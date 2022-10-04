Ukraine Pushes Further Into Territory ‘Annexed' by Moscow; Kremlin Praises Elon Musk After He Angers Kyiv

Read full article on original website
White House says nuclear attack not ‘imminent’ after Biden warns ‘armageddon’ more likely amid Putin threats
The White House is insisting that it has no reason to believe there is an “imminent” threat of Vladimir Putin using nuclear weapons in the war against Ukraine after Joe Biden warned a crowd that the conflict could lead to “armageddon”.The latest move by the West Wing comms team to clean up after the president’s remarks comes following Mr Biden’s appearance at a DNC fundraiser last week hosted by James Murdoch, son of Fox mogul Rupert Murdoch.At the gathering, Mr Biden commented on reports that Mr Putin could be considering conducting a nuclear test near Ukrainian territory while the...
The Kremlin Behaved ‘Like a Drug Dealer' Over Gas Supplies, Polish PM Says
The Kremlin behaved "like a drug dealer," Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told CNBC's Charlotte Reed in an exclusive interview. European Union leaders are due to consider possible caps to gap prices at the Prague summit Friday. Also speaking in Prague, EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola said the bloc needed...
Russia Appoints New Overall Commander for Its Military in Ukraine
WASHINGTON – Russia has appointed a new commander to lead all of its forces in Ukraine as the Kremlin's war marches into its eighth month. Sergei Surovikin, an Army general who also oversees Russia's air force, previously led Russian forces in Syria. His new role will involve galvanizing Russian troops after a slew of setbacks, including heavy losses of troops and equipment, and the forfeiture of thousands of square miles of occupied territory.
North Korea's Kim Jong Un oversaw tactical nuclear military training
SEOUL, Oct 10 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw and guided the country's tactical nuclear operation unit training from Sept. 25 to Oct. 9, North Korea's KCNA news agency reported on Monday.
