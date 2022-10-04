Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Nevada Board of Regents is a 13-member nonpartisan board that approves budgets and policies for the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE), which consists of four community colleges, two universities, one research institute and one state college. This November, there are five open seats — three districts (6, 7 and 13) in Southern Nevada […] The post A former Clark commissioner and political family connections dot Southern Nevada regent races appeared first on Nevada Current.

CLARK COUNTY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO