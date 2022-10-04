We looked at the 15 residential internet providers available in Sacramento and evaluated each based on five core metrics: availability, speed, affordability, reliability, and customer service. Once we identified the internet providers with considerable coverage, we then highlighted those providers that went above and beyond in one or more of our focus areas. The following companies in Sacramento satisfied our best internet provider conditions. Price range: $55-$180 per monthSpeed range: 25 Mbps - 5 GbpsFine print: No contracts or data caps, router includedConnection types: Fiber, DSL, and fixed wireless Get AT&T Internet For a versatile internet provider with a vast fiber network and history of spectacular customer service, you should consider AT&T. While its fiber internet service is not as fast as Xfinity’s, AT&T provides fiber internet speeds up to 5 Gbps in Sacramento — plenty of speed for any devices and activities your family desires.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO