Unionville, Henderson duos prevail at Ches-Mont Doubles Tournament
Westtown >> At the two Ches-Mont Girls Tennis Doubles Tournaments this weekend, the theme was repeat champions. A pair of twins, Unionville juniors Emma and Allie Stanislawczyk, captured their second consecutive Ches-Mont American Division doubles title Saturday. One day earlier, the West Chester Henderson duo of senior Kaitlyn Evans and...
Pennridge can’t finish rally, falls to Pennsbury for 3rd straight close loss
BRISTOL TWP. >> Down three points late in the fourth quarter, the Pennridge football team had a second-and-goal just two yards for the end zone. Pennsbury, however, did not yield. The Falcons defense knocked the Rams back on consecutive plays and after a penalty pushed the ball to the 13,...
Defense rises for Avon Grove in shutout of Bishop Shanahan
WEST GROVE >> Saturday afternoon at a sun-splashed Avon Grove Stadium, the host Red Devils used a suffocating defense and a big day from backup quarterback Owen Yoder to win their third straight game as the Red Devils shutout Bishop Shanahan, 14-0, in a Ches-Mont League National Division game on Homecoming Day.
O’Brien leads offensive onslaught as Plymouth-Whitemarsh routs William Tennent
Warrington>>> Four was the number of the night for the Plymouth-Whitemarsh Colonials in the first half. Four of their seven touchdown drives took four plays or less. Their offensive explosion helped them jump out to a 49-0 lead by the end of the half en route to a 57-7 win over the William Tennent Panthers at Eugene J. Grossi Athletic Complex.
Football: Strath Haven secondary turns the tide in shutting down Ridley
RIDLEY TWP. — Strath Haven secondary faced its biggest test of the season Friday night. Ridley’s receiving corps, led by Paul Jackson, Kimir Stephenson and Khameen Powell, is one of the best in Delaware County. The Panthers defensive backs came to ready to play. They intercepted sophomore quarterback...
Defense and special teams shine in Downingtown East win over Academy Park
DOWNINGTOWN>>If you were late to Kottmeyer Stadium Friday night, you missed a lot. Both Downingtown East and visiting Academy Park (3-5) scored within the first couple minutes of the game, but after that initial burst by the Knights, it was all East as the Cougars (6-1 overall, 1-0 Ches-Mont) cruised to a 34—6 victory.
Upper Perkiomen explodes in second half of 38-12 win over Pottstown
POTTSTOWN >> Upper Perkiomen had numerous opportunities to score in the first half Friday night at Pottstown, only to be stopped time after time by the aggressive Trojan defense. But a blocked punt, a recovered fumble and a failed fake punt gave the Indians even more chances to score after the intermission. And this time they did not fail, as they wiped out a 9-point deficit and more in a 38-12 Pioneer Athletic Conference Frontier Division win at Grigg Memorial Field.
Delco Football Roundup: Secondary comes up big as Strath Haven rolls
RIDLEY TWP. — Strath Haven’s secondary faced its toughest test of the season Friday night. Ridley’s receiving corps, which is led by Paul Jackson, Kimir Stephenson and Khameen Powell, is one of the best in Delaware County. The Panthers defensive backs came ready to play. They intercepted...
Football: Jihad Cave, Kaleel Mclaughlin help Upper Darby hold off Marple Newtown
NEWTOWN SQUARE — The signals were coming daily, the thuds defining every football practice at Upper Darby High. One night, the Royals believed, their defense would show the ability to be one of the best in the Central League. Friday was that night, a 7-6 victory over Marple Newtown...
Football: Williams, Bonner defense swarm Neumann-Goretti for PCL Blue lead
PHILADELPHIA — Mylachi Williams is a freakish athlete with untapped potential. The Bonner & Prendergast junior causes quarterbacks to run for cover. Neumann-Goretti’s Mekhi Wharton discovered how difficult it is to evade Williams’ pass rush. A 6-5, 200-pound defensive end was a disruptive force Saturday. He had...
