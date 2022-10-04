ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Former Celtic calls Draymond 'a bully' for punching Jordan Poole

The leaked TMZ video of Draymond Green violently punching Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole was the talk of the NBA on Friday. It sparked plenty of reactions from current and former players, including former Boston Celtics guard Eddie House. House was among those who denounced Green's actions. The 2008...
NBC Sports

Kerr, Myers reveal Draymond timeline after Poole incident

It’s unclear exactly what went down before, during and after Draymond Green and Jordan Poole’s practice incident on Wednesday. But Warriors coach Steve Kerr and general manager Bob Myers provided some transparency the next day. After Golden State’s practice Thursday, Myers told reporters that Green was in the...
NBC Sports

Steph doesn't want Dray to lose 'superpowers' after JP incident

Steph Curry knows the impact Draymond Green has on and off the court. Speaking with reporters following practice Thursday, Curry shared his thoughts on whether a generational gap between Green and Jordan Poole could have caused their Wednesday altercation. "Everything is important, how we handle this situation is important," Curry...
NBC Sports

Phillies-Braves NLDS dates, probable pitchers and notes

The Phillies are headed to Atlanta after dispatching the Cardinals with wins in two intense road games in the span of 36 hours. The Phils ended the regular season with an 11-game road trip so they haven't been home since September 25, more than two weeks ago. But by winning their wild-card series in St. Louis, the Phillies guarantee they'll play at least one home playoff game at Citizens Bank Park.
NBC Sports

Sixers to sign highlight-dunking McClung to Exhibit 10 contract

The Sixers organization will be adding a 6-foot-2 guard best known for his highlight-friendly dunks. The team will sign Mac McClung to an Exhibit 10 contract and ultimately have him join the Delaware Blue Coats, a source confirmed Saturday to NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Athletic’s Rich Hofmann first reported the news.
NBC Sports

Steph, Iguodala's leadership crucial now after Dray incident

SAN FRANCISCO – The velvety, measured leadership of Steph Curry confronted its first quandary of the season Wednesday, three days after the Warriors returned from a team-bonding trip and 13 days before the opening night. And this can be a particularly delicate undertaking for Curry because it involves Draymond...
NBC Sports

Leaked Dray-JP video shows what happened in practice altercation

After plenty of speculation as to what happened on the Warriors' practice court between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, there is now video of the incident. Footage obtained by TMZ Sports and shared by the outlet Friday morning shows the Wednesday altercation in its entirety. In the video, Green and...
NBC Sports

Draymond to take time away from Dubs, expects to play in opener

It appears the Warriors will be without Draymond Green at least for the next few days. In speaking to reporters Saturday -- three days after he punched teammate Jordan Poole at practice -- the Warriors' veteran forward announced that he will take some time away from the team to work through some things, and give Poole and his teammates the space they need.
NBC Sports

Kuminga takes center stage with Draymond out after punch

SAN FRANCISCO -- A mutual decision between Draymond Green and the Warriors has been made, in which the veteran forward will be away from his teammates and team facilities for the time being after he punched Jordan Poole in the face in a Wednesday practice incident. Green will not suit...
NBC Sports

Blake Griffin has solid C's debut in preseason win over Hornets

It wasn't a 41-point blowout, but the Boston Celtics completed their preseason sweep of the Charlotte Hornets with a win on Friday night. The C's bounced back from a sloppy first quarter and erased a 16-point deficit to take down Charlotte at Greensboro Coliseum, 112-103. They shot 19-for-44 (43.2 percent) from 3-point range to improve to 3-1 in the preseason.
NBC Sports

Curry believes French star Wembanyama is a 'cheat code'

Pundits and fans aren't the only ones in awe of French basketball star Victor Wembanyama -- Warriors star Steph Curry is part of that group as well. When asked Thursday after Warriors practice what he thinks about the 18-year-old wunderkind, Curry couldn't help but marvel at his game. "He's solid,...
NBC Sports

Why leaked punch video was 'bulls--t' to remorseful Draymond

Nobody within the Warriors organization is happy about the leaked Draymond Green-Jordan Poole video. After the altercation between Green and Poole in practice Wednesday, someone sent video of the fight to TMZ, which published it Friday morning for the world to see. In speaking to reporters Saturday for the first...
NBC Sports

Eagles up 14-0 after two Jalen Hurts touchdowns

Jalen Hurts followed Kyler Murray at Oklahoma, but he’s leading him on Sunday. Hurts has run for two touchdowns in the first half of Sunday’s game in Arizona and the Eagles are up 14-0 on the Cardinals as a result. Both of the scores came from the 1-yard-line....
NBC Sports

Russell Wilson flew to Los Angeles for treatment on throwing shoulder

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was on the injury report before Thursday night’s loss to the Colts with a right shoulder injury, and after the game he traveled to Los Angeles for treatment on the injury. Wilson had a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection to relieve discomfort near his throwing shoulder,...
NBC Sports

This Carson Wentz mistake typified his most maddening quality

Perhaps the most frustrating sequence of Carson Wentz's season to date began with him doing something extraordinary: escaping the grasp of Micah Parsons. After faking a shotgun handoff to Antonio Gibson in the second quarter of Washington's Week 4 contest in Dallas, Wentz impressively evaded arguably the best defender in the NFL, who had barreled toward the quarterback from a blindspot.
NBC Sports

Kings' Brown: Dray-JP incident Warriors' 'problem' to sort out

Kings coach Mike Brown is the latest member of the NBA to share his thoughts on Draymond Green's situation. Talking with reporters after Kings practice Friday, Brown spoke on what was transpiring with his former team. "It is what it is," Brown said. "I'm not there and that's their problem...
NBC Sports

Report: Warriors investigating how practice video was leaked to TMZ

The video changes how things feel, even if it doesn’t ultimately change the outcome. The Warriors went from “there was an altercation at practice” to a video showing Green rapidly escalating a standard shoving match with a quick and vicious punch to the face of Jordan Poole. This was something the Warriors thought would fade away and was out of the news cycle to something at the top of the sports news cycle they will have to deal with for a while.
NBC Sports

Stack Jack reveals what he told Draymond after Poole fight

There has been no shortage of opinions since the video of Draymond Green and Jordan Poole's altercation was leaked Friday and former Warrior Stephen Jackson is making his thoughts known. On Friday, Jackson took to Instagram to explain what he said to Green following the incident. "Me and Draymond had...
