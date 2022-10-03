Read full article on original website
Related
Roca’s Young Mother’s Program holds first graduation ceremony in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Tatiana Silva, in a traditional cap and gown, held her head high walking into the lobby that had been transformed into an event space adorned with glittering, rose gold balloons and white roses. She was one of nine participants to complete the Young Mothers Program at Roca,...
Agawam Superintendent of Schools Sheila Hoffman reacts to MCAS results
Agawam — While Agawam’s 2022 Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment Systems results reveal the district was comparable to statewide outcomes, Superintendent of Schools Sheila Hoffman said there is plenty of room for growth. “The scores are not where we want them, and we know there is more work we must...
westernmassnews.com
2 dogs in Springfield found with duct tape on paws, mouths
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Earlier this week, two dogs were found by Springfield College police officers running around campus with duct tape on them and now, authorities are searching for whoever’s responsible. “I just don’t want to see that dog go through what it went through ever again,” said...
healthcarenews.com
Dr. Philip Glynn
Director of Medical Oncology, Sister Mary Caritas Cancer Center, Mercy Medical Center. This Physician Provides a Needed Blend of Science and Humanity. On one wall of Dr. Philip Glynn’s office at the Sister Mary Caritas Cancer Center, sharing space with some diplomas and a few other photographs, is a framed, signed picture of Glynn standing beside Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee, author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning The Emperor of All Maladies: A Biography of Cancer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Springfield Assistant Superintendent honored during State of Latino Education event
The group Latinos for Education gathered to celebrate its fifth anniversary of its annual State of Latino Education event. It was a packed house in the Great Hall of the Boston State House with over 200 people in attendance.
Westfield family surprised with free year of internet
A family was surprised Thursday morning with free internet for a year in celebration of Whip City Fiber's 15,000th customer.
In East Granby, 'Light into the Dungeon' screams Halloween
EAST GRANBY, Conn. — Usually, the Old New-Gate Prison and Copper Mine in East Granby is associated with darkness but not this October. For the first time, the staff at the historic prison museum has introduced “Light into the Darkness: A Jack O’ Lantern Experience.”. Throughout the...
hwy.co
See the Abandoned and Haunted Norwich State Hospital
Several locations around the United States carry particular lore within their very foundation. Norwich State Hospital in Connecticut is one of these places. Norwich State Hospital is a popular spot for fans of the paranormal to visit. It has decades of stories of strange happenings and sightings within its property....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Anthony’s was years in the making
ENFIELD — After 12 years of running a restaurant in Marlborough, Dmitri Patetsos returned to his home in Enfield with Anthony’s Restaurant Pizzeria & Full Bar at 74 Palomba Drive, which opened last year. For 12 years, Patetsos said, he owned Village Green Pizza and Restaurant. Anthony’s Restaurant...
Springfield Indian Orchard Food Truck Festival: Here are the food trucks coming Saturday
The annual Indian Orchard Food Truck Festival returns on Saturday with delectable dishes from numerous rolling kitchens in the Greater Springfield area. The festival takes place from noon to 6 p.m. in the parking lot across from Myrtle Street Park at 117 Main St. It includes at least eight food trucks offering tacos, chicken wings, waffles and more.
House of the Week: House with multiple outbuildings for sale in Western Mass.
A 3-bed, 3-bath house for sale in Western Massachusetts has a brick fireplace, beautifully restored wide plank wood floors, oversized windows and multiple outbuildings. The house, located at 1246 North St. Ext in Agawam, is for sale for $524,900. It is listed by Alex Anthony of William Raveis R.E. & Home Services.
Detached house sells for $611,000 in Westfield
A 2,900-square-foot house built in 2005 located at 28 Harvest Moon Lane in Westfield has a new owner. Robert Benoit bought the property from Felix Otero and Sherry A Otero on Sep. 1, 2022. The $611,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $211. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Springfield Indian Orchard Food Truck Festival is ‘going to be bigger and better’
SPRINGFIELD - Food, crafts and live entertainment is what the public can expect at the sixth annual Indian Orchard Food Truck Festival on Saturday. Residents will be able to broaden their palates and sample a variety of signature dishes from food establishments in the Greater Springfield area. Sweetera & Co.,...
Walk-in hiring event in Springfield every Wednesday during October
There will be a special hiring event on Wednesday at Springfield City Hall for those interested in learning more about careers with the city of Springfield.
Dennis House lands big-time interview at Ch. 8
Vice President Kamala Harris wasn’t in New Britain for very long Wednesday — just long enough to participate in a forum at Central Connecticut State University on women’s reproductive rights. She hung around long enough, however, to grant a short one-on-one interview with WTNH-TV8 news anchor Dennis House.
rock102.com
Villa Napoletana $100 Gift Certificate Giveaway
Villa Napoletana represents a combination of exquisite food, superb service and excellent ambiance, open nightly and for Sunday brunch. Enter below for your chance to win a $100 gift certificate!. From Rock 102, Springfield’s Classic Rock!
Register Citizen
Yale New Haven Health signs agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals
Yale New Haven Health has signed an agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals and other related healthcare businesses from Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, officials with both organizations said Thursday. The $400 million deal calls for Yale New Haven Health to assume certain liabilities of Prospect Medical that are not...
Columbus Day 2022: What’s open and what’s closed
Columbus Day, also celebrated in some communities as Indigenous Peoples Day commemorating the earliest inhabitants, is the second Monday in October. That falls this year on Monday, Oct. 10. Here’s a look at what’s open and what’s closed that day and what travelers need to be aware of....
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee dog dies after contracting disease found in puddles
We’re getting more answers on a story we first brought to you on Tuesday about the death of cannabis cultivation employee, Lorna McMurrey, in Holyoke. Holyoke Fire working to restore vintage 1930s truck. Updated: 15 hours ago. The Holyoke Fire Department is working to restore a piece of the...
Springfield home healthcare agency falsely billed MassHealth
Attorney General Maura Healy announced that her office has reached a $430,000 settlement with a Springfield home care company and its CEO.
Comments / 0