Pathways Inpatient Care Center Now Open and Accepting Patients
Pathways, Northern Colorado’s leading provider of hospice, palliative care, grief and loss counseling services, has now opened its 12-bed, stand-alone hospice inpatient care center and is accepting patients. Located at 317 Carpenter Road between Fort Collins and Loveland, the intentionally built Pathways Inpatient Care Center (PICC) will provide high-quality,...
Student in CSU death identified as Littleton teenager
The coroner has identified a student found dead on the Colorado State University campus over the weekend.
Early Saturday stabbing near Denver Rescue Mission being investigated
BROOMFIELD (KDVR) – Broomfield police have been on the scene of a FirsTier Bank in Broomfield through the early morning where a man broke in overnight before refusing to leave.
KKTV
Update: Voluntary evacuations lifted in Larimer County
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire officials in Larimer County have lifted voluntary evacuations for the area of Red Mountain Road east of Highway 287 and north to the Wyoming state line, according to a Facebook post from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. A wildfire on Great Twins Road...
Boa constrictor found meandering through Fort Collins suburb
A Fort Collins resident was caught off guard, however, when one of those transplants, reptilian in nature, was found meandering through a suburb in late September, the name of which is Bagheera.
9-year-old girl who was missing in Longmont has been found
Officials in Longmont were asking the public for help as they searched for a missing 9-year-old girl, but she has since been found and reunited with her family.
KKTV
Preliminary report of fatal plane crash over Boulder reveals flight student and teacher were among those killed
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) reveals more details about a plane collision that left three dead. This happened Saturday, September 17 over Longmont in Boulder County. According to the report released by NTSB, two of the three people killed were a teacher and student, both in a Cessna aircraft. The other pilot killed was in a Sonex Aircraft.
Ganahl to skip 9News debate with Polis in Fort Collins, calls TV station's coverage 'biased'
Claiming she's standing up to intimidation from a Denver TV station, Colorado gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl's campaign on Friday said the Republican won't participate in a statewide televised debate with Democratic Gov. Jared Polis later this month. Sponsored by 9News, Colorado Politics, the Denver Gazette and three local TV stations from around the state, the debate was scheduled for Oct. 27 on the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins. Polis, who is seeking a second term, agreed in July to show up for the...
1 dead, 3 injured in Greeley crash
GREELEY, Colo. — A two-vehicle crash early Thursday in Greeley killed one person and injured three others, according to police. Greeley Police responded to the crash at 4:17 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 59th Avenue and West 10th Street, according to a news release. A GMC truck driven...
The Land Before Mine: Fort Collins Couple Debates City Over Historic Status
A Fort Collins couple trying to sell a piece of property on North College recently learned that history has a way of catching up with you. The couple asked to not have their names used in this article and are referred to as the property owner throughout. “We put the...
Teen couple shot getting off RTD, boy on life support
The shooting is a daunting reminder of another tragedy involving a young family member. Nearly 30 years ago, 16-year-old Geronimo Maestas was killed for his Broncos jacket.
Shootout on the Hill in Boulder: 2nd suspect, Gabriel Sharma, arrested
A second suspect has been arrested after a shootout on The Hill in Boulder near the University of Colorado campus. That suspect has been identified as Gabriel Sharma, 18.Sharma faces charges of felony attempted murder with extreme indifference, felony attempted murder after deliberation, and disorderly conduct. He remains in custody at the Boulder County Jail on a $500,000 bond. Boulder police, along with the Boulder District Attorney's Office, Longmont police and the Boulder County SWAT Team executed a search warrant at Sharma's home in Longmont where a semi-automatic rifle and revolver were recovered from the scene. The other suspect, Zakiyy Lucas, was...
Two Lamborghinis destroyed in fiery Colorado crash
Two luxury sports cars were destroyed on Thursday night in an accident that occurred near the Denver intersection of Colfax Avenue and Speer Boulevard, right in front of the Denver Fire Department's Station 1. According to officials from the fire department, one of the vehicles caught fire following the crash.
Loveland, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Loveland, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Severance High School football team will have a game with Thompson Valley High School on October 08, 2022, 09:00:00.
UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation Announces Capital Campaign to Support Poudre Valley Hospital Transformation
Woodward Charitable Trust and Markley Motors kick off efforts with leadership gifts. UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation launched a capital campaign recently to help fund UCHealth’s initiative to transform Poudre Valley Hospital, a community mainstay approaching its 100th anniversary in 2025. “Philanthropic support from our community has been a pillar...
Man who claimed to have killed woman and 3-year-old, now in Larimer County Jail
On Saturday, deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office were called to a residence on the 4100 block of Woodlake Lane after 911 dispatch received a call from someone who was claiming to have just killed two people.
yellowscene.com
Missing Boulder Teen’s Disappearance Mired in Conspiracy and Falsehoods
On September 30th, 2022, Boulder 14-year-old Chloe Campbell was reported missing by her mother, Dr. Jessica Knape. Since the report, the investigation into the teenager’s disappearance has been mired in conspiracy theories and false narratives. Among these are fake obituaries published by uncredible websites that are riddled with malware...
coloradosun.com
What’s Working: Colorado workers push back against the retirement age
Like its population, Colorado’s workforce is getting older as people work past traditional retirement age. A recent conference held in Denver explored the business case of how older, experienced workers affect a company’s bottom line (catch up with the subject in last week’s newsletter here) and how to attract and retain them. But the Age-Inclusive Management Strategies conference also addressed how the people of any age view work today.
This Week’s Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Jason Lewis
Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they're assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy. One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its...
