SkySports
British Champions Sprint: Tom Marquand to replace Christophe Soumillon on Perfect Power
Tom Marquand is "95 per cent certain" to come in for the plum ride on Perfect Power in the Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes, replacing the suspended Christophe Soumillon. The Richard Fahey-trained three-year-old was an impressive winner of the Commonwealth Cup on his last visit to Ascot in June. That...
SkySports
Monday Tips
The royal silks could be carried to Pattern-race success for the first time in the name of the King when Perfect Alibi lines up in the British Stallion Studs EBF Beckford Stakes at Yarmouth. William Haggas' filly has won twice already this season, proving stamina is no issue over a...
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Persian War Novices' Hurdle features at Chepstow's Jump Season Opener on Friday
The jump season roars into life at Chepstow on Friday, featuring the Grade Two Persian War Novices’ Hurdle, live on Sky Sports Racing. 2.10 Chepstow - Quid Pro Quo, Deeper Blue & Scipion clash. A field of nine head to post for the first graded contest of the new...
SkySports
Max Verstappen crowned 2022 F1 world champion amid Japanese GP confusion after winning wet race
Verstappen, needing to outscore Charles Leclerc by eight points and Sergio Perez by six at Suzuka, dominated in the wet conditions and a late penalty for Leclerc sealed the title with four races of the 2022 season remaining. That coronation, though, was shrouded in doubt after the race as it...
SkySports
Scotland 1-0 Austria: Hosts progress in World Cup play-offs after Abi Harrison's extra-time winner at Hampden Park
Substitute Abi Harrison sent Scotland one step closer to the Women's World Cup finals with an extra-time winner against Austria. Bristol City forward Harrison headed home Erin Cuthbert's corner from six yards in the 92nd minute of the first-round play-off in front of a record crowd of 10,182 at Hampden and Scotland held on for a 1-0 victory.
SkySports
Formula 1 title permutations: How Max Verstappen can win second championship at Japanese GP
His closest title rival Charles Leclerc starts second but, put simply, Verstappen will be crowned champion if he wins the race with a fastest lap bonus point, although there are plenty of other permutations should he not manage that. The Suzuka race starts at 6am on Sky Sports F1, with...
SkySports
Japanese GP: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell play down strong Mercedes performance in wet practice
Russell's 1:41.935 led a one-two from team-mate Hamilton by two tenths as Mercedes set the pace on a drying track in Friday's second session, with Max Verstappen more than 0.8s off Russell's time in third for Red Bull. While Mercedes impressed in the wet, dry conditions are forecast for Saturday's...
SkySports
Japanese GP: Lewis Hamilton congratulates Max Verstappen on world championship as Brit eyes Mercedes improvement
Hamilton was denied an eighth title as Verstappen claimed his maiden drivers' championship in controversial circumstances last year, but the Brit was never in contention this season. Mercedes have largely been unable to match the pace of Red Bull and Ferrari following the introduction of new design regulations for 2022...
SkySports
England win third Test against Uganda to secure clean sweep in series at Copper Box Arena
The Vitality Roses led 32-22 at half-time before losing the third quarter and needed to reset going into the final set of 15 minutes. Chelsea Pitman's arrival in attack enabled England to settle again and a 19-11 final quarter ensured they ended the home series on a high note. Jess...
SkySports
Jon Rahm wins Open de Espana to match legend Seve Ballesteros' three national titles
The world No 6 led Australia's Min Woo Lee by one shot heading into the final round at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, but cruised to victory with a final-round 62, the lowest round of the week. Rahm, who won this event in 2018 and 2019, finished six shots...
SkySports
Japanese GP: Max Verstappen wins chaotic, rain-shortened Suzuka race to clinch 2022 F1 title
After a race where only 29 of the 53 scheduled laps were completed due to heavy rain at Suzuka, Verstappen was crowned champion after a five-second penalty for Charles Leclerc dropped him to second behind Sergio Perez. "The first one is a little more emotional, the second one is more...
SkySports
Plymouth 3-0 Accrington: League One leaders win fourth consecutive game as both sides end with 10 men
Leaders Plymouth made it four League One wins on the spin after beating Accrington 3-0 at Home Park in a game which saw both sides end with 10 men. Niall Ennis had fired Argyle ahead in the 24th minute, the striker exchanging passes with home skipper Joe Edwards before racing into the box to slide in and score.
SkySports
Japanese GP: Follow live updates from Friday practice as Max Verstappen bids for fast start
Follow updates from Practice Two after Fernando Alonso topped the wet opening session at Suzuka. Watch live on Sky Sports F1.
SkySports
Arsenal: Are Mikel Arteta's side Premier League title contenders?
Arsenal were "outstanding" against Liverpool and just need to keep pace with Manchester City in order to mount an unlikely title challenge, according to Paul Merson. Gabrielle Martinelli scored an early opener for Arsenal before two Bukayo Saka goals sealed Arsenal's return to the Premier League's summit with a statement 3-2 win against Jurgen Klopp's side.
SkySports
Wigan 1-3 Cardiff City: Managerless Bluebirds win again
The EFL have confirmed to Sky Sports News that Cardiff's 3-1 Sky Bet Championship win away at Wigan on Saturday will stand - despite one of the goals being too big. Wigan will be asked to explain what happened in order to ensure there is no repeat in future. Goals...
SkySports
Dewhurst Stakes: Chaldean and Frankie Dettori lead all the way to take Newmarket Group One
Chaldean made most of the running to win the Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket for Andrew Balding and Frankie Dettori. The Juddmonte-owned colt followed in the footsteps of his sire, Frankel, when cruising up the inside rail as the 5-2 joint-favourite. He was pursued all the way by the runner...
SkySports
Rugby World Cup: Meet Cerys Hale, the Wales prop putting teaching career on hold to pursue full-time dream
A beaming smile, despite the early hour of our Zoom call to discuss the impending World Cup in New Zealand, is evidence that the 29-year-old is more than happy with the way the last few years have panned out. The Covid lockdowns which delayed this year's tournament in New Zealand...
SkySports
Japanese GP: Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel invigorated but 'a bit sad' after last Suzuka qualifying
At the end of July, the 35-year-old announced he will retire from Formula 1 following the conclusion of the 2022 season and he has made no secret that the Suzuka track is his favourite on the calendar. During his career, Vettel, a four-time world champion, has claimed five pole positions...
SkySports
Nottingham Forest hand head coach Steve Cooper fresh contract until 2025
Nottingham Forest have given head coach Steve Cooper a new contract until 2025. Cooper's position was reportedly under pressure with Forest bottom of the Premier League after eight games, but the club have decided to put their faith in the former Swansea boss. Forest also appointed Filippo Giraldi as their...
SkySports
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur. Premier League. Amex StadiumAttendance: Attendance31,498.
