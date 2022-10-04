ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

banshee
5d ago

forced birth is vile but these kids deserve as much time and space as pro choice folk. something something Voltaire once said "while I do not agree with what you say, I defend to the death your right to say it."

Nevada Current

A former Clark commissioner and political family connections dot Southern Nevada regent races

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Nevada Board of Regents is a 13-member nonpartisan board that approves budgets and policies for the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE), which consists of four community colleges, two universities, one research institute and one state college. This November, there are five open seats — three districts (6, 7 and 13) in Southern Nevada […] The post A former Clark commissioner and political family connections dot Southern Nevada regent races appeared first on Nevada Current.
news3lv.com

Separation agreement allows former NDOC warden to stay on the payroll

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A former Nevada Department of Corrections warden signed a separation agreement following his resignation in July which allowed him to continue collecting a paycheck and benefits according to NDOC. William Hutchings stepped down from his position at Southern Desert Correctional Center on July 15. His...
Nevada Current

Public defender, prosecutor, and civil attorney vie in three-way special election

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Judge Michael Villani’s resignation in July created an opening in Clark County Department 17, which will be filled in a three-way special election race among attorney Adam Ganz, prosecutor Lindsey Moors and public defender Jennifer Schwartz. The winning candidate must receive only a plurality, not a majority.   Ganz, a civil litigator for 25 years who […] The post Public defender, prosecutor, and civil attorney vie in three-way special election  appeared first on Nevada Current.
jammin1057.com

CCSD Wants Marijuana Money To Help Pay For Teacher Raises

Leaders in the Clark County School District are calling for millions of dollars in anticipated teacher raises to be paid for by higher than expected tax revenue from the state’s legal recreational marijuana program. After losing an arbitration ruling for $51.5 million in salary and health care benefits, CCSD...
2news.com

Offender back in custody after walkaway

The Nevada Department of Corrections says an offender who drove away from his housing work assignment in Las Vegas back in May has been recaptured. Offender Jeremiah Nichols, #1069958, is back in custody at High Desert State Prison after driving away from his Casa Grande Transitional Housing work assignment in May.
