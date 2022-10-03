Intel stock price has crashed by more than 50% in 2022. Global semiconductor sales have been falling. The stock will likely continue falling in the near term. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock price has been in freefall in 2022 as concerns about the company continued. The shares tumbled to a low of $27, which was its lowest level since August 2015. It has crashed by more than 60% from its highest level in 2021, giving it a market cap of $113 billion.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO