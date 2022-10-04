Former junior lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson won’t begrudge Vasiliy Lomachenko for not necessarily counting him as his No. 1 option. While the two-division champion from Newark, New Jersey, is optimistic that he will eventually land a fight with the three-division titlist from Ukraine—both fighters have the same promoter in Top Rank—Stevenson understands that Lomachenko’s current goal is to win back the lightweight titles he formerly held. (Lomachenko lost his WBO and IBF 135-pound titles to Teofimo Lopez, the then IBF titleholder, in their unification match in 2020). That means, as Stevenson understands it, a Lomachenko showdown won’t happen quite that soon — not that he is complaining.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO