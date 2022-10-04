Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Deputies Train at Valencia HS for Active Shooter Scenario

Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: The sounds of gunfire rang out at Valencia High School as Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies trained for what they call the “Nightmare Scenario.”

The school is a few miles away from neighboring Saugus High, a school marred by a deadly on-campus shooting in November 2019 that claimed the lives of two students and resulted in gunshot wounds for several more.

The deputies in today’s training responded to that shooting almost three years ago.

The training featured live simulated fire, smoke grenades and flash bangs. Superintendents of schools across the Santa Clarita Valley reacted to the trainings after witnessing two scenarios unfold.

Active shooter training was conducted by the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station with the help of LASD Special Enforcement Bureau and LASD Tactics Survival and Tactics unit assisting as well at Valencia High School, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, PIO, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Santa Clarita Valley Station in an interview at the location Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Los Angeles County Fire Department and AMR Ambulance were assisting as well, said Arriaga.

Arriaga stated it was important for the department to practice and stay up to date on tactics and to render aid as quickly as possible with many agencies working together as one. Arriaga said there is always something better they can work on, that no situation is the same. They have to practice response to different scenarios. “We have to be prepared no matter what,”said Arriaga.

Arriaga was asked what words of encouragement she had for parents, students, faculty, staff and administration for their safety. Arriaga said, “I know it’s a hard thing to do, but to remain calm and know that we will come … and we will save you, we will help you. There is no doubt in that. And you should never have a doubt that you won’t get help as needed. We will be here within seconds.”

Present at the high school during the training was Dr. Colleen Hawkins, Saugus School Superintendent; Mike Kuhlman, Hart School District Superintendent; Steve Doyle, Castaic Union School District Superintendent, and Dr. Cathrine Kawaguchi, Sulphur Springs Union School District Superintendent. They all found the training an insightful experience and had many questions regarding the tactics. They all also expressed their support for the sheriffs and fire department.

The superintendents spoke of supportive resources for students and parents, along with the campaign “See Something, Say Something.”

