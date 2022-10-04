Read full article on original website
Related
White House says nuclear attack not ‘imminent’ after Biden warns ‘armageddon’ more likely amid Putin threats
The White House is insisting that it has no reason to believe there is an “imminent” threat of Vladimir Putin using nuclear weapons in the war against Ukraine after Joe Biden warned a crowd that the conflict could lead to “armageddon”.The latest move by the West Wing comms team to clean up after the president’s remarks comes following Mr Biden’s appearance at a DNC fundraiser last week hosted by James Murdoch, son of Fox mogul Rupert Murdoch.At the gathering, Mr Biden commented on reports that Mr Putin could be considering conducting a nuclear test near Ukrainian territory while the...
North Korea's Kim Jong Un oversaw tactical nuclear military training
SEOUL, Oct 10 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw and guided the country's tactical nuclear operation unit training from Sept. 25 to Oct. 9, North Korea's KCNA news agency reported on Monday.
UN should urgently consider Haiti request for armed force - Guterres
UNITED NATIONS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged the U.N. Security Council to urgently consider Haiti's request for deployment of an international specialized armed force to address its humanitarian crisis, a U.N. spokesperson said.
Comments / 0