Critchlow: “OPEC is playing with fire” following cut in production targets
OPEC+ has cut its overall production targets by 2 million bpd. The decision has come only weeks prior to the US mid-terms. The presence of recently sanctioned Alexander Novak as co-chair was a source of embarrassment for the USA. At today’s much-awaited meeting, OPEC+ members agreed to cut oil production...
Pro: buy energy stocks as they’re holding a key trend line
Carter Worth makes a bull case for "XLE" - the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The energy ETF is currently trading more than 10% below its year-to-date high. Worth Charting CEO likes Cheniere Energy Inc in terms of individual stock pick. “XLE” – the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund is...
Which energy stocks are worth buying after OPEC+ cut oil production?
OPEC+ to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day to boost oil prices. Sean O'Hara reveals his favourite energy stocks on TD Ameritrade Network. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas ETF is currently down over 10% from its YTD high. “IEO” – the iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration...
S&P 500 rallies at the start of the new month: is a bottom in place?
US stocks rallied at the start of the new trading month and ahead of the September NFP report. Stocks tend to bottom in September during midterm years and to rally in the last quarter. S&P 500 faces strong horizontal and dynamic resistance levels should it rally further. October has started...
What’s next for S&P 500 after U.S. private payrolls monthly update?
U.S. private payrolls increased more than expected in September. CFRA's Sam Stovall says the S&P 500 could crash to 3,200 level. The benchmark index is up 4.0% versus its YTD low on last Friday. S&P 500 is back in the red this morning on a report indicating the U.S. labour...
How good is Marathon Digital stock as crypto continues to whipsaw?
Marathon Digital trades close to the lowest in the year amid lower crypto fortunes. MARA is attractive despite expectations of lower earnings. The stock is one to watch, but investors should not buy now. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) has oscillated between $10-$20 for some months now. The stock touched...
Poshmark shares open 15% up on Tuesday: explained here
Naver Corp says it will buy Poshmark Inc for $17.90 a share. Combined company to see a 20% increase in yearly sales. Poshmark shares have now returned to their year-start price. Poshmark Inc (NASDAQ: POSH) opened nearly 15% up on Tuesday after Naver Corp (KRX: 035420) said it will buy...
3 reasons to sell the US dollar ahead of Friday’s NFP report
Job openings suggest that the Fed is coming closer to a pivot, so stocks have rallied from their lows. The first trading week of the month started with US stocks bouncing hard from their 2022 lows. Also, the US dollar gave up some of its gains. Much has been discussed...
Cake DeFi adds access to liquidity with ETH staking
Cake is offering a tradable token, which users can sell in the open market. ETH can be locked on the blockchain, and investors validate transactions and generate rewards. The platform will auto-compound ETH staking every 12 hours to generate higher returns. Cake DeFi, the most dynamically growing fintech firm, which...
Down 22%, Is It Safe to Invest In the Stock Market Right Now?
It has been a terrible year for stocks.
Intel stock price: is this fallen angel a good buy?
Intel stock price has crashed by more than 50% in 2022. Global semiconductor sales have been falling. The stock will likely continue falling in the near term. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock price has been in freefall in 2022 as concerns about the company continued. The shares tumbled to a low of $27, which was its lowest level since August 2015. It has crashed by more than 60% from its highest level in 2021, giving it a market cap of $113 billion.
Grayscale launches dividend-earning bitcoin investment product
Grayscale has announced a bitcoin-related investment product that will see investors earn dividends. The Grayscale Digital Infrastructure Opportunities, or GDIO, will use buy and use mining hardware to mine BTC. Earnings from the investment will be distributed to qualified individual and accredited instutional investors. As the cryptocurrency industry navigates the...
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a leading global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. With offices in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai, the Company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Sculptor...
JOLTs jolted: Did the Fed break the labour market?
The JOLTs report saw its second sharpest ever decline in job openings. Healthcare services, other services and retail saw the largest falls in openings. Surveys showed that a high proportion of CEOs have already begun or are expecting to cut jobs. In the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) August release...
Gilead stock price ‘does not’ reflect its oncology business: Analyst
JPMorgan sees upside to $80 a share in Gilead Sciences Inc. Analyst says its HIV franchise alone supports the entire market cap. Gilead stock is currently down about 10% versus the start of 2022. Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) ended in the green on Tuesday after a JPMorgan analyst turned...
Stocks surge on same old story, but nothing has changed from previous
Renewed hope that Fed will pivot following jobs report and lower-than-expected rate hike in Australia. We have seen this time and time again this year, writes Dan Ashmore. Another day, another big stock market move off the back of hopes of a pivot from the Federal Reserve. Are you looking...
Should you buy Vodafone stock amid M&A talk?
Vodafone share price has been in a strong bearish trend in the past few days. Vodafone confirmed that it was in talks with Three for a merger. There is a possibility that the deal will not be approved. Vodafone (LON: VOD) share price made a strong comeback as the market...
Shell share price outlook ahead of the OPEC+ meeting
Shell stock price has been in a bullish trend in the past few months. Focus shifts to the upcoming OPEC+ meeting on supply. Saudi Arabia and Russia are expected to slash production by more than 1 million barrels. Shell (LON: SHEL) share price has one of the best-performing stocks in...
Crypto IRA platform iTrustCapital launches a staking program
ITrustCapital is a leading self-directed crypto IRA platform. The new staking program will give clients an opportunity to earn rewards on their staked tokens. The first staking pool is for Polkadot (DOT), with plans to expand to other digital assets. iTrustCapital, a leading crypto Individual Retirement Account (IRA) software platform,...
Why do we live in a dollarised world?
The dollar is dominating this year, with most other major currencies getting crushed. This is typical of uncertain and recessionary times, when investors flock to USD. The dollar's world reserve currency status can be traced back to a conference during WWII in 1944. Do you want to see something really,...
