Vista, CA

thevistapress.com

Supervisor Jim Desmond

Earlier today, I submitted a California Public Records Act request to the State of California asking for all correspondence regarding Sexually Violent Predators with Liberty Healthcare. It is time for San Diegans to know details regarding the placement of Sexually Violent Predators. Understanding how SVPs are handled will help us...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
thevistapress.com

Students Deliver Smoke/Vape-Free Dining Signs To Vista Restaurants

Youth Advocates Deliver No Smoking Signs to Vista Businesses with Dining Patios. Vista Joins Other North County Cities in Prohibiting Smoking and Vaping on Outdoor Patios. [Vista, CA] Youth advocates from Rancho Buena Vista High School’s Policy Club joined the North Coastal Prevention Coalition and Vista Community Clinic in delivering no-smoking or vaping signs to Vista restaurants on Saturday, September 24, 2022.
VISTA, CA
thevistapress.com

EcoFest Encinitas Provides Opportunity For Community

To Learn How to Live a Healthier, More Sustainable Life. Who: EcoFest Encinitas, an annual one-day event dedicated to inspiring eco-sustainability. What: EcoFest is North County’s longest-running environmental fair featuring environmental exhibits showcasing eco-friendly products, services and practices, local businesses, interactive children’s activities, money-saving product demonstrations, tips for healthy, sustainable living, live music and organic food and drinks.
ENCINITAS, CA
thevistapress.com

MainStreet October Morning Meeting

Neighborhood Watch is back. And it’s not the 1970s kind with neighbors prowling around with flashlights and meeting in each other’s driveways and homes, although there still are some like that Police Officer Ashley Sanchez told the Monthly Morning Meeting of MainStreet Oceanside Tuesday. But this time around...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Vista, CA
Government
State
California State
City
Vista, CA
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
kusi.com

Five more SVP’s to be placed in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sexually violent predator is a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Chula Vista Boasts Largest Apartment Project to Open in 2022

Ryan Companies has officially opened what it bills as the largest apartment project completed in San Diego County for 2022. The $115 million Avalyn apartments in the Millenia master planned community in the Otay Ranch neighborhood of Chula Vista has 480 apartments in eight buildings – four four-story buildings and four three-story buildings.
CHULA VISTA, CA
CBS 8

San Diego named America's 'greenest' city

SAN DIEGO — San Diego is often named on "best of" lists. But, this one may surprise some of you. According to a new study by WalletHub, San Diego is the greenest city in America!. Rounding out the top five are:. Portland, Oregon. Honolulu, Hawaii. Freemont, California. Washington, DC.
SAN DIEGO, CA
capitalandmain.com

Many California Teachers Say They Are Barely Hanging On

A huge California teacher survey has just been released, but Salina Gray didn’t need to see the results. She’s living them. Gray, who teaches science to seventh and eighth graders in Moreno Valley near Riverside, hears colleagues eagerly counting down the days to their retirement. The Stanford PhD has seen her peers stretched sometimes to emotional breaking points, stressed from their workloads and trying to adapt to a rapidly changing teaching environment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
cohaitungchi.com

20 Absolutely Spectacular Hikes in San Diego for All Levels

Known for its beaches and laid-back vibes, San Diego is a heavenly city for outdoor lovers. Even if you’re not a surfer, there are tons of ways to explore the outdoors in the city, and hiking in San Diego is one of them. With a wide variety of terrain in the city and its surrounds, hikers will find trails ranging from wildlife-rich nature preserves to challenging summit scrambles. A short drive from downtown San Diego can take you to beaches, deserts, mountains, and more! To help you plan your next adventure, we created this guide with 21 of the most breathtaking hikes in San Diego and the surrounding areas. (Let us know if we missed your favorite!)
SAN DIEGO, CA
inewsource

Record-breaking migrant arrivals bring San Diego shelters to capacity

Two temporary shelters for recently arrived migrants in San Diego County reached capacity last week, raising concerns that immigration authorities could begin processing and releasing migrants into the streets as happened in 2018. Last Thursday, the California Department of Social Services confirmed that the shelters it manages across three counties...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Wrecking Ball Claims Downtown San Diego's 4th & B Nightclub

Thousands of music fans attended thousands of concerts at downtown San Diego's 4th & B club over the years before its closure. The club, which had a capacity north of 1,000 guests, sat silent for nearly a decade, with glimmers of hope flickering and fading. In 2013, a sign went up on the marquee — Redefining Awesome.com — alerting the neighborhood that Avalon San Diego would be opening, but that EDM satellite of the LA mothership club never landed.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

City to replace Oceanside pier’s outdated utilities

OCEANSIDE — The city has hired Jilk Heavy Construction for nearly $5.6 million to replace outdated utilities on the downtown pier. Utilities at the pier, such as potable water, wastewater, natural gas, electrical and communications networks, have reached the end of a 35-year lifetime after operating in a harsh marine environment. The pier’s natural gas line was replaced in 1999.
OCEANSIDE, CA

