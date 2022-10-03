Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Candidates for Illinois' 17th Congressional District to debate Monday night in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — The two major-party candidates for Illinois' 17th Congressional District will debate one another tonight at Bradley University's Hayden-Clark Alumni Center on the Peplow Pavilion in Peoria. The debate between Republican Esther Joy King and Democrat Eric Sorenson will take place from 6-7 p.m. Prior to the...
Central Illinois Proud
Unit 5 principal acknowledged for lifesaving efforts
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Unit 5 principal was acknowledged for his life-saving efforts Tuesday. According to a McLean County U5 Facebook post, Northpoint Elementary Principal Matt Harr performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking student during lunch. The post states that Harr executed the Heimlich maneuver perfectly and...
1470 WMBD
Beck’s building gas station in Peoria Heights
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – A gas station chain is in the midst of building a location in Peoria Heights. That’s after village officials say in a news release the Peoria Heights Village Board approved back in September the plans for Beck’s to locate on War Memorial Drive.
wjbc.com
Bus loads of migrants could soon be coming to Bloomington-Normal
NORMAL – Normal’s top elected official says bus loads of migrants could soon be coming to the twin cities from Chicago. “It’s something we’re looking at, in terms of both cities, Bloomington and Normal,” Normal Mayor Chris Koos told WJBC. “We’re having some discussions to see what that would look like if that were to happen in the community.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
977wmoi.com
WEEK-TV’s Jim Mattson to receive IHSA Distinguished Media Service Award on Tuesday at Morton High School
A lifelong resident of Morton, Jim Mattson began working in athletics as a student at Morton High School, where he served as a PA announcer after playing basketball as a freshman and sophomore. He went on to earn to his degree from the University of Illinois and returned to Peoria later that year to go to work for WHOI TV. Jim rose to become WHOI’s Sports Director and now holds that title at WEEK TV, which merged with WHOI in 2009. In 2009, he also added radio hosting duties to his resume for ESPN Radio in Peoria where he has hosted a Saturday show for nearly 15 years. “I just love the genuine excitement of sports at the high school level and the amazing support when towns and schools support their high school teams,” said Jim when asked what he enjoys most about covering prep sports. “Excitement” is a fitting word, as Jim was once called “the energizer human” by Bloomington Pantagraph writer Bill Flick, as his broadcasts are known for their high energy and the positivity he exudes on camera. Jim’s reputation for covering so many prep contests, across all sports, led fellow newscaster Donnie Tillman to call Jim “the hardest-working man in Central Illinois.” Jim has covered some special teams along the way, as he cited some perennial state final runs by Peoria Manual boys basketball, Eureka cross country, Washington wrestling, and Morton softball and girls basketball as some of the most memorable of his career. He said he has covered too many great athletes to list them all, but Normal UHIGH volleyball standout Ogonna Nnamani and Peoria High School basketball star Shaun Livingston will always be near the top of his list. Throughout his career, Mattson has been supported by wife Angie and their three daughters Kiruna, Aubrey, and Tyla. His ceremony will be conducted prior to Tyla’s volleyball match for the Potters. “I have always loved covering IHSA sports,” said Jim. “I am just very honored by this recognition.”
thecommunityword.com
SAFE SPACE: Jim and Laura Sniff provide special kind of fun on their farm
At press time, a few shows remain in the Blue Ridge Community Farm’s fall concert series, but there’s no end in sight for Jim and Laura Sniff’s activities — or the love behind it in Chillicothe. A self-described “farm kid” from rural Dunlap, 65-year-old Jim tried...
Central Illinois Proud
John Zaiser and son Hawkins Zaiser tell the success story behind the Zaiser Pumpkin Farm
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — If you ever are traveling through downtown Washington, Illinois towards Eureka, you might want to hang a quick left down Dieble Road. That’s where you will see a perfect fall destination spot for all ages, The Zaiser Pumpkin Farm. Local native of Washington, John...
wglt.org
ISU condemns frat hazing that turns into bigoted vandalism
The Dean of Students office at Illinois State University and the campus Pride organization are condemning bigoted vandalism of Greek houses by members of a campus fraternity. Members of the fraternity Kappa Sigma vandalized three other houses over the weekend (Tri Sigma, Alpha Sigma, and Acacia House), according to the dean's office. Fraternity members spray painted derogatory slurs directed at LGBTQ+ people on the buildings.
