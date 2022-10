Mindfulness practices have been shown to help with pain reduction and pain relief. Licensed instructor Dr. Julie Ballinger, will introduce participants to a variety of mindfulness-based practices that you can do to feel less pain, reduce stress, and thereby add more joy into your daily life. Topics include using mindfulness of sensations, your relationship to pain, stress reduction strategies, expanding tolerance, compassion, and resourcing.

FLOWER MOUND, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO