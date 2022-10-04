Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Toyota Has Reportedly No Plans For Any Other GR Performance Models
Toyota is one of the few high-volume mainstream brands with three or more performance-focused models on the market today. According to one Australian source, that’s all we can expect from the Japanese brand for the foreseeable future. If true it would put an end to speculation about future GR models and potentially increase the value of already-existing ones.
Carscoops
Tony Hawk Shows Jay Leno His Futurized Tesla-Powered 1964 Corvette EV
General Motors is now working on an electric crate motor for classic vehicles, but until it comes, people interested in modifying old Chevrolets to run on electric power, like retired skateboarder Tony Hawk, have to find other EV powertrains to swap into their classics. In a recent episode of Jay...
MotorAuthority
Everrati wide-body Porsche 911 convertible grows fleet of EV conversions
Everrati has added the convertible version of the 964-generation Porsche 911 to its growing fleet of electric conversions. Rather than stick with the regular body, Everrati also added the car's wide-body design for some extra drama, not to mention extra performance. With up to 500 hp available, wide tires are a must.
prestigeonline.com
Lamborghini ceases production of its iconic sports car
After being around for more than a decade, Automobili Lamborghini has revealed its final Aventador, effectively closing the chapter of its beloved and iconic super sports car. First unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in 2011 as the Aventador LP 700-4, its moniker described its 700 horsepower and permanent four-wheel drive. Its engine mounted longways at the rear – Longitudinale Posteriore – but the Aventador encapsulated so much more.
Carscoops
Ferrari SF90 “Competition Edition” By RYFT Gains Sharper Looks, More Aero
The Ferrari SF90 is one of the most popular hypercars among tuners, with plenty of options to choose from when it comes to styling and aero modifications. The latest to join the trend is RYFT, offering the “Competition Edition” styling kit for a cool price of $601,295 including the donor car.
First Look: 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Is a Road-Legal Speedster
Sure, it’s road legal, but the Porsche 911 GT3 RS barely looks it. And why should it hide its true identity? This is a race car for track days. Every design flourish and mechanical detail is about ripping faster and faster lap times. When we hopped on stage after Porsche unveiled the new Porsche 911 […]
Carscoops
2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Has No Trouble Hitting 200 MPH
The new Mercedes-AMG SL 63 is not to be underestimated, as this recent review from AutoTopNL reveals. Powering the flagship Mercedes roadster is a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that is good for 577 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Mercedes claims the car can hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 3.6 seconds and a 196 mph (315 km/h) top speed but as this reviewer discovered, it is actually faster than the German automaker claims.
Carscoops
Base 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Now Costs $10,000 More Than It Did At Launch After Another Price Hike
Ford has announced the second price hike in two months on the F-150 Lightning Pro trim, the least expensive model it offers. The automaker cited rising material costs and supply chain troubles for the increase. A spokesperson confirmed to Automotive News that the 2023 F-150 Lightning Pro will now start...
Carscoops
Facelifted 2024 Audi RS3 Spied Looking Like A Baby RS7
The latest Audi RS3 has only been here for about a year, but based on images captured by our spy photographers, it seems like Audi already has a facelift in the works. The changes appear to be minimal, but they help to better solidify the compact performance car in the angular design shared by the RS lineup. Up front, the new grill is now sharper and wider, and it features a different mesh pattern in addition to a higher Audi logo.
Carscoops
Chevrolet To Boost Bolt Production After Price Cuts Drive Demand
General Motors will ramp up production of the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV following strong sales of both models after their starting prices were slashed in June. During the third-quarter, the car manufacturer sold 14,709 examples of the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV, a quarterly sales record for the two models. This comes after a troubled year for the duo when a recall halted production for six months and sales dried up. Despite the positive Q3, Bolt sales are still down 11 per cent for the first nine months of the year compared to the same period in 2021.
