Jordan A. Sanchez ’24 is a Physics concentrator in Winthrop House. Her column “Everyday Environmentalist” appears on alternate Fridays. The climate crisis creates a unique sense of dread. It feels like you’re doing nothing to help, and everything to make things worse without even knowing. Environmental destruction is so ingrained in our way of life — driving to work, going shopping — that it feels impossible to do anything right. For example, if you’ve purchased fast fashion in the past, you might want to donate it to a charity or thrift store and replace it with a more ethically-made garment. But even in donating this fast fashion piece, it’s still likely to end up in a landfill.

WINTHROP, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO