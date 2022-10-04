ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

White House says nuclear attack not ‘imminent’ after Biden warns ‘armageddon’ more likely amid Putin threats

The White House is insisting that it has no reason to believe there is an “imminent” threat of Vladimir Putin using nuclear weapons in the war against Ukraine after Joe Biden warned a crowd that the conflict could lead to “armageddon”.The latest move by the West Wing comms team to clean up after the president’s remarks comes following Mr Biden’s appearance at a DNC fundraiser last week hosted by James Murdoch, son of Fox mogul Rupert Murdoch.At the gathering, Mr Biden commented on reports that Mr Putin could be considering conducting a nuclear test near Ukrainian territory while the...
Myhighplains.com

‘War crime:’ Industrial-scale destruction of Ukraine culture

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The exquisite golden tiara, inlaid with precious stones by master craftsmen some 1,500 years ago, was one of the world’s most valuable artifacts from the blood-letting rule of Attila the Hun, who rampaged with horseback warriors deep into Europe in the 5th century. The...
Myhighplains.com

New Biden counterterror strategy puts limits on drone use

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday formally issued new guidance curtailing the use of armed drones outside of war zones as part of a new counterterrorism strategy that places a greater priority on protecting civilian lives. The new policies require presidential approval before a suspected terrorist is...
Myhighplains.com

Israel pays family of dead Palestinian-American detainee

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Defense Ministry said Sunday that it had reached a settlement to compensate the family of a Palestinian-American man who died earlier this year after he was detained by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank. The settlement marks a rare case of compensation in...
Myhighplains.com

UN passes resolution urging support for flooded Pakistan

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly expressed solidarity Friday with flood-battered Pakistan and called on the international community to increase aid and keep up the political will to support the country’s recovery long-term. The assembly passed a resolution that made all those points. It also urged...
