Kentucky State

The Courier Journal

With help from Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul, Kentucky can lead on animal issues again

Let’s face it: Not many people look at the two senators from Kentucky and see a couple of warm and fuzzy guys. Sen. Mitch McConnell, is widely recognized as a master legislator but also a bare-knuckled tactician in the art and exercise of power. Sen. Rand Paul, has laser-focused fidelity to libertarian ideals, and his ability to withstand pressure when he is a crowd of one says more than a little something about his resolve. No matter...
Wave 3

Paul does not attend debate with Booker, Senate candidates issue statements

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Educational Television, the statewide public television network, hosted what was supposed to be a forum between incumbent Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Democratic challenger Charles Booker Monday night. However, Paul never responded to the invitation, so the forum was an hour with Booker. WAVE News...
