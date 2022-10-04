Read full article on original website
Related
Rain-fueled landslide sweeps through Venezuela town; 22 dead
LAS TEJERÍAS, Venezuela (AP) — A landslide fueled by flooding and days of torrential rain swept through a municipality in central Venezuela, leaving at least 22 people dead as it dragged mud, rocks and trees through neighborhoods, authorities said Sunday. Dozens of people are missing. Residents of Las...
UN should urgently consider Haiti request for armed force - Guterres
UNITED NATIONS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged the U.N. Security Council to urgently consider Haiti's request for deployment of an international specialized armed force to address its humanitarian crisis, a U.N. spokesperson said.
IBTimes
New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
63K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0