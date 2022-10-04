Read full article on original website
Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality On Pedrick Road
The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Friday night on Pedrick Road at Tremont Road in Solano County. The incident was first reported Friday at 11:26 p.m. The incident caused the closure of the roadways for several hours, according to the CHP. Copyright © 2022 Bay City...
Evening Shooting Leaves 18-Year-Old Man Dead
A Saturday night shooting at Belmont Land near Buchanan Road left one 18-year-old man dead, the Antioch Police Department announced. According to deputies, police first responded to reports of gunshots at 11:55 p.m. Upon arrival, officers identified a man with gunshot injuries in a parking lot. Officers attempted to initiate...
Progress Report | Rising College Park Football Passes Newest Test
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This article, Progress Report | Rising College Park Football Passes Newest Test, was first published on SportStarsMag.com. With A 34-28 Comeback Win Over Previously Unbeaten Concord, College Park Football Continued Its March Toward Sustained Success — And Maybe A...
Rock & Roll (To The Right) | QB Caden Pinnick Has Del Oro Shredding
Golden Eagles Off To Best Start Since 2018 Behind Caden Pinnick, A Superb Leader And The Cousin Of Del Oro’s Last State-Winning QB •. For the first five seconds of Queen’s “Under Pressure,” you secretly hope it’s actually “Ice, Ice Baby.”. Sometimes it’s both....
