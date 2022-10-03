ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffield, CT

2 dogs in Springfield found with duct tape on paws, mouths

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Earlier this week, two dogs were found by Springfield College police officers running around campus with duct tape on them and now, authorities are searching for whoever’s responsible. “I just don’t want to see that dog go through what it went through ever again,” said...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Dr. Philip Glynn

Director of Medical Oncology, Sister Mary Caritas Cancer Center, Mercy Medical Center. This Physician Provides a Needed Blend of Science and Humanity. On one wall of Dr. Philip Glynn’s office at the Sister Mary Caritas Cancer Center, sharing space with some diplomas and a few other photographs, is a framed, signed picture of Glynn standing beside Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee, author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning The Emperor of All Maladies: A Biography of Cancer.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
In East Granby, 'Light into the Dungeon' screams Halloween

EAST GRANBY, Conn. — Usually, the Old New-Gate Prison and Copper Mine in East Granby is associated with darkness but not this October. For the first time, the staff at the historic prison museum has introduced “Light into the Darkness: A Jack O’ Lantern Experience.”. Throughout the...
EAST GRANBY, CT
See the Abandoned and Haunted Norwich State Hospital

Several locations around the United States carry particular lore within their very foundation. Norwich State Hospital in Connecticut is one of these places. Norwich State Hospital is a popular spot for fans of the paranormal to visit. It has decades of stories of strange happenings and sightings within its property....
NORWICH, CT
Anthony’s was years in the making

ENFIELD — After 12 years of running a restaurant in Marlborough, Dmitri Patetsos returned to his home in Enfield with Anthony’s Restaurant Pizzeria & Full Bar at 74 Palomba Drive, which opened last year. For 12 years, Patetsos said, he owned Village Green Pizza and Restaurant. Anthony’s Restaurant...
ENFIELD, CT
Detached house sells for $611,000 in Westfield

A 2,900-square-foot house built in 2005 located at 28 Harvest Moon Lane in Westfield has a new owner. Robert Benoit bought the property from Felix Otero and Sherry A Otero on Sep. 1, 2022. The $611,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $211. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
WESTFIELD, MA
Dennis House lands big-time interview at Ch. 8

Vice President Kamala Harris wasn’t in New Britain for very long Wednesday — just long enough to participate in a forum at Central Connecticut State University on women’s reproductive rights. She hung around long enough, however, to grant a short one-on-one interview with WTNH-TV8 news anchor Dennis House.
Yale New Haven Health signs agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals

Yale New Haven Health has signed an agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals and other related healthcare businesses from Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, officials with both organizations said Thursday. The $400 million deal calls for Yale New Haven Health to assume certain liabilities of Prospect Medical that are not...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Chicopee dog dies after contracting disease found in puddles

We’re getting more answers on a story we first brought to you on Tuesday about the death of cannabis cultivation employee, Lorna McMurrey, in Holyoke. Holyoke Fire working to restore vintage 1930s truck. Updated: 15 hours ago. The Holyoke Fire Department is working to restore a piece of the...
CHICOPEE, MA

