NFL round-up: Brady ends Bucs’ skid as Bills overwhelm Steelers
Tom Brady threw for 351 yards and a touchdown, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers end a two-game losing streak with victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Brady completed 35 of 52 passes without an interception, avoiding his first three-game losing streak since 2002, when he was with the New England Patriots. Leonard Fournette scored two TDs for the Bucs (3-2).
New NFL, NFLPA concussion protocols kept Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater from returning to game against Jets
Before Week 5, the NFL and NFLPA introduced changes to the league's concussion protocols in the interest of player safety. During Sunday's Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets matchup, the new concussion policies set by the NFL sprung into action. Early in the first quarter, Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner...
SFGate
Boy tackled by security after running on field at Bucs game
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of Tampa Bay’s game against Atlanta on Sunday. A woman who identified herself as the child’s mother told The Associated Press the boy is 10 years old. A police officer later told the AP the boy is older than 10, but he couldn't release his information because he's a juvenile. The officer said the mother has several children and was confused about which one jumped onto the field.
SFGate
Jets run past Dolphins 40-17, snap 12-game skid vs. AFC East
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York got a safety on Miami's first offensive play, Michael Carter scored on a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs and the Jets ran past the Dolphins 40-17 on Sunday to snap a 12-game skid against AFC East opponents. Zach Wilson, Breece Hall and...
SFGate
Pierce, Texans beat Jaguars for 9th straight win in series
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Dameon Pierce ran for 99 yards and a touchdown, a score set up by the rookie’s 20-yard gain in which he broke six tackles, and the Houston Texans beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 13-6 on Sunday to extend their winning streak in the series to nine.
SFGate
Giants spoil Packers international debut with 27-22 win
LONDON (AP) — Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley spoiled the Green Bay Packers' international debut. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers set the stage by jumping out to an early lead over the New York Giants. But Jones and Barkley made the key plays in a 27-22 comeback victory at...
SFGate
N.Y. Jets 40, Miami 17
NYJ_safety, 12:38. Drive: 1 play, -8 yards, 00:10. N.Y. Jets 2, Miami 0. NYJ_FG Zuerlein 34, 3:07. Drive: 7 plays, 56 yards, 3:32. Key Play: Z.Wilson 17 pass to C.Davis on 3rd-and-7. N.Y. Jets 5, Miami 0. Second Quarter. NYJ_M.Carter 1 run (Zuerlein kick), 14:56. Drive: 2 plays, 80 yards,...
SFGate
Cardinals face future without Pujols, Molina wearing red
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Magic was happening on a chilly Saturday night in St. Louis, where the Cardinals were trailing the Philadelphia Phillies in a do-or-die Game 2 of their National League wild-card series, and Albert Pujols was stepping up to the plate. He rapped a clean base hit...
One theory on how TMZ got video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at Warriors practice
A video of the incident was released to the entire world by TMZ on Friday morning.
SFGate
Tampa Bay 21, Atlanta 15
TB_Fournette 1 run (Succop kick), 9:31. Drive: 13 plays, 88 yards, 5:21. Key Plays: R.White 4 run on 3rd-and-1; Brady 12 pass to Otton; Brady 25 pass to M.Evans on 3rd-and-3; Brady 12 pass to Miller. Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 0. TB_FG Succop 21, 1:18. Drive: 13 plays, 84 yards,...
Recruits React: LSU Commits and Targets Talk Online Following Loss to Tennessee
LSU prospects remaining positive with the trajectory this program is on, voicing opinion on social media.
SFGate
L.A. Chargers 30, Cleveland 28
Cle_Chubb 41 run (York kick), 12:01. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 2:59. Key Plays: Brissett 10 pass to Cooper; Chubb 14 run. Cleveland 7, L.A. Chargers 0. Cle_Cooper 11 pass from Brissett (York kick), 4:01. Drive: 9 plays, 72 yards, 4:51. Key Plays: Brissett 20 pass to Cooper; Hunt 17 run; Brissett 3 run on 3rd-and-2. Cleveland 14, L.A. Chargers 0.
SFGate
New Orleans 39, Seattle 32
NO_FG Lutz 56, 9:34. Drive: 11 plays, 41 yards, 5:26. Key Plays: Harty kick return to New Orleans 22; Dalton 11 pass to Olave; Hill 4 run on 3rd-and-1. New Orleans 3, Seattle 0. Sea_Metcalf 50 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 6:41. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 2:53. Key Play:...
SFGate
Buffalo 38, Pittsburgh 3
Buf_G.Davis 98 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), 13:56. Drive: 4 plays, 98 yards, 1:04. Pit_FG Boswell 29, 5:38. Drive: 12 plays, 50 yards, 6:18. Key Plays: Pickett 12 pass to Pickens on 3rd-and-11; Pickett 11 pass to Claypool; Pickett 8 pass to Z.Gentry on 3rd-and-4; Pickett 12 pass to Pickens.
SFGate
Houston 13, Jacksonville 6
Jac_FG Patterson 26, 1:22. Drive: 11 plays, 60 yards, 4:03. Key Plays: Lawrence 20 pass to Etienne; Lawrence 12 pass to Manhertz. Jacksonville 3, Houston 0. Hou_FG Fairbairn 50, 12:24. Drive: 9 plays, 44 yards, 3:58. Key Plays: T.Smith kick return to Houston 25; Pierce 12 run; Pierce 17 run; Pierce 1 run on 3rd-and-4.
SFGate
New England 29, Detroit 0
NE_FG Folk 37, 8:47. Drive: 6 plays, 26 yards, 2:22. Key Play: Zappe 23 pass to Henry. New England 3, Detroit 0. NE_FG Folk 32, 14:14. Drive: 11 plays, 83 yards, 6:18. Key Plays: Ja.Jones 0 interception return to New England 3; Zappe 12 pass to Meyers on 3rd-and-5; Stevenson 49 run; Zappe 10 pass to Meyers; Stevenson 4 run on 3rd-and-4.
SFGate
Swept out of wild card, Jays face winter of disappointment
TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. looked to Hollywood to lift the spirits of Toronto fans after the Blue Jays finished one win shy of a postseason berth in 2021. “What we did last year was a trailer,” Guerrero said through a translator at spring training. “Now you guys are going to see the movie.”
MLB・
SFGate
Hoosiers fire offensive line coach after another poor game
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana coach Tom Allen made a rare midseason coaching change Sunday when he fired offensive line coach and run-game coordinator Darren Hiller. The move comes one day after the Hoosiers (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) rushed for 29 yards and allowed seven sacks in a 31-10 loss to No. 4 Michigan.
NYCFC locks up third in East with win at Atlanta
Gabriel Pereira scored early to set the tone and New York City FC earned a 2-1 win against the host
Big spending is the cure for this lethally boring SF Giants roster
81-81 was the perfect record for this lethally boring Giants team. They'll have to make a splash this winter, writes Dave Tobener.