Strong pass defense lifts Hill School football, 42-20 over Peddie
POTTSTOWN >> The Hill School defense knew that Peddie School would be doing a lot of passing on Saturday afternoon and prepared for that eventuality all week. And though knowing what is coming and being able to do something about it are sometimes two different things, the Rams’ hard work in practice paid off in a big way with four interceptions – two of them returned for touchdowns – in a 42-20 Mid-Atlantic Prep League win at Dell Field.
St. Joseph’s Prep puts it all together in win over rival La Salle
PHILADELPHIA >> After a sluggish first quarter that rained penalty flags, St. Joseph’s Prep found its groove and never got out of it, rolling to a 40-11 victory over rival La Salle at Franklin Field. The Hawks offense produced two 100-yard rushers in quarterback Samaj Jones and running back...
Football: Big-time attention spreading for streaking Kamara, Interboro
GLENOLDEN — With each touchdown, the word would spread. With each game film, a whisper would turn louder. With each football victory at Interboro, the secret would be leaked. Abu Kamara, a real-deal running back and nosy defensive back, would grow to be recognized as more than a potential...
Football: Jack Westburg’s short night doesn’t lack tradition in GV victory
CONCORD — Jack Westburg has been going to football games at Garnet Valley since he was in third grade. Having two older brothers – Nick, in the class of 2019, and Alex in 2020 – who played prominent roles for the Jaguars will tend to monopolize your Friday night plans.
Methacton wins low-scoring battle with Boyertown, 10-7
FAIRVIEW VILLAGE >> It was a test of how stalwart the defenses were Friday. It was a test on which Methacton got a higher grade than Boyertown. With scoring drives for both teams few and far between, the Warriors made their limited opportunities hold up for a 10-7 win to cap the school’s Homecoming Night festivities.
Football: Pick six by Daron Harris swings momentum in Chester’s favor
YEADON – In the span of three plays late in the second quarter Saturday afternoon, the pendulum of momentum swung wildly between Penn Wood and Chester. With Chester up a score, Penn Wood’s offense, which had done little, suddenly got going, thanks to a Kivaleon Clarke 46-yard run to get to the 27, with eight seconds until the break. After spiking the ball, Clarke dropped back and aimed for the end zone, only to see Daron Harris jump the route.
Delco Roundup: Stearns sparks scoring splurge for Interboro
Arianna Stearns sparked a second-half surge by the Interboro field hockey team Thursday. Stearns scored two of her team’s five goals after halftime and the Bucs cruised to a 5-0 Del Val League win over Chichester. Felicia Pescatore and Alexa McDevitt each tallied a goal and an assist for...
Wissahickon throws it all in for win over Hatboro-Horsham
AMBLER >> Ryan Dowdy wasn’t going to let the opportunity pass him by. The Wissahickon sophomore had not yet scored a goal this season but there, with a bit less than five minutes left Thursday against Hatboro-Horsham, was the ball up for grabs in front of the net. Leaning his shoulder into a defender, Dowdy raised his right boot and caught the ball mid-bounce.
Pope John Paul II outlasts Upper Merion, remains undefeated through Week 7
UPPER PROVIDENCE >> Upperclassmen were in the spotlight during Pope John Paul II’s Senior Day activities Saturday. Rightly so for the football team, whose seniors have provided inspiration and big performances toward the program’s continuing success in the 2022 season. Alongside the elder statesmen, though, the Golden Panthers have benefitted from key contributions by their youngsters.
DLN local roundup: Two Henderson duos advance to Ches-Mont National doubles semifinals
Two doubles teams from West Chester Henderson High School advanced to the semifinals of the Ches-Mont National League girls tennis doubles tournament Thursday. The top seeded duo of Henderson’s Kaitlyn Evans and Kiera Koay advanced with a 6-3, 6-4 win in the quarterfinals; while the Warrior pair of Amelia Jarden and Madelyn Walsh came back for a 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 quarterfinal victory.
