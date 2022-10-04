Join us, make some new tennis friends, and meet our new Superintendent, Eric Quiroz. Sign up at the front desk. Hope to see you there! For ages 18+. Limit 20 for 3.0 players and limit of 20 for 3.5+ players. Please indicate what potluck dish you will be providing. ATC will provide plates, utensils and cups.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO