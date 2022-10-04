Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Bloomington outduels Mt. Zion in competitive clash 2-1
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Bloomington still prevailed 2-1 against Mt. Zion at Bloomington High on October 8 in Illinois girls high school volleyball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect...
Herald & Review
Bismarck-Henning smacks Georgetown-Ridge Farm in shutout victory 59-0
Bismarck-Henning's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Georgetown-Ridge Farm 59-0 during this Illinois football game. In recent action on September 23, Bismarck-Henning faced off against Fithian Oakwood and Georgetown-Ridge Farm took on Catlin Salt Fork on September 23 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School. For a full recap, click here. You're...
Herald & Review
Clinton outlasts Warrensburg-Latham 28-14
Clinton pushed past Warrensburg-Latham for a 28-14 win in Illinois high school football on October 7. The first quarter gave Clinton a 7-6 lead over Warrensburg-Latham. Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and third quarters. The Maroons hummed like a well-oiled machine through the...
Herald & Review
Convincing fashion: Mahomet-Seymour handles Taylorville 58-6
Impressive was a ready adjective for Mahomet-Seymour's 58-6 throttling of Taylorville in an Illinois high school football matchup. In recent action on September 23, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Charleston and Taylorville took on Effingham on September 23 at Effingham High School. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a...
Herald & Review
What to know about Iowa at Illinois
Series; Last meeting: Illinois leads 38-37-2; Iowa won 33-23 on Nov. 20. TV, radio: Big Ten Network, WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham) About Illinois: Illini beat Wisconsin 34-10 last week, winning in Madison for the first time in...
Herald & Review
Point of emphasis: Moweaqua Central A&M posts stop sign on Macon Meridian's offense 42-0
Moweaqua Central A&M's impenetrable defense prompted a 42-0 blanking of Macon Meridian in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7. Moweaqua Central A&M darted in front of Macon Meridian 14-0 to begin the second quarter. The Raiders opened a mammoth 21-0 gap over the Hawks at the intermission.
Herald & Review
MEETINGS
DECATUR — GFWC Decatur Woman's Club, Thursday, Oct. 13, 11:30 a.m. at Coz's Pizza Restaurant, 1405 E. Village Parkway, Mount Zion. Local Author David Webb will be speaker. October birthdays will be celebrated. Call Darla Weltmer at 217-877-7008 by Monday, Oct. 10 for reservations. ***. Long Creek Township Seniors.
Herald & Review
Thomas V. Broadhacker
Sept. 8, 1949 - Sept. 23, 2022. DECATUR — Thomas V. Broadhacker, 73, passed away on September 23, 2022. He was born September 8, 1949 in Decatur, IL to Odis and Hazel (Lewis) Broadhacker. He married Barbara Greene on October 19, 1996 in Decatur and she preceded him in death.
Herald & Review
Pritzker, Bailey offer starkly contrasting visions in heated Normal debate
NORMAL — Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, sparred Thursday in their first of two in-person debates ahead of the November election, offering voters starkly contrasting figures — a Chicago billionaire versus a downstate farmer — and visions for the future of the state.
Herald & Review
On Biz: Krekel’s in Forsyth, University Dogs and Taqueria La Perlita
At the beginning of the week, Taqueria La Perlita joined with University Dogs, located at 1105 W. Wood St., Decatur, began serving food off a larger menu than customers are used to. Taqueria La Perlita restaurants are located at 495 N. 22nd St., Decatur, inside the Hickory Point Mall, and...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur FFA members get a taste of ADM
DECATUR — Dominick Brown held a little black bunny in his arms, stroking and rocking her, while FFA students at MacArthur High School met with Archer Daniels Midland executives on Tuesday. Her name is Millie and her sister, Tilly, hopped around a nearby table, getting her fair share of...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Central Illinois sees RSV outbreak as 'twindemic' threat looms
DECATUR — Cases of a common childhood respiratory illness are surging in Central Illinois, an unusual start to what could be a severe cold and flu season. Dr. Doug Carlson, medical director at HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital in Springfield, said cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have “skyrocketed” in Central Illinois in the last couple weeks.
Herald & Review
Forsyth to host Farmers' Market
FORSYTH — The Village of Forsyth will host its first Farmers' Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in the large pavilion in Forsyth Park. Maroa-Forsyth FFA members will be selling pork chop lunches during the event. Approximately 15 vendors will be on hand, featuring various...
Herald & Review
Illinois State University fraternity expels members after anti-LGBTQ+ vandalism
NORMAL — A fraternity at Illinois State University has expelled several members and the students may face other consequences from the university after anti-LGBTQ+ vandalism took place last week. The students were members of the Upsilon-Upsilon chapter of the Kappa Sigma fraternity, which said they were expelled from the...
Herald & Review
Decatur restaurants offering two menus under one roof
DECATUR — Taqueria La Perlita and University Dogs are now serving a combined menu at 1105 W. Wood St. in Decatur. Taqueria La Perlita restaurants are located at 495 N. 22nd, inside the Hickory Point Mall, and in two food trucks located throughout Decatur. It is now providing some of its menu items at University Dogs.
Herald & Review
Police investigate 'violent threats' made by Decatur LSA student
DECATUR — An incident of what police described as “violent threats” made by a 17-year-old male student at the Lutheran School Association High School in Decatur is now under investigation. Decatur police Lt. Scott Rosenbery said patrol officers were dispatched to the school at 10:44 a.m. Wednesday...
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for October 7
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (11) updates to this series since Updated 1 hr ago.
Herald & Review
Arrest made in Mattoon for Decatur murder case
DECATUR — Police announced Thursday that a former Decatur resident was arrested in Mattoon in connection with a murder case that is more than a year old. Kaylen M. Smith, 26, was booked into the Macon County Jail on a preliminary charge of first degree murder in the July 21, 2021 shooting death of Antwane L McClelland Jr., 26. He is being held on $2 million bond.
Herald & Review
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review. (15) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
