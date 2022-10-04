‘Blessed’ Exley Recognized for Reaching 500 Career Kills as She Honors Late Grandmother in Keystone’s Win Over North Clarion

Read full article on original website
D9Sports.com
Brockway Stops Keystone on 2-Point Conversion Play Late to Win 21-20; Redbank Valley Remains Undefeated With Victory Over Kane
BROCKWAY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — With both teams battling a slew of injuries, the Brockway vs. Keystone game on Friday night was a war of attrition. It was about who could survive. (Above, Brockway quarterback Brayden Fox scrambles in this file photo from last season.) The Rovers did. Barely. Brockway...
D9Sports.com
Kerle Tire Game of the Week Continues as Port Allegany Visits Union/A-C Valley
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Kerle Tire Game of the Week continues tonight with a Friday night matchup between Port Allegany and Union/A-C Valley, and EYT Media/D9Sports will have all of the action live from Vidunas Stadium in Rimersburg. The Kerle Tire Pregame Show will start at 6:30 p.m....
D9Sports.com
Central Clarion Shakes Off Slow Start to Roll Past Moniteau and Remain Undefeated
CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Central Clarion struggled for two quarters, leading just 13-0 at halftime before exploding for 33 points in the third quarter to give the Wildcats a 46-14 victory over Moniteau on Friday night at Memorial Stadium in Clarion. “I’m not sure if it was the Senior...
D9Sports.com
Making a Splash: Karns City Uses a Few Key Big Plays to Edge Punxsutawney
KARNS CITY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Big play Gremlins?. Usually known for grinding out wins with a running game and solid defense — even just a few short weeks ago — the Karns City football team broke out the splash plays against Punxsutawney on Friday night. (Above, Micah...
State College
Fall Hunting Seasons Unfold in Pennsylvania
Over the past few years, Pennsylvania’s hunters have experienced many changes in season start dates, lengths and regulations. Seasons and bag limits for the fall are usually discussed and voted on at the commission’s January meeting. Due to vacancies on the Board of Game Commissioners, there was no...
FOX43.com
Volunteers needed to 'Pick up Pennsylvania'
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — With trash bags in hand, volunteers from the Luzerne County citizens' blight committee spent the morning picking up litter on Union Street, just along Toby Creek in Luzerne, near Kingston. "Littered neighborhood is a depressing thing, so clean up the litter and stop depression," said...
Lancaster Farming
A ‘Charming’ History of Pennsylvania German Immigration
This week 285 years ago, a ship called the Charming Nancy docked in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, carrying a group of passengers mostly from Germany, including some of the first Amish immigrants. Among the passengers on that ship were Ulrich and Maria Speicher, my sixth-great-grandparents. After arriving in Philadelphia, the Speichers settled...
Do earthquakes happen in Pennsylvania?
PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — When people think of earthquakes, they usually think of the west coast getting impacted by a major quake, or even the 1974 hit movie Earthquake. But, did you know they occur on the east coast? More specifically, Pennsylvania? The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natura Resources says that earthquakes happen due […]
Tractor trailer fire closes ramp in Mercer County
Crews were called to the I-80 Westbound 4 A exit ramp shortly before 6:15 a.m.
State Offers Free On-line Art Courses For Older Pennsylvanians
Pennsylvania is introducing a new digital art teaching system for older residents. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Oct. 3, The Pennsylvania Council on the Arts (PCA) announced The Academy for Creative Aging. On this free digital platform, older Pennsylvanians can participate in interactive art classes and on-demand video lessons. Research has shown creative activities can decrease feelings of loneliness and isolation in older adults, according to the PCA.
Sandy Township approves subdivision plans for DuBois Mall
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Sandy Township Supervisors recently approved subdivision plans for the DuBois Mall property. According to Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Patrick Green, the subdivision plans have been brought up and worked on for a few months and they were presented by North Coast Geomatics. As of right now, the subdivision plans […]
This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania State Police have located missing 1-year-old boy
MOUNTVILLE, Pa. — Update, 4:20 p.m.: Braxton Smith has been found safe, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Previously: Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing 1-year-old boy. Hendrix Smith was last seen with Brandon Smith, 27. Hendrix is about three feet tall and weighs 30 pounds. He has...
Fall trout stocking under way by Pa. Fish and Boat Commission
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s “Great White Fleet” of stocking trucks is rolling once again, moving a fall stocking of 116,000 hatchery-raised trout to more than a hundred streams and lakes across the state. The goal of fall stocking is to “replenish some of the most...
Wolf awards over $280K to PA electrical apprentices
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (WKBN)- Pennyslvania’s governor has awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars to Electrical Worker Apprentice’s in his state. The new funding total is $287,895. Governor Wolf hopes to provide training to over 30 electrical industry apprentices for IBEW Local 743 in Pennsylvania with Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program. The program’s goal is to […]
Pa. missing out on millions as RGGI battle trudges on
The commonwealth formally joined the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, or RGGI, in late April after considerable bipartisan pushback from opponents, who said Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s decision to join the multi-state agreement was an example of executive overreach. The post Pa. missing out on millions as RGGI battle trudges on appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
erienewsnow.com
PA's Debate Over Parental Transparency in the Classroom
HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - The debate over what some call “Culture Wars in the Classroom” has made its way to Pennsylvania. With more states introducing so-called “Parental Rights” or “Don’t Say Gay” legislation, some education advocates say students are being used as “political pawns.”
Pa. State Police announce 3rd quarter firearm denials
The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced on Thursday, Oct. 6 the number of firearm purchase details and investigations from July 1 to Sept. 30.
explore venango
One Dead in Route 8 Crash
ATHENS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 54-year-old man was killed, and another driver was seriously injured following a head-on collision on Route 8 on Thursday evening. According to Corry-based State Police, the crash happened around 7:31 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, on State Highway 8, in Athens Township, Crawford County.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Celebrates 194,000 Jobs Available for Pennsylvanians through Governor’s Action Team Success during CANPACK Manufacturing Facility Tour
Brought to PA by Gov. Wolf, CANPACK is the largest manufacturing project in the Greater Scranton Area since Proctor & Gamble in 1966. Olyphant, PA – During a tour at CANPACK today, Governor Tom Wolf celebrated the 194,000 jobs created and retained through his Governor’s Action Team (GAT) since 2015. His 430 completed projects garnered a total of $17.8 billion in private investments to support communities across the commonwealth.
