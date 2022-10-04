ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKC VeloCity

Help the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma with the click of a button

The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma was recently awarded $5,000 from ECI Insurance Agency as part of an ongoing fundraiser. The donation came as a result of ECI Insurance Agency receiving a 2022 Make More Happen Award from Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance, which recognized the agency’s volunteerism with the food bank, as well as their commitment to making a positive community impact.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Oklahoma City Indian Clinic announces purchase of a new clinic building

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Indian Clinic recently purchased a structure at 1044 SW 44th St. in Oklahoma City to expand services. The clinic is nonprofit and provides health and wellness services to American Indians in central Oklahoma. “This building is larger than our other locations,” OKCIC’s Chief...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Purcell Register

Deadly head-on accident

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation into a fatality traffic accident at Main Street and Green Avenue in Purcell last Saturday morning. The OHP said Cherie Hudson, 62, of Purcell was killed in the accident when her 2016 Toyota Corolla was struck head-on by a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Timothy McPherson, 64, of Maysville.
PURCELL, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Car crash west of Oklahoma City kills three

CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. — A car crash in Custer County, west of Oklahoma City, left three people dead on Monday, including two juveniles. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 3 p.m., near the town of Arapaho, a Ford Expedition traveling northbound on North 2310 Road lost control while driving over a bridge, and went left of the center of the roadway.
CUSTER COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Oklahomans aboard train heading to Fort Worth during deadly collision

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans were aboard a train headed for Fort Worth when the train was involved in a deadly collision. "We're in about the third car back, and we were told the people in the first car could feel the impact," said Lynda Savage, Amtrak passenger. Savage said...
KOCO

Person injured after being hit by car on I-35 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was injured after being hit by a car Thursday morning on Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City. The collision happened around 6:30 a.m. on the highway at Southeast 15th Street. Authorities said the person was taken to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Person dies after being hit by vehicle in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday night in northwest Oklahoma City. Police said an SUV was traveling on County Line Road near Northwest 112th Street when the driver saw someone walking down the road. While trying to swerve to miss that person, police said the driver hit another person.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

