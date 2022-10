Upgrades are coming to the playground at Peacock Park! Beginning on Monday, Oct. 10, the playground will close while crews install a new peacock-themed play structure for ages 5 to 12. The new playground will include three twisting slides, multiple climbing structures, a new swing set, and an educational panel depicting the life cycle of a peacock. While installation is underway, the closure is expected to last approximately three weeks.

FLOWER MOUND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO