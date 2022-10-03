Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Your utility bill could be the next $5 gas
Drivers have stopped panicking, now that gasoline prices have dropped from $5 per gallon in June to less than $4. But global energy markets are still turbulent, and the next pinch might come from winter prices for heat and electricity. Tight energy markets began pushing up the price of natural...
AOL Corp
Seoul's reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea's successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike the U.S. territory of Guam.
AOL Corp
Sanctioned Russian billionaire wins right to use his yacht on the French Riviera
PARIS (Reuters) - A French court on Wednesday ordered the country's customs agency to release an impounded yacht owned by a Russian billionaire hit by European sanctions, due to procedural errors made during the seizure of the vessel. Customs agents seized the 27-metre "La Petite Ourse" on March 16, after...
AOL Corp
Why the U.S. ordering a $290 million supply of a radiation sickness drug is no cause for alarm
Amid concerns about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent nuclear threats came a bit of startling news: The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday that it spent $290 million on a drug to treat radiation sickness. The department said in a statement that the purchase of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These endangered turtles just hatched for the first time in North America
After over two decades of patiently waiting, endangered Indian narrow-headed softshell turtles finally bred at the San Diego Zoo. This marks the first time the species has been documented reproducing at a zoo in North America.
Officials: Truck bomb damages bridge linking Crimea-Russia
KHARKIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian authorities said Saturday that a truck bomb has caused a fire and the collapse of a section of a bridge linking Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia. Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that the truck bomb triggered seven railway cars carrying fuel to catch...
Mourners pray at Thai temple filled by children's keepsakes
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand — (AP) — Grief-stricken families prayed Saturday morning at a Buddhist temple filled with children's keepsakes, flowers and photos of the smiling toddlers who were slain as they napped on blankets at a day care center in northeastern Thailand. Coffins containing the 36 killed, 24...
AOL Corp
Russian launches to space from U.S., 1st time in 20 years
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.. (AP) — For the first time in 20 years, a Russian cosmonaut rocketed from the U.S. on Wednesday, launching to the International Space Station alongside NASA and Japanese astronauts despite tensions over the war in Ukraine. “We’re so glad to do it together," said Anna Kikina,...
Comments / 0