cofcsports.com
Cougars Look to Climb CAA Standings Against Towson
CHARLESTON, S.C. – — College of Charleston plays the first of two home games this week when the Cougars host Towson on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Ralph Lundy Field at Patriots Point. Thursday is Fight Like a Girl Night with fans encouraged to wear pink in support...
PhillyBite
A Guide to Brunch Spots in Delaware
- If you're looking for a great way to kick off your weekend, consider eating brunch. Brunch is the time between breakfast and lunch. You can eat your breakfast until lunchtime, and you can even pair it with a cocktail. Brunch is a great way to start your weekend, and it will give you one last glimpse of the weekend before you head back to work or on vacation.
cofcsports.com
White Provides Offensive Spark in Win Over UIW
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. – Ezra White had his first career goal and assist to keep College of Charleston undefeated at home with a 2-0 win over Incarnate Word on Tuesday night. The Cougars improved to 4-3-3 with four wins and a tie at Ralph Lundy Field at Patriots Point. Olly Marshall recorded his second shutout of the season and made five saves in lowering his goals against average to 1.50.
WBOC
Potassium Iodide Distribution Scheduled for Middletown Oct. 13
SMYRNA, Del. – The Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) and Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) will distribute potassium iodide tablets (KI) to Delaware residents living within a ten mile radius of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations. The free tablets will be distributed on Thursday, Oct. 13, between...
8-year-old Delaware gymnast getting praise from Olympic champions
There may be a future Olympic gymnast in our area and she's only 8 years old.
Violent crime decreases in Delaware city whose mayor says he 'wouldn't even consider' defunding police
Wilmington, Delaware, has seen a marked decrease in violent crimes since 2021, which the city's mayor attributed to local community support for the police department.
nccpdnews.com
NCCPD RESPONSE TO FIGHT AT BRANDYWINE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAME
Wilmington (19803) On September 16, 2022, at approximately 9:35 pm, members of the New Castle County Division of Police were called to assist the Delaware State Police with a large fight occurring at Brandywine High School. Due to the size of the crowd, numerous officers from the agency responded and assisted in detaining four (4) juvenile females. These four (4) females were turned over to the Delaware State Police where criminal charges were filed against each of them.
New Bancroft School under construction, may open fall ‘24
The new $84 million Bancroft School, which will span across several blocks in Wilmington, may be open for students by fall 2024. By then, said George Wicks, supervisor of facilities and planning for the Christina School District, the new building should be standing and the old one torn down. The old school, which serves grades one through eight, was built ... Read More
delawarebusinessnow.com
Port of Wilmington operator reports record tonnage in 2022 as concerns surface about container site
GT USA Wilmington marked its fifth year of operation at the Port of Wilmington by citing record volume and a continuing commitment to building a container port at Edgemoor. The report comes as a state representative and port board member cited concerns about a lack of transparency and a missed lease payment.
WDEL 1150AM
Appoquinimink committee recommends upping security as district continues to expand
Appoquinimink saw another year of significant growth going into this school year, and a district committee is recommending adding additional security to their campuses. New Castle County's southernmost district saw an increase of 338 students to 12,804 according to their preliminary September 30th count released at their school board meeting this week.
firststateupdate.com
Pedestrian Struck And Killed On Foulk Road Saturday
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the Wilmington area on Saturday afternoon, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on October 1, 2022, at approximately 12:06 p.m., a blue 2005 Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on Foulk Road north...
WBOC
Delaware Cat Found 16 Years after Vanishing Embarks on Final Journey
ODESSA, Del. (AP) - Ritz the cat’s final journey came last week. The gray tabby who captured our attention in April when he was reunited with his original owners - 16 years after vanishing from his Bear apartment only to be found moments before he was to be put down - passed away in his sleep.
CBS News
Student in custody after increased police presence at Newark High School in Delaware
NEWARK, Del. (CBS) -- A Delaware student is in police custody after reports of a possibly armed student at Newark High School on Thursday. An increase in police presence led investigators to identify the student and it was believed he had left the school. The school was placed on lockdown,...
WBOC
Series of Storms Impact Kent County
KENT COUNTY, Del.- Although beach towns in southern Delaware are being hit the hardest, what's left of Hurricane Ian impacts Kent County as well. Roads in Milford, Magnolia and Frederica have been closed off due to flooding. Delaware's Department of Transportation tells us roadway closures are a last resort, but,...
Shelter pets displaced by Hurricane Ian arrive in Delaware
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Pets displaced by Hurricane Ian are now arriving in the Philadelphia area. A flight carrying dozens of dogs and cats landed in New Castle, Delaware, on Monday.Help is exactly what's going on here. The Brandywine Valley SPCA has worked together with the Naples Humane Society, Petco Love and Wings of Rescue to fly shelter pets from storm-ravaged areas in Florida to the Delaware Valley in the hopes they'll be adopted here."They were in shelter prior to the storm hitting," Second Chance program manager Laura Page said. "These are not animals whose owners are looking for...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the Wilmington area on Saturday afternoon. On October 1, 2022, at approximately 12:06 p.m., a blue 2005 Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on Foulk Road north of Naamans Road. At this time, a 40-year-old female from Villanova, Pennsylvania was crossing the northbound lanes of Foulk Road outside of the crosswalk area and in the travel path of the Camry. As a result, the front right of the car struck the pedestrian, causing serious injuries. The female was transported from the scene to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin. The driver of the Camry, a 51-year-old female from Wilmington, Delaware, was properly restrained and was not injured.
Villanovan
Satire: Fly the Villanova Skies: Gondolas On Campus
Imagine that it is a rainy morning at 8:30 a.m., and one’s schedule says to head to the fourth floor of Tolentine Hall, but they are in the lobby of St. Clare Hall. Time to trudge all the way across campus in shoes with questionable waterproofing and an old umbrella that has seen better days. Getting soaked is inevitable.
WBOC
Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-thru Mobile Pantries in October
DOVER, Del. - The Food Bank of Delaware on Wednesday announced the dates for its October drive-thru mobile food pantries. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 10 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
WBOC
Delaware Department of Corrections Offering $10k Hiring Bonus
Dover, DE – New Correctional Officer recruits for the Delaware Department of Correction, will receive a $10,000 signing bonus, effective immediately. This increased $10,000 signing bonus will be available for the next Correctional Officer Training Academy classes which are scheduled to begin in October, one of six academy classes offered throughout the year. Candidates can begin their application process online at, here. Potential applicants who have questions about the hiring process or want to learn more about the Department are encouraged to contact DOC’s recruiters at 302-739-JOIN (5646) or doc.recruiting@delaware.gov or can visit DOC’s recruiting webpage at www.joindelawaredoc.com.
