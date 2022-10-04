ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WEATHER 10-4,2022 Layers

By Clark Shelton
 5 days ago

Layers is the keyword this week, though major changes are coming this weekend. Warm days more Spring-like than fall will be followed by cooler nights.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 79. Light north northeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 45. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

For your close to home forecast find your county here

Lebanon, TN
