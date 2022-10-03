Read full article on original website
thevistapress.com
Supervisor Jim Desmond
Earlier today, I submitted a California Public Records Act request to the State of California asking for all correspondence regarding Sexually Violent Predators with Liberty Healthcare. It is time for San Diegans to know details regarding the placement of Sexually Violent Predators. Understanding how SVPs are handled will help us...
thevistapress.com
Students Deliver Smoke/Vape-Free Dining Signs To Vista Restaurants
Youth Advocates Deliver No Smoking Signs to Vista Businesses with Dining Patios. Vista Joins Other North County Cities in Prohibiting Smoking and Vaping on Outdoor Patios. [Vista, CA] Youth advocates from Rancho Buena Vista High School’s Policy Club joined the North Coastal Prevention Coalition and Vista Community Clinic in delivering no-smoking or vaping signs to Vista restaurants on Saturday, September 24, 2022.
thevistapress.com
EcoFest Encinitas Provides Opportunity For Community
To Learn How to Live a Healthier, More Sustainable Life. Who: EcoFest Encinitas, an annual one-day event dedicated to inspiring eco-sustainability. What: EcoFest is North County’s longest-running environmental fair featuring environmental exhibits showcasing eco-friendly products, services and practices, local businesses, interactive children’s activities, money-saving product demonstrations, tips for healthy, sustainable living, live music and organic food and drinks.
thevistapress.com
MainStreet October Morning Meeting
Neighborhood Watch is back. And it’s not the 1970s kind with neighbors prowling around with flashlights and meeting in each other’s driveways and homes, although there still are some like that Police Officer Ashley Sanchez told the Monthly Morning Meeting of MainStreet Oceanside Tuesday. But this time around...
San Diego County offers $500 a month rental assistance to low-income seniors
San Diego County’s latest effort to prevent homelessness focuses on senior citizens who need financial assistance to remain in their rental units. With the high rate of inflation and increased housing costs, many older San Diegans are facing a crisis that has put them on the brink of living on the streets.
kusi.com
Five more SVP’s to be placed in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sexually violent predator is a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in...
thevistapress.com
North Coast Rep- “Into The Breeches”
North Coast Repertory Theatre – 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Suite D Solana Beach, CA. Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!
San Diego Business Journal
Chula Vista Boasts Largest Apartment Project to Open in 2022
Ryan Companies has officially opened what it bills as the largest apartment project completed in San Diego County for 2022. The $115 million Avalyn apartments in the Millenia master planned community in the Otay Ranch neighborhood of Chula Vista has 480 apartments in eight buildings – four four-story buildings and four three-story buildings.
Bafang Dumpling Planning First San Diego Location
Taiwanese Brand Opened Their First US Location in Southern California Earlier This Year with the Promise of More to Come
San Diego named America's 'greenest' city
SAN DIEGO — San Diego is often named on "best of" lists. But, this one may surprise some of you. According to a new study by WalletHub, San Diego is the greenest city in America!. Rounding out the top five are:. Portland, Oregon. Honolulu, Hawaii. Freemont, California. Washington, DC.
capitalandmain.com
Many California Teachers Say They Are Barely Hanging On
A huge California teacher survey has just been released, but Salina Gray didn’t need to see the results. She’s living them. Gray, who teaches science to seventh and eighth graders in Moreno Valley near Riverside, hears colleagues eagerly counting down the days to their retirement. The Stanford PhD has seen her peers stretched sometimes to emotional breaking points, stressed from their workloads and trying to adapt to a rapidly changing teaching environment.
San Diego Renters Face 5th Most Expensive Market in U.S., But Has Slowdown Begun?
San Diego ranked as the fifth most expensive rental market in the nation in September, though there are signs the rapid rise in costs is slowing, according to housing analysts. Zumper.com, an online apartment search service, placed the median prices of one and two bedrooms in San Diego at $2,620...
cohaitungchi.com
20 Absolutely Spectacular Hikes in San Diego for All Levels
Known for its beaches and laid-back vibes, San Diego is a heavenly city for outdoor lovers. Even if you’re not a surfer, there are tons of ways to explore the outdoors in the city, and hiking in San Diego is one of them. With a wide variety of terrain in the city and its surrounds, hikers will find trails ranging from wildlife-rich nature preserves to challenging summit scrambles. A short drive from downtown San Diego can take you to beaches, deserts, mountains, and more! To help you plan your next adventure, we created this guide with 21 of the most breathtaking hikes in San Diego and the surrounding areas. (Let us know if we missed your favorite!)
Two new San Diego guaranteed income programs give up to $1,000 a month to low-income families
If you’re a San Diego resident, it will come as no surprise that the area’s high cost of living is putting a financial strain on many families. Median rent for a modest two-bedroom apartment in San Diego has climbed to $3,420 a month, up 26 percent over the past year. And according to the U.S. Census Bureau, 11.8 percent of San Diegans live in poverty.
University of Arizona murder suspect's troubled past in San Diego
Court documents reveal a woman filed a restraining order against the suspected shooter in 2020, stating he harassed and stalked her while he was a teaching assistant at San Diego State University.
San Diego County Has New Top Crop as Agricultural Value Reaches $1.75 Billion
For the first time in 12 years, San Diego County has a new top crop, while agricultural value exceeded $1.75 billion, according to the county’s Crop Report released Wednesday. The report, which covers the 2021 growing season, showed that crop and commodity values fell for the first time from...
Record-breaking migrant arrivals bring San Diego shelters to capacity
Two temporary shelters for recently arrived migrants in San Diego County reached capacity last week, raising concerns that immigration authorities could begin processing and releasing migrants into the streets as happened in 2018. Last Thursday, the California Department of Social Services confirmed that the shelters it manages across three counties...
NBC San Diego
Wrecking Ball Claims Downtown San Diego's 4th & B Nightclub
Thousands of music fans attended thousands of concerts at downtown San Diego's 4th & B club over the years before its closure. The club, which had a capacity north of 1,000 guests, sat silent for nearly a decade, with glimmers of hope flickering and fading. In 2013, a sign went up on the marquee — Redefining Awesome.com — alerting the neighborhood that Avalon San Diego would be opening, but that EDM satellite of the LA mothership club never landed.
Coast News
City to replace Oceanside pier’s outdated utilities
OCEANSIDE — The city has hired Jilk Heavy Construction for nearly $5.6 million to replace outdated utilities on the downtown pier. Utilities at the pier, such as potable water, wastewater, natural gas, electrical and communications networks, have reached the end of a 35-year lifetime after operating in a harsh marine environment. The pier’s natural gas line was replaced in 1999.
News 8 KFMB
San Diego mayor responds to criticism of his handling of homeless crisis
"I signed up for this job, I wanted this job, I’m happy to have this job. And I accept the accountability that comes with it," said Mayor Todd Gloria.