RELATED PEOPLE
Central Illinois Proud
White Bison, Tatanka, dies at Wildlife Prairie Park
HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — Wildlife Prairie Park announced that its rare white bison Tatanka has died. According to a Wildlife Prairie Park press release, Park staff first noticed something was wrong when Tatanka did not come for its regular feeding on Sept. 24 and reported sluggish behavior. After...
College Football News
Iowa vs Illinois Prediction, Game Preview
Iowa vs Illinois prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: Iowa (3-2), Illinois (4-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. The defense is still working. The much-maligned offense had a few nice moments in the 27-14 loss to Michigan – it...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Hunts Drive-In
Hunts Drive-In is a classic Peoria spot and memory for a lot of us. Below are some photos of Hunt’s Drive-In from the past and then there’s links to five blogs I’ve done on a spot that still serves up Hunt’s beloved ice cream treats!. Scroll...
25newsnow.com
Peoria County expected to break ground next month for new ‘Health and Human Services Campus’
PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - Peoria County is expected to break ground on a new ‘Health and Human Services Campus’ next month. It’s a $17 million project mainly funded through the American Rescue Plan Act. The campus will be the new home for the Peoria City/County...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcbu.org
East Peoria looks to clear out some riverfront vegetation ahead of new development
East Peoria wants to clear out some of the vegetation growing alongside the Illinois River shoreline. A contract with JIMAX for just under $44,000 would remove overgrown trees and shrubbery from certain sections of the shoreline adjacent to the Bob Michel Bridge: one section located by the former Granite City Restaurant, and the other located in front of Bass Pro Shops.
Boomer Grigsby Returns Home for Hall of Fame Salute
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD.WYZZ) — It was an emotional Saturday night for Boomer Grigsby. Back on Illinois State’s campus for the first time in years, he says he was just about brought to tears as he was recognized as the first Redbird player ever selected for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. It’s an […]
1470 WMBD
Bicyclist hurt badly in Peoria crash
PEORIA, Ill. — An incident involving a badly injured bicyclist hit by a car at a Peoria intersection remains under investigation by Peoria Police. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth says the cyclist was hit at approximately 12:01 a.m. Saturday while riding in an area near Wisconsin and Wilcox.
25newsnow.com
Police: Two employees burglarized Pekin’s Reditus Labs in September
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Two then-employees of Pekin’s Reditus Laboratories were arrested and charged with burglarizing the building where they worked in September, according to police and court documents obtained by 25 News. The two suspects, 38-year-old Aaron Underwood and 33-year-old Noah Christian, are accused of entering the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
977wmoi.com
Illinois Watch Party for The Voice Contestant, Morgan Myles
Tuesday, October 11th at 7:00 P.M. a watch party for Morgan Myles, a contestant on this season of NBC’s The Voice, will be held at College Square Park in Cambridge, Illinois. Since 2020 Morgan has performed three times in Henry County—Bishop Hill, Cambridge, and Galva—and, as a result, this area was chosen to represent the state of Illinois in the “Myles Across America” campaign. The state with the best watch party will win a concert by Morgan Myles next year.
25newsnow.com
Bloomington hires Miller Park Zoo’s business manager to run city’s two entertainment venues
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington leaders didn’t look far to find their choice to become the city’s first director of arts and entertainment. A city spokesperson said Anthony Nelson will be paid an annual salary of $110,000 a year to become executive director of the taxpayer-owned Grossinger Motors Arena and Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts (BCPA), both located downtown.
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Missing Canton teen located
UPDATE (3:20 p.m.) — According to a Canton Police Facebook post, Schappaugh has been located and has been returned home. CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Canton Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing teen Tuesday. According to a Canton police Facebook post, 13-year-old Pierre...
WAND TV
New truck stop opening up in Riverton
RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A new truck stop is opening up in Riverton. The Travel America Truck Plaza is located at 2855 Overpass Road and will open tomorrow. Village officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony today with the owners and managers of the truck stop. They are hoping to pull in traffic from the people who use the exit to get to Springfield.
Comments / 0