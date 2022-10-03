ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

AOL Corp

Your utility bill could be the next $5 gas

Drivers have stopped panicking, now that gasoline prices have dropped from $5 per gallon in June to less than $4. But global energy markets are still turbulent, and the next pinch might come from winter prices for heat and electricity. Tight energy markets began pushing up the price of natural...
AOL Corp

Seoul's reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea's successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike the U.S. territory of Guam.
AOL Corp

Sanctioned Russian billionaire wins right to use his yacht on the French Riviera

PARIS (Reuters) - A French court on Wednesday ordered the country's customs agency to release an impounded yacht owned by a Russian billionaire hit by European sanctions, due to procedural errors made during the seizure of the vessel. Customs agents seized the 27-metre "La Petite Ourse" on March 16, after...
AOL Corp

Russian launches to space from U.S., 1st time in 20 years

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.. (AP) — For the first time in 20 years, a Russian cosmonaut rocketed from the U.S. on Wednesday, launching to the International Space Station alongside NASA and Japanese astronauts despite tensions over the war in Ukraine. “We’re so glad to do it together," said Anna Kikina,...
