Former Goldman Executive Predicts Economic Collapse, Says He’s Loading Up on Crypto

Macro guru and Real Vision CEO Raoul Pays says that he’s loading up on crypto assets as he expects economic data to dramatically deteriorate over the next several months. In a new discussion on Twitter Spaces, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies shouldn’t drop much further as economic turmoil has already been mostly priced in.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Tuesday’s Session in Positive Territory

Stock indices finished Tuesday’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 increased by 2.8%, 3.06%, and 3.14%, respectively. The consumer staples sector was the session’s laggard, as it gained 1.53%. Conversely, the energy sector (XLE) was the session’s leader,...
The banks that lined up $12.5 billion in financing for Elon Musk's Twitter deal reportedly facing steep losses as appetite for riskier debt sours

Elon Musk's revival of the $44 billion buyout of Twitter comes as demand for risky debt is sinking. That means major banks financing the deal could face big losses, Reuters reported. Rising interest rates and recession fears are making investors worried about taking on debt loads. Elon Musk's turnaround on...
'Big Short' investor Danny Moses blasts the Fed for pumping up asset prices - and predicts markets won't bottom until meme stocks plunge

Danny Moses blasted the Fed for inflating asset prices for years and encouraging risktaking. The 'Big Short' investor predicted the stock market wouldn't bottom until meme stocks plummet. Moses also called out auditors and passive funds, and trumpeted gold's outlook. "The Big Short" investor Danny Moses has accused the Federal...
Dow Soars 825, Nasdaq Rises 361, S&P Rises 113

Stocks rose in an extended rally Tuesday, clawing back more ground. The S&P 500 rose 3.1%, its best day since May 2020, as all but five of the stocks in the index notched gains. The benchmark index has been rallying since hitting its lowest point of the year on Friday to close out a September slump.
Stocks Slip, Yields Climb on Oil, Economy Worries

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A two-day stock rally lost steam Wednesday, as Wall Street turned lower and Treasury yields regained ground as the prospect of higher oil prices and continued Federal Reserve rate hikes weighed on investors. U.S. stocks stepped back from steep losses but remained lower in midday trading, after opening...
Major indexes slip in morning trading on Wall Street

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday as the broader market continued pulling back from a surge earlier in the week. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 10:25 a.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is still on track for a 4.8% gain this week following its best two-day rally since the spring of 2020.
US Stocks Look Set To Squander Wednesday's Gains As Economic Worries Continue To Haunt Traders, Futures Trading Shows — Apple, Tesla In Focus

The major U.S. index futures were pointing to a markedly weaker start on Thursday, potentially reversing some of the previous session’s strong gains. U.S. stocks rallied out of the gate on Wednesday, with the upward momentum accelerating over the course of the session, as bargain hunting lifted the market from out of its two-year lows.
