Supreme Court welcomes the public again, and a new justice

Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute
WASHINGTON — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to step into the legal fight over the classified documents seized during an FBI search of his Florida estate, escalating a dispute over the powers…
Biden pardons thousands for 'simple possession' of marijuana
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law, as his administration takes a dramatic step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of color.
VP Kamala Harris rallies Democrats, affirms support for abortion rights during Austin visit
One month before the midterm elections, Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris came to Republican Texas on Saturday, aiming to buck up a state party that hasn't seen a statewide victory in a generation and still faces headwinds caused by economic uncertainty and unchecked migration across its southern border. Still, Harris pushed an optimistic...
Maryland court says mail-in ballot count can start Saturday
ROCKVILLE (AP) — A Maryland appeals court has rejected a request by Maryland’s Republican gubernatorial nominee to delay counting of mail-in ballots that could start as soon as Saturday.
Officials: Doctors tried to help Russia in Ukraine war
A Maryland anesthesiologist and her U.S. Army doctor spouse have been charged with trying to help Russia in its war against Ukraine with medical records that they thought Moscow could exploit, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Maryland said Thursday.