Carscoops
Toyota Crown Slated To Get A Plug-In Hybrid Option
The Toyota Crown returned to America earlier this year with two hybrid powertrains, and it appears a plug-in hybrid variant is on the horizon. According to MotorTrend, Toyota President Akio Toyoda revealed the news during a dealer meeting in Las Vegas last week. Little is known about the model at this point, but it’s expected to adopt the Prime moniker just like the Prius plug-in hybrid.
Carscoops
2023 Audi R8 Coupe GT RWD Is An Oversteering Last Hurrah For The V10 And (N)ICE Sounds
Audi is saying goodbye to the V10 engine by bringing back the R8 GT, a limited-production, lightened, and honed version of their supercar that has been factory-approved for oversteery antics, straight out of the box. Limited to just 333 examples worldwide, the 2023 Audi R8 Coupe V10 GT RWD is...
Autoblog
2024 Ford Mustang dons a racing suit for Australia's Supercars series
Ford announced six track-bound variants of the 2024 Mustang developed for a wide range of series, but that's not all the Blue Oval has up its sleeve. It unveiled a racing-ready model online that was designed to compete in Australia's popular Supercars series starting in 2023. Introduced at the Mount...
Carscoops
Tesla Ditches Ultrasonic Sensors Before Having A Ready Replacement, New Cars Won’t Have Park Assist, Summon Until Then
Tesla announced this week that it will stop installing ultrasonic sensors on the Model 3 and the Model Y in the coming months. It will then stop installing the part in the Model S and Model X in 2023. Ultrasonic sensors are another tool that Teslas used to perceive the...
Carscoops
Seventh-Gen Ford Mustang GT Unveiled For Australia’s Supercars Championship
The new Ford Mustang GT Supercar, based around the seventh-generation model and created for Australia’s Supercars series, has been unveiled at the famed Bathurst 1000 endurance race. The Mustang Supercar has been brought to life by Ford Performance and Dick Johnson Racing and will make its competitive debut at...
Carscoops
Ford Explorer ST Follows Bronco’s Lead With 30 HP Upgrade Tune
It’s not just the Ford Bronco that has benefited from a power boost as Ford Performance has also released a similar kit for the Explorer ST. In standard guise, the Explorer ST has plenty of poke thanks to its twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 pumping out 400 hp and 415 lb-ft (563 Nm) of torque. That’s probably enough for most customers but Ford Performance’s engine calibration adds an extra 30 hp and 35 lb-ft (47 Nm) of twisting force.
Carscoops
DS 4 Gains Revised Trim Structure Including Opera Flagship, Plus Increased EV Range For The PHEV
DS Automobiles announced a series of updates for the DS 4 just one year after the model’s market launch in Europe. These include an updated trim structure including the new Opera flagship, plus an increased EV range of up to 62 km (39 miles) for the plug-in hybrid DS 4 E-Tense 225.
Carscoops
Toyota RAV4 Gets New Adventure Off-Road Package II In Japan, Makes Black Bumpers Cool Again
Toyota announced a series of model year updates for the RAV4 in Japan including more tech inside the cabin and the new “Adventure Offroad Package II” bringing rugged looks and greater off-road capability. Starting with the new trim, it is an evolution of the “Adventure Offroad Package” that...
Carscoops
More Than 80% Of Ford Maverick Buyers Are First-Time Truck Owners, Many Coming From Civic And CR-V
It’s no secret that the Ford Maverick is a conquest king, but the automaker has revealed other surprising statistics as part of their September sales report. In particular, Ford said more than 80% of Maverick customers are first-time truck buyers. That’s an impressive number and the automaker noted conquest customers are coming from the Honda CR-V and Civic as well as the Toyota RAV4.
MotorAuthority
Mercedes-Benz AMG One goes up against the GT Black Series in a drag race
Mercedes-Benz AMG has released a video showing how its newest flagship compares to its former one, in a drag race. We're talking about the One hypercar which goes up against the GT Black Series, two cars designed for ultimate track performance but with very different methods of execution. While the...
