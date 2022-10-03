Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the Wilmington area on Saturday afternoon. On October 1, 2022, at approximately 12:06 p.m., a blue 2005 Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on Foulk Road north of Naamans Road. At this time, a 40-year-old female from Villanova, Pennsylvania was crossing the northbound lanes of Foulk Road outside of the crosswalk area and in the travel path of the Camry. As a result, the front right of the car struck the pedestrian, causing serious injuries. The female was transported from the scene to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin. The driver of the Camry, a 51-year-old female from Wilmington, Delaware, was properly restrained and was not injured.

