Exercises will be done seated and standing. No class 7/4. Limit 15 Room 204.
murfreesborotn.gov
4:30 PM Yoga at Patterson Park Community Center
Yoga A peaceful class to focus on improving your balance, flexibility and core strength while reducing stress. For all fitness levels.
murfreesborotn.gov
PM Stained Glass Class
Beginners and intermediate level students are welcome in this class. Learn to make a copper-foiled stained glass window suncatcher with instructor Fiona Dowd. Materials provided for beginners. Class space is limited. Sign up early. Limit 8 Room 406.
murfreesborotn.gov
Seniors Acting Up Practice
Join this fun group as they bring laughter, mystery and drama into the lives of others. Everyone is welcome! No prior experience is needed. Hope to see you there! Meets in Room 104.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
murfreesborotn.gov
Greenway 100 Registration
Walk, bike, run or even crawl 100 miles o the Greenway and get a really cool t-shirt and sticker! You have one year to complete the 100 miles and then turn in your sheet to get your shirt and sticker. Register at murfreesboroparks.com. For all ages.
murfreesborotn.gov
Adams Tennis Potluck Coed Mixer
Join us, make some new tennis friends, and meet our new Superintendent, Eric Quiroz. Sign up at the front desk. Hope to see you there! For ages 18+. Limit 20 for 3.0 players and limit of 20 for 3.5+ players. Please indicate what potluck dish you will be providing. ATC will provide plates, utensils and cups.
murfreesborotn.gov
Garrison Creek restoration work continues Saturday, Oct. 8
Restoration work continues in Garrison Creek this Saturday October 8, 2022, from 9 a.m.–12 p.m. Volunteers are needed. Green Interchange volunteers will be planting, mulching, and pruning native trees along the stream. On Saturday, efforts will extend upstream to a previously unrestored segment of Garrison Creek above Gold Valley Drive. Streamside buffers improve water quality by providing shade, stabilization, habitat, and filtering runoff containing pollutants.
murfreesborotn.gov
"The Play that Goes Wrong" at the Arts Center of Cannon County
This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show - an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, and actors who trip over everything, including their lines. Fee includes transportation and production. Bring money for dinner. Limit 15 Deadline: September 8.
Comments / 0