Stockton serial killings: Hispanic, Latino community concerned about pattern of victims
As a series of connected killings remain unsolved in Stockton, Hispanic and Latino residents are asking police to increase their presence to ensure safety throughout the city. Margarita Flores is a business owner in north Stockton and after 24 years, she's now selling her Mexican restaurant Casa Flores because she's tired of the crime in the city.
CA kidnapping: Community remembers family killed, who immigrated to US with 'American dream'
The family immigrated to the U.S. in the early 2000s and eventually settled permanently in California. Those in the Sikh community say it's tragic knowing they came to this country searching for a better life - and then this.
KCRA.com
Stockton serial killings: 4 of 7 known victims were homeless
STOCKTON, Calif. — Four of the victims identified in the string of killings in Stockton spanning over the course of a year were unhoused, leading to some worried about their safety. Lydia Yáñez has been without a home for about three years. She said she has been trying to...
Brother of suspect in California family's killing arrested
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The younger brother of a man suspected in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle, was arrested on suspicion he helped his brother destroy evidence, authorities said Friday. Alberto Salgado, 41, was arrested late Thursday and accused of criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said. He’s booked in the Merced County Jail — the same place where suspect Jesus Salgado, 48, is being held on kidnapping and murder charges. It wasn’t clear whether either brother had a lawyer who could speak on their behalf. The bodies of Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, were found by a farm worker late Wednesday in an almond orchard in a remote area in the San Joaquin Valley, California’s agricultural heartland. Jesus Salgado — a convicted felon who tried to kill himself a day after the kidnappings — had worked for the family’s trucking business and had a longstanding feud with them, Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke told The Associated Press Thursday.
Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services issues shelter in place due to police activity
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. — Some motherlode residents have been asked to shelter in their homes due to law enforcement activity Sunday morning. The Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services has issued a shelter-in-place notice for residents in the Jenny Lind area near Valley Springs.
KCRA.com
'We hit a tipping point': Community packs Carmichael public safety meeting, pleads for action
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — People packed inside Carmichael's Mission Oaks Community Center Thursday night – devastated by the recent death of one of their neighbors and pleading for action from Sacramento County leaders. "We hit a tipping point, and this is where we're at," said Lorie Moreno, president of...
Suspect dies after driving away from Stockton traffic stop, San Joaquin County Sheriff's Deputies say
STOCKTON, Calif. — A suspect has died after crashing his car into a parked car while running away from San Joaquin County Sheriff's Deputies in Stockton Saturday, officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said they tried to stop a car near Filbert and Myrtle Streets...
4 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
The California Highway Patro responded to a motor vehicle crash on Franklin Boulevard and 52nd St, around 1 p.m. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Stockton community bands together after serial killings
STOCKTON, Calif. — As the search for a potential serial killer in Stockton intensifies, anxiety is rising in the community. Some neighbors are turning to social media for support and information that might help crack the case. “The first thing that came to my mind was concern and fear...
Narcan soon available on all Sacramento City Unified campuses
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento City Unified School District will soon make Narcan available at all of its school campuses. The district is calling it a matter of life and death as more and more drugs are laced with Fentanyl. There's a new alert out about a new trend called "Rainbow Fentanyl."
KCRA.com
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa...
KTVU FOX 2
Vacaville inmates and correctional officer credited with saving woman who was stabbed on walking trail
VACAVILLE, Calif. - An inmate cleaning crew and a correctional officer are being credited with saving the life of woman who had just been stabbed on a walking trail in Vacaville. The incident happened shortly before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4 on the Alamo Creek bike trail near Brookdale...
Family sues Vallejo school district over teen’s death
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – A Vallejo family is suing the school district, saying their son — 17-year-old student Kevon DeLeon — should still be alive. DeLeon was a special needs student at the district’s Everest Academy. The family says their son somehow wandered off of the school grounds, suffered a medical emergency, and died days […]
SFGate
Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family 'pure evil'
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The suspect in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle had worked for the family’s trucking business and had a longstanding feud with them that culminated in an act of “pure evil,” a sheriff said Thursday.
Modesto woman arrested for financial elder abuse, grand theft in Turlock
TURLOCK, Calif. — Turlock police arrested a Modesto woman Wednesday for financial elder abuse and grand theft after an investigation began Sept. 2. Catrina Moreno was booked in the Stanislaus County Jail on charges of grand theft, obtaining money by false pretenses, and financial elder abuse. According to authorities,...
DA: Man convicted of ambushing, killing man in drive-thru
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man accused of killing someone by ambushing them while they were going through a drive-thru was convicted by a jury, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said. The DA’s office said Isaiah Frazier disguised himself early in the morning on Dec. 27, 2019, and ambushed a man who was in […]
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Sacramento stabbing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials are investigating a stabbing that had taken place on the 400 block of Broadway around 5:20 pm Saturday. According to the Sacramento Police Department, one man died at the scene and another was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Homicide detectives are taking over the investigation, and there is […]
Could This Profile Help Catch California Serial Killer?
Six dead and one survivor. One grainy piece of surveillance footage. The trail of death left by a suspected serial killer in Stockton and Oakland, California, has left these communities on edge. Now, the victims’ families and city residents are looking for answers.The Daily Beast spoke to three experts on serial killers about who the Stockton killer might be, why he is killing, and how he might be caught.All agree that the killer is likely local or very familiar with the Stockton area, plans out his crimes, and intentionally chooses vulnerable victims.Enzo Yaksic, author of Killer Data: Modern Perspectives on...
Stockton serial killer: Hispanic farmworkers voice concerns as majority of victims being Latinos
"We're scared right now": Hispanic farmworker addressed their concerns at Wednesday's meeting, as many leave their homes early in the morning, around the time the possible serial killer has murdered. Five of the six murder victims were Hispanic, according to police.
Stockton family searching for justice weeks after Gabriel Martinez killed in hit-and-run
STOCKTON, Calif. — It's been just over a week since Aurora Martinez was forced to do the unimaginable: bury her younger 20-year-old brother, Gabriel Martinez. "Even though he was my younger brother, now I look up to him a lot. He's just like one of the best ones," Aurora said sitting just feet away from where a shrine now stands in her home commemorating Gabriel's short life. "It's still hard, really hard for all of us."
