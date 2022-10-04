ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Pathways Inpatient Care Center Now Open and Accepting Patients

Pathways, Northern Colorado’s leading provider of hospice, palliative care, grief and loss counseling services, has now opened its 12-bed, stand-alone hospice inpatient care center and is accepting patients. Located at 317 Carpenter Road between Fort Collins and Loveland, the intentionally built Pathways Inpatient Care Center (PICC) will provide high-quality,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
KKTV

Update: Voluntary evacuations lifted in Larimer County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire officials in Larimer County have lifted voluntary evacuations for the area of Red Mountain Road east of Highway 287 and north to the Wyoming state line, according to a Facebook post from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. A wildfire on Great Twins Road...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Preliminary report of fatal plane crash over Boulder reveals flight student and teacher were among those killed

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) reveals more details about a plane collision that left three dead. This happened Saturday, September 17 over Longmont in Boulder County. According to the report released by NTSB, two of the three people killed were a teacher and student, both in a Cessna aircraft. The other pilot killed was in a Sonex Aircraft.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Ganahl to skip 9News debate with Polis in Fort Collins, calls TV station's coverage 'biased'

Claiming she's standing up to intimidation from a Denver TV station, Colorado gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl's campaign on Friday said the Republican won't participate in a statewide televised debate with Democratic Gov. Jared Polis later this month. Sponsored by 9News, Colorado Politics, the Denver Gazette and three local TV stations from around the state, the debate was scheduled for Oct. 27 on the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins. Polis, who is seeking a second term, agreed in July to show up for the...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

1 dead, 3 injured in Greeley crash

GREELEY, Colo. — A two-vehicle crash early Thursday in Greeley killed one person and injured three others, according to police. Greeley Police responded to the crash at 4:17 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 59th Avenue and West 10th Street, according to a news release. A GMC truck driven...
CBS Denver

Shootout on the Hill in Boulder: 2nd suspect, Gabriel Sharma, arrested

A second suspect has been arrested after a shootout on The Hill in Boulder near the University of Colorado campus.  That suspect has been identified as Gabriel Sharma, 18.Sharma faces charges of felony attempted murder with extreme indifference, felony attempted murder after deliberation, and disorderly conduct. He remains in custody at the Boulder County Jail on a $500,000 bond. Boulder police, along with the Boulder District Attorney's Office, Longmont police and the Boulder County SWAT Team executed a search warrant at Sharma's home in Longmont where a semi-automatic rifle and revolver were recovered from the scene. The other suspect, Zakiyy Lucas, was...
BOULDER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Two Lamborghinis destroyed in fiery Colorado crash

Two luxury sports cars were destroyed on Thursday night in an accident that occurred near the Denver intersection of Colfax Avenue and Speer Boulevard, right in front of the Denver Fire Department's Station 1. According to officials from the fire department, one of the vehicles caught fire following the crash.
DENVER, CO
High School Football PRO

Loveland, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Severance High School football team will have a game with Thompson Valley High School on October 08, 2022, 09:00:00.
LOVELAND, CO
northfortynews

UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation Announces Capital Campaign to Support Poudre Valley Hospital Transformation

Woodward Charitable Trust and Markley Motors kick off efforts with leadership gifts. UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation launched a capital campaign recently to help fund UCHealth’s initiative to transform Poudre Valley Hospital, a community mainstay approaching its 100th anniversary in 2025. “Philanthropic support from our community has been a pillar...
FORT COLLINS, CO
yellowscene.com

Missing Boulder Teen’s Disappearance Mired in Conspiracy and Falsehoods

On September 30th, 2022, Boulder 14-year-old Chloe Campbell was reported missing by her mother, Dr. Jessica Knape. Since the report, the investigation into the teenager’s disappearance has been mired in conspiracy theories and false narratives. Among these are fake obituaries published by uncredible websites that are riddled with malware...
BOULDER, CO
coloradosun.com

What’s Working: Colorado workers push back against the retirement age

Like its population, Colorado’s workforce is getting older as people work past traditional retirement age. A recent conference held in Denver explored the business case of how older, experienced workers affect a company’s bottom line (catch up with the subject in last week’s newsletter here) and how to attract and retain them. But the Age-Inclusive Management Strategies conference also addressed how the people of any age view work today.
DENVER, CO

