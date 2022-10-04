Read full article on original website
banshee
5d ago
forced birth is vile but these kids deserve as much time and space as pro choice folk. something something Voltaire once said "while I do not agree with what you say, I defend to the death your right to say it."
Nevada school board fires, recinds firing, then gives pay hike to superintendent
(The Center Square) – The Clark County School District (CCSD) Board of Trustees voted to approve a contract extension for Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara that includes a $75,000 raise. Jara’s contract was set to expire January 15, 2023. His new contract featuring a $395,000 annual salary will be extended...
Police find gun at local elementary school
Clark County School District police found a gun was found at a Las Vegas elementary school Friday.
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County DA reacts to stabbing spree suspect, comments on immigration status
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson gave statements on the stabbing spree suspect following his first court appearance Friday afternoon. For the first time, 32-year-old Yoni Barrios made his court appearance. Police say Barrios stabbed 8 people near the Wynn Thursday morning, two were killed.
Cheyenne High School put on lockdown due to incident ‘involving several students,’ principal says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A brief lockdown took place at Cheyenne High School on Monday, according to school administrators. Anthony Nunez the principal at Cheyenne High School sent an email to parents informing them of an incident. The lockdown was due to an altercation involving several students, Nunez stated in the email. School administration and […]
Former client recalls Robert Telles as angry, inept lawyer
The history of disgraced public official Robert Telles includes work in the already corrupt adult guardianship system that exploited some of Nevada's most vulnerable citizens.
A former Clark commissioner and political family connections dot Southern Nevada regent races
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Nevada Board of Regents is a 13-member nonpartisan board that approves budgets and policies for the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE), which consists of four community colleges, two universities, one research institute and one state college. This November, there are five open seats — three districts (6, 7 and 13) in Southern Nevada […] The post A former Clark commissioner and political family connections dot Southern Nevada regent races appeared first on Nevada Current.
news3lv.com
Separation agreement allows former NDOC warden to stay on the payroll
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A former Nevada Department of Corrections warden signed a separation agreement following his resignation in July which allowed him to continue collecting a paycheck and benefits according to NDOC. William Hutchings stepped down from his position at Southern Desert Correctional Center on July 15. His...
Police seek public’s help in shooting near Valley High School
Police have released a video from Feb. 9 in the investigation of a shooting near Valley High School.
Suspect in Las Vegas Strip attack not U.S. citizen, DA says
Steve Wolfson, the Clark County District Attorney, confirmed that the information gathered about Yoni Barrios, who is accused of an attack on eight victims along the Las Vegas Strip, indicates that Barrios is not a U.S. citizen.
Fox5 KVVU
Inmates at Nevada prison sent ‘powdery substance’ to Las Vegas courthouse, NDOC says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Corrections announced that two inmates at the Ely State Prison recently sent a “powdery substance” to a Las Vegas courthouse. According to a news release, the two offenders sent mail containing a powder containing a powdery substance to a...
Henderson police welcome 21 new officers to force
The Henderson Police Department honored 21 new police officers to its force this week.
Public defender, prosecutor, and civil attorney vie in three-way special election
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Judge Michael Villani’s resignation in July created an opening in Clark County Department 17, which will be filled in a three-way special election race among attorney Adam Ganz, prosecutor Lindsey Moors and public defender Jennifer Schwartz. The winning candidate must receive only a plurality, not a majority. Ganz, a civil litigator for 25 years who […] The post Public defender, prosecutor, and civil attorney vie in three-way special election appeared first on Nevada Current.
Las Vegas Review-Journal files motion to stop search of murdered journalist Jeff German’s seized devices
A judge approved a motion filed by The Las Vegas Review-Journal Wednesday to block the state from searching late investigative journalist Jeff German's phone and computers seized after his murder.
Hells Angels from other chapters planned to ‘take care of witnesses’ in Las Vegas highway shooting case, prosecutors say
The FBI received information indicating Hells Angels members from other chapters could be coming to Las Vegas to “take care of witnesses,” prosecutors said Thursday.
$10K to apply: Pot lounge application window opens Oct. 14 in Nevada
A non-refundable $10,000 application fee to run an independent pot lounge is just like everything else in Las Vegas -- a gamble.
jammin1057.com
CCSD Wants Marijuana Money To Help Pay For Teacher Raises
Leaders in the Clark County School District are calling for millions of dollars in anticipated teacher raises to be paid for by higher than expected tax revenue from the state’s legal recreational marijuana program. After losing an arbitration ruling for $51.5 million in salary and health care benefits, CCSD...
Fox5 KVVU
Showgirl model killed, sisters from Maryland among injured in Las Vegas Strip mass stabbing
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The bright smile of Maris DiGiovanni lit up the Las Vegas strip when she worked as a showgirl model. She and 47-year-old Brent Hallett of Las Vegas were the two killed in Thursday’s stabbing on the strip. DiGiovanni’s brother told FOX5 the 30-year-old loved...
Clark County Grand Jury adds additional charges against Brandon Toseland
A Clark County Grand Jury has added two additional charges against Toseland involving the girlfriend's daughter.
‘A dumpster fire,’ Las Vegas man’s driver’s license not pulled after DUI that happened months before 2nd deadly crash
The Las Vegas man accused of his second fatal DUI had his driver’s license revoked this summer, but the Department of Motor Vehicles did not process the paperwork until six days after police said he killed a man while driving high on drugs, again.
2news.com
Offender back in custody after walkaway
The Nevada Department of Corrections says an offender who drove away from his housing work assignment in Las Vegas back in May has been recaptured. Offender Jeremiah Nichols, #1069958, is back in custody at High Desert State Prison after driving away from his Casa Grande Transitional Housing work assignment in May.
