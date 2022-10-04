ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court welcomes the public again, and a new justice

By Angela Price
The Star Democrat
The Star Democrat
 5 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court began its new term Monday with a new justice on the bench, the public back in the courtroom and a spirited debate in a case that pits environmental protections against property rights.

ABOUT

The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

