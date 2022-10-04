Read full article on original website
Rocky Mountain Collegian
CSU volleyball brings home win and loss, falls in MW standings
The Colorado State University volleyball team proved their dominance yet again in a 3-0 win Oct. 6 against the University of Nevada, Reno. As of Thursday night, Colorado State extended their record to 12-4 on the season and 5-0 in conference play, and they were No. 1 in the Mountain West Conference.
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Rams win thriller against Norvell’s former team; first win of the season
Colorado State University football went on the road Oct. 7 to take on the University of Nevada, Reno in the team’s first Mountain West conference game of the 2022 season. Head coach Jay Norvell’s highly anticipated return to face his former program ended in a thrilling 17-14 win for the Rams.
