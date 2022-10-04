POTTSTOWN >> The Hill School defense knew that Peddie School would be doing a lot of passing on Saturday afternoon and prepared for that eventuality all week. And though knowing what is coming and being able to do something about it are sometimes two different things, the Rams’ hard work in practice paid off in a big way with four interceptions – two of them returned for touchdowns – in a 42-20 Mid-Atlantic Prep League win at Dell Field.

